Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Market Cap Vs. Earnings Weights For S&P 500 Sectors

Jan. 22, 2024 8:25 PM ETMETA, GOOG, GOOGL, AMZN, TSLA, NFLX, VO, MDY, IJH, IWR, BMVP, FNX, EZM, RYJ, CSD, CZA, BUL, XJH, IMCB, IVOO, GRPM, SCHM, ONEO, EQAL, REGL, PTMC, JHMM, DEUS, XMHQ, FLQM, FTDS, JPME, RNMC, USMF, SPMD, VFMF, VFMV, VFQY, FSMD, SFYX, TPLC, AFMC, SMDY, SQEW, PAMC, SIXL, BKMC, HLGE, QVMM, BBMC, MIDE, VXF, IJK, IWP, VOT, RFG, FAD, FNY, IPO, CWS, IMCG, MDYG, IVOG, XMMO, BFOR, ARKK, FFTY, ETHO, QMOM, JSMD, NUMG, HAIL, VFMO, PEXL, BOUT, KOMP, QQQN, QQQJ, MID, FRTY, PY, PEY, IJJ, IWS, VOE, DIV, DON, FAB, RWK, NVQ, YPS, IMCV, MDYV, IVOV, XMVM, XMLV, SYLD, VUSE, QVAL, ONEV, ONEY, NUMV, WBIY, SDVY, VFVA, DVLU, DDIV, VRAI, HOMZ, FOVL, TPHD, TMDV, LSAT, FSMO, RSPT, SMH, XLK, IDGT, IGM, IXN, IYW, VGT, IGV, PSI, IGPT, KNCT, FDN, XSD, PTF, FXL, XSW, AIQ, BUG, TDV, WFH, XNTK, QTEC, PNQI, PSCT, NXTG, SOXX, GAMR, SKYY, SOCL, TDIV, FTEC, ARKQ, ARKW, HACK, CIBR, ITEQ, XITK, XWEB, PRNT, FINX, SNSR, FTXL, FITE, DTEC, IZRL, BLOK, BLCN, LEGR, ROBT, KOIN, IETC, OGIG, IRBO, LOUP, QTUM, ESPO, ARKF, CLOU, IHAK, WCLD, HERO, FNGS, LRNZ, WUGI, THNQ, TECB, BTEK, ANEW, MOON, ARKX, GINN, WCBR, DAPP, ILDR, IDAT, SOXQ, METV, XPND, XDAT, VCAR, XT, XLY, VCR, RXI, RSPD
Brian Gilmartin, CFA profile picture
Brian Gilmartin, CFA
9.77K Followers

Summary

  • A table that Refinitiv publishes only occasionally is valuable since it gives perspective on the S&P 500 sector’s market cap weight in the benchmark, versus that same sector’s earnings.
  • The problem in the late 1990s for large-cap tech wasn’t just the monstrous rally in the last 5 years of the decade, it was that the market cap ultimately dwarfed the earnings weight for technology in March 2000.
  • Today, note tech’s market cap weight of 30%, versus tech’s earnings weight of 23%: readers can see the ratio is much more closely aligned today than the late 1990s.

Strategy of diversified investment.

tadamichi

Here’s a table that Refinitiv publishes only occasionally, but it’s valuable since it gives perspective on the S&P 500 sector’s market cap weight in the benchmark, versus that same sector’s earnings weight.

The problem in the late 1990s

This article was written by

Brian Gilmartin, CFA profile picture
Brian Gilmartin, CFA
9.77K Followers
Brian Gilmartin, is a portfolio manager at Trinity Asset Management, a firm he founded in May, 1995, catering to individual investors and institutions that werent getting the attention and service deserved, from larger firms. Brian started in the business as a fixed-income / credit analyst, with a Chicago broker-dealer, and then worked at Stein Roe & Farnham in Chicago, from 1992 - 1995, before striking out on his own and managing equity and balanced accounts for clients. Brian has a BSBA (Finance) from Xavier University, Cincinnati, Ohio, (1982) and an MBA (Finance) from Loyola University, Chicago, January, 1985. The CFA was awarded in 1994. Brian has been fortunate enough to write for the TheStreet.com from 2000 to 2012, and then the WallStreet AllStars from August 2011, to Spring, 2012. Brian also wrote for Minyanville.com, and has been quoted in numerous publications including the Wall Street Journal.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
META--
Meta Platforms, Inc.
GOOG--
Alphabet Inc.
GOOGL--
Alphabet Inc.
AMZN--
Amazon.com, Inc.
TSLA--
Tesla, Inc.
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.