Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Fiverr: I'm A Believer Despite Known Risks

OA Research profile picture
OA Research
207 Followers

Summary

  • Fiverr's stock has fallen dramatically from pandemic highs but the company is still a leader in the growing gig economy.
  • Fiverr's revenue continues to grow and the company delivered a profitable quarter in Q3 2023.
  • Fiverr has a founder-led CEO and has created innovative products as it remains focused on long-term growth and maximizing shareholder returns.

Woman sitting on a desk using a laptop computer while working from home.

COROIMAGE/Moment via Getty Images

Many companies thrived during the terrible COVID-19 pandemic. Companies such as DocuSign (DOCU), Zoom (ZM) and Peloton (PTON) rose to colossal heights as these companies benefited greatly during that time.

However, the majority came crashing down

This article was written by

OA Research profile picture
OA Research
207 Followers
I'm a financial consultant and lifelong investor. I like to focus on long-term and am particularly fond of founder-led businesses with growth potential.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About FVRR Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on FVRR

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
FVRR
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.