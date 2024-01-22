nycshooter

Introduction

Boeing (NYSE:BA) has been seeing numerous issues with production quality for the past several years. Even after the tragedy in 2018 involving the 737 Max 8, Boeing's 737 Max 9 planes were found with numerous quality problems in 2024. Certainly, the company's engineering, production, and quality could be questioned by some consumers and investors following these incidents, posing significant risks to not only the investors but also passengers. Boeing, as a company, is surely losing the confidence of the investors and the flying public as safety should be the utmost priority.

When considering that Boeing was not able to learn their lesson from the 2018 tragedy, which took hundreds of innocent lives, an investment in Boeing may seem too risky. However, even with Boeing's problems, it is hard to ignore that the commercial aviation market is a duopoly with a sizeable demand for new planes making it impossible for a single player, Airbus (OTCPK:EADSY), to absorb all the customers away from Boeing. Even as the flying public is skeptical of Boeing and even as some airlines are starting to lose confidence in Boeing, Boeing's backlog of orders poses a massive potential, which could be realized as the company focuses on production increases and reattempts at quality control in the coming quarters. Therefore, despite Boeing's continuous problems, I believe Boeing is a buy. Duopoly is too hard to ignore.

Duopoly

The commercial airplane production business is integral to Boeing. During 2023Q3, the company's commercial airplane revenue was $23.4 billion or about 41.94% of the total revenue, which is the biggest revenue segment. When taking into account for $14.3 billion global services business and the full recovery potential of the commercial airplane business, commercial aviation is critical to Boeing.

When looking at the surface level, the current situation and problems Boeing is facing from the 737 Max 9 grounding could seem detrimental to the company. In the near term, this is likely the case, but because the commercial aviation market is a duopoly, the long-term implication of the current problem could not be as significant as the near-term risks.

In 2023, Airbus delivered 735 commercial aircraft while Boeing delivered 528 commercial aircraft. Boeing's delivery numbers are in the midst of a recovery from the 2018 tragedy and grounding of 737 Max aircraft skewing the numbers in Airbus's favor; however, with disregard to any future implications, of the 1263 planes delivered by both companies, Boeing had a 41.81% share. The sheer significance and the size of Boeing's production capability in today's duopoly market, in my opinion, will likely be enough to keep Boeing's long-term potential intact despite the current quality control challenges that the company faces. Both Airbus and Boeing are scrambling to increase their production capacity, but the nature of the aviation industry limits the rate at which these companies can increase production likely barring Airbus from any near-term production increases to capitalize on the current problem Boeing faces.

Further, it will be extremely difficult for airlines to simply switch to an Airbus fleet because Boeing is going through quality control, delays, and negative public perception even if they could get Airbus to suddenly produce more aircraft. While this could be a serious risk for Boeing in the future, airline customers will likely find it hard to do so in the near term.

Numerous airlines like Southwest Airlines (LUV) operate an all-Boeing fleet. This strategy allows the airline to gain from the cost advantages achieved through fleet commonality. Everything from maintenance, pilot training, and network planning could benefit from fleet commonality for these airlines making it hard for them to switch over to Airbus. Further, even for airlines that do not have all-Boeing fleet, companies plan for years if not decades into the future when deciding to purchase a new aircraft as these are not only expensive but also need to last decades. Thus, simply switching to Airbus as a result of the current grounding of the 737 Max 9 will be unlikely.

Overall, it is true that Boeing is facing a major hurdle that could be detrimental in the near term due to the delayed certification of 747 Max 7 and 737 Max 10 along with the grounding of 737 Max 9; however, in the long term, due to Boeing operating in a duopoly, the significance of the current grounding of 737 Max 9 could be minimal.

Boeing's Attempt at Normalization

In my previous article, I had a buy rating on Boeing. At the time, before the 737 Max 9 grounding, I believed that Boeing's attempt at production increases would likely allow the company to reach profitability and bring stability to the company's overall operations. While the 737 Max 9 grounding has brought Boeing's quality control into the spotlight, I continue to see Boeing's attempt at increasing production to be successful.

Boeing currently has a massive backlog of orders. The company has a total of 5,626 planes in backlog, and 4,332 of these orders are from the 737 family. The demand for Boeing's products including the 737 family certainly exists, and as explained earlier, it is unlikely for this demand to show a significant near-term decline as a result of the current 737 Max 9 problems.

To meet these demands, Boeing has ambitious production increase goals. After meeting delivery target estimates in 2023, the company is guiding for an ambitious increase in production by 2025/2026. Boeing is currently producing 787 at the rate of 5 per month, which is expected to increase to 10 by 2025/2206, and the 737 production is expected to increase to 50 a month from the current 38 per month. Boeing has successfully increased deliveries in 2023 as guided, and with no material evidence of delays to these 2025/2026 goals, I believe it is reasonable to assume that the production increase will come to fruition. If this is the case, Boeing has immense potential going forward.

Q4 2023 Earnings Report Outlook

As a result of the 737 Max9 incident, Boeing stock has suffered a sharp decline in recent weeks. However, despite the recent negative event, I positively view 2023Q4 earnings report. First, for the reasons discussed above, I believe the company's management team will continue to portray a consistent ambitious production and quality growth narrative. The magnitude of the growth may alter along with the timeline, but in my opinion, it is highly likely for the company to maintain the overall trajectory along with their ambitions. Further, Boeing had a great 2023. The company achieved its delivery target and is moving towards normalization in operations and earnings. As such, I believe investors' concerns could be subsided following the potentially positive results. Therefore, ahead of 2023Q4 earnings report, my thesis continues to be a buy.

Risk to Thesis

Due to the continuous quality problems plaguing Boeing, there are major risks associated with investing in the company. First, the FAA will likely be more strict on Boeing after the current incident, and this could potentially reveal more quality issues for Boeing. Second, Boeing's 737 Max 10 and Max 7 could see delayed certification due to the Max 9 incident. Boeing is currently awaiting the certification of Max 10 and Max 7 variants; due to the safety concerns of the Max 9 family, the certification process could be lengthened for other 737 families. Finally, in the long-term, airline customers could attempt to slowly shift away from relying on Boeing. It will be hard for airlines to shift away from a Boeing fleet in the near term, but if these problems and delays persist, airlines may be incentivized to choose Airbus potentially leading to an increase in Airbus's market share and production volume.

Summary

Boeing, without a doubt, should be criticized for its negligence in quality control even after the Max program took hundreds of innocent lives in 2018. Responsible individuals and parties should also take responsibility for such negligence, and the company should channel all of its ability to ensure the highest quality. Certainly, the flying public, investors, and airline customers likely lost more confidence in Boeing; however, when it comes to investment decisions, it is hard to ignore that Boeing operates in a duopoly industry. Not only is the backlog of Boeing planes immense, but it is also hard for airline customers to suddenly switch to Airbus planes due to fleet strategies and Airbus's production capabilities. Further, Boeing is continuing to normalize production quality and quantity which could improve the company's operations creating an attractive future valuation multiple. Therefore, despite Boeing's fair share of risks and criticisms, I believe Boeing stock is still a buy.

