Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

SL Green: The Common Seems Better Than The Preferred

Konstantinos Kosmidis profile picture
Konstantinos Kosmidis
280 Followers

Summary

  • SL Green Realty Corp. is a REIT that owns, develops, and manages office properties primarily in the New York metropolitan area.
  • There are some performance issues that could be related to a general lower demand for office space in Manhattan.
  • However, I believe that the solid dividend yield and discount to NAV make up for them.
  • Investors who are considering the preferred shares may need to think about the low yield differential here and the higher upside potential of the common stock.

Manhattan downtown and skyscrapers at sunset.

Itza Villavicencio Urbieta

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG), incorporated in 1997 and headquartered in New York, NY, is a REIT that owns, develops, and manages primarily office properties in the New York metropolitan area.

Though the portfolio is highly

This article was written by

Konstantinos Kosmidis profile picture
Konstantinos Kosmidis
280 Followers
I am a self-taught value investor interested in common stocks and ETFs. I am always on the lookout for opportunities that may safely grow my retirement fund while producing alpha. My goal here is to provide investors with analysis that transparently communicates my thoughts on the securities I cover from the POV of my own capital allocation needs.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

j
j2d2
Yesterday, 8:38 PM
Comments (1.49K)
The preferred gets you paid in full even if the common cuts or eliminates its dividend. Even better, the preferred is cumulative. Given the jitters in commercial properties, I went with the preferred.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About SLG Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
FFO (FWD)
PE
Div Rate (TTM)
Yield (TTM)
Short Interest
Market Cap
Volume
Compare to Peers

More on SLG

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SLG
--
SLG.PR.I
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.