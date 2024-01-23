porcorex

It's a great time to be an income investor these days, as REITs are cheap again, especially after many have dipped since the December rally. While it's tempting to put money into a Bank CD at a 4-5% interest rate, I'm far more inclined to put capital to work into a company that owns hard assets for the long haul.

This brings me to Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT), which I last visited here back in April of last year with a 'Buy' rating, highlighting its top and bottom-line growth execution and diversification strategy. Being a net lease REIT, FCPT had seen its share of ups and downs last year due to market sensitivities around higher interest rates. As shown below, the stock has declined by 14% over the past 12 months.

FCPT Stock (Seeking Alpha)

While the price is down by 4.4% since I last visited the stock, its performance has been flat from a total return standpoint when dividends are included. In this article, I revisit the stock and discuss why now remains a terrific time to layer into this stable and growing REIT while its valuation is attractive, so let's get started!

Why FCPT?

Four Corners Property Trust is a net lease REIT that was spun off from Darden Restaurants (DRI) back in 2015 with a portfolio of restaurant properties from its previous owner. Since then, it's grown at a fairly impressive pace, and gone on to diversify away from its once-heavy DRI exposure.

FCPT now owns 1,130 properties that are diversified across 148 brands and has expanded beyond restaurants into medical retail and automotive service. As shown below, Darden now represents just over half (52%) of FCPT's annual base rent with Olive Garden comprising most of that.

Investor Presentation

FCPT benefits from long weighted average lease term of 8 years, resulting in revenue stability, with just 1.7% to 2.9% of leases expiring annually between now and the end of 2026. It also enjoys very high occupancy of 99.8% and very high lease renewal rates. This is considering the amount of capital and effort it takes to set up a restaurant property from a tenant's perspective, not to mention the advantages of having repeat customers that are familiar with its location.

Importantly, FCP's tenants are overall healthy with an average EBITDAR-to-rent coverage of 4.8x, including 5.4x coverage at Darden's properties, and 59% of tenants carry investment grade credit ratings. FCPT's steady revenue base and external growth strategy have given it steady revenue growth since inception. As shown below, FCPT's revenue has grown by 52% since 2020 to $243 million in the trailing 12 months.

YCharts

Meanwhile, FCPT continues to demonstrate portfolio quality. This is reflected by its top tenant Darden has seen higher-than-industry average sales growth, with Olive Garden and Longhorn steakhouse seeing 6.1% and 8.1% YoY sales growth, respectively, during the third quarter. Plus, Chili's (non-Darden), which represents 8% of FCPT's ABR, saw 6% sales growth, sitting ahead of the 3% sales growth across the restaurant industry.

FCPT's own rental revenue grew by 17% YoY during Q3 driven by external acquisitions and organic rental revenue growth on existing properties. Notably, FCPT is growing in an accretive manner, as it raised equity capital at share prices above $27. Based on FCPT's forward FFO/share of $1.62, this equates to a cost of equity of 6.0% or lower.

In addition, FCPT benefited from hedge gains to lock in a 5.4% yield to maturity on its debt offering last year. The aforementioned cost of equity and debt compare favorably to the initial weighted average 6.7% that FCPT got on the 90 properties it acquired in the first 11 months of 2023, a record acquisition volume for the company. FCPT's property acquisitions are also well-balanced with exposure to non-restaurant properties, as the portfolio mix is comprised of restaurant at 38% volume, medical retail at 37%, and auto service at 23%.

Looking ahead to Q4 results and 2024, FCPT may have opportunities to acquire properties at higher cap rates, as net lease investors are holding the line on what they are willing to pay, and sellers may become increasingly pressured by high interest rates. This is reflected by management's comments during the last conference call:

We've also seen cap rates improve a great deal over the past several months as a reaction to the higher interest rate environment. There are opportunities for some really interesting portfolios that would have been priced 100 plus basis points tighter a year ago. Pricing has not moved enough in our view, but pressure is building on sellers as institutional net lease investors are largely holding the line and passing at current cap rates. We expect cap rates to move up over the short-term in the absence of meaningful interest rate movement.

FCPT's acquisitions in 2024 and beyond could continue to include a meaningful amount of medical retail properties, which include a wide swath of property types that management is focused on, such as Ambulatory surgery / Outpatient treatment, Freestanding ER Care, Urgent Care, Dental, Diagnostic, Pharmacy, and Primary Care. As shown below, there is a notable trend of growth in outpatient visits over the past 2 decades, and this trend has since recovered from the pandemic dip.

Investor Presentation

Turning to the balance sheet, FCPT is supported by Baa3/BBB investment grade credit ratings from Moody's and Fitch. Plus, 100% of FCPT's properties are unencumbered by secured debt, giving the enterprise financial flexibility. Net debt to adjusted EBITDAre is at a safe 5.6x and FCPT has a strong fixed charge coverage ratio of 4.2x. As shown below, FCPT's debt maturities are well-laddered with just $50 million of debt maturing this year, which can be easily covered by $237 million worth of liquidity comprised of cash and undraw capacity on revolving credit facilities.

Investor Presentation

Risks include potential for higher than expected inflation should economic growth and unemployment levels be better than expected, as reflected by the December Jobs Report. A continuation of this growth scenario could lead to higher interest rates, which could pressure the share prices of net lease REITs like FCPT, considering their slow-growth nature and their 'bond proxy' perception by the market. A low share price also makes cost of equity more expensive, and can lead to less external acquisition opportunities.

Importantly for income investors, FCPT currently yields a safe 5.7% and the dividend is covered by an 84% payout ratio, which is reasonable considering the durability of the underlying cashflow stream. FCPT also has a 5-year dividend CAGR of 4.2%.

Lastly, FCPT continues to be a good value at the current price of $24.14 with a forward P/FFO of 14.9. While FCPT isn't cheap, it's far from being expensive at the present valuation, as I would generally expect for net lease REITs to trade at a 16-18x P/FFO valuation in a stable or declining interest rate environment. With analysts expecting 3% annual FFO/share growth between now and the end of next year and a 5.7% dividend yield, investors could get a similar total return to that of the S&P 500 (SPY) all while getting paid a far higher income stream that what SPY is offering.

Investor Takeaway

FCPT's strong performance, portfolio mix and conservative balance sheet make it an attractive option for income investors looking for a steady stream of cashflow. The company's focus on accretive acquisitions and diversification into non-restaurant properties also provide potential for long-term growth. At the current valuation, FCPT could produce market-level total return performance all while paying investors a far higher yield than the market average. Considering all the above, I maintain a 'Buy' rating on the stock for income investors.