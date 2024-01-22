Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

SoFi Technologies: A Breakout May Be Ahead

On the Pulse profile picture
On the Pulse
10.32K Followers

Summary

  • SoFi Technologies is expected to report strong earnings for Q4-23, with the potential for a blowout release.
  • The fintech's member growth and potential for GAAP profitability are convincing, leading to a potential breakout in the stock.
  • Falling inflation and a strong U.S. economy provide a favorable backdrop for SoFi Technologies, making it an attractive investment opportunity.
Digitally generated image of colored credit cards

Eugene Mymrin/Moment via Getty Images

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) is a promising, high-potential investment in the fintech market ahead of the company’s 4Q-23 earnings.

SoFi Technologies is scheduled to report quarterly earnings on Monday, January 29, 2024, and I think we could be headed for a blowout earnings

This article was written by

On the Pulse profile picture
On the Pulse
10.32K Followers
A financial researcher and avid investor with a keen eye for innovation and disruption, as well as growth buy-outs and value stocks. Keeping an eye on the pace of high tech and early growth companies, I write about current events and the biggest news surrounding the industry, and strive to provide readers with ample research and investment opportunities.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SOFI either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (3)

AJ111 profile picture
AJ111
Yesterday, 8:45 PM
Comments (139)
On “For consumers, this means more spending power, ”, does this not mean pushing inflation higher or at best preventing it from falling
godisrupt profile picture
godisrupt
Yesterday, 8:57 PM
Comments (712)
@AJ111 Or one could deduce, that as supply chains normalize and demand remains solid, sellers of goods, in order to maintain market share and revenues may need to bring down price.
godisrupt profile picture
godisrupt
Yesterday, 8:32 PM
Comments (712)
Everybody that follows, knows earnings are going to beat - except the Algos and obtuse bears.

I like the set up.

Pens on chains, bulletproof glass, vaults, CCTV, bricks and mortar, lollipops, and 0.01% on your money is the competition.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About SOFI Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SOFI

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SOFI
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.