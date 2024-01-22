Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

M-tron Industries: Growing In Stature, But Wait For A Pullback

The Alpha Sieve profile picture
The Alpha Sieve
3.21K Followers

Summary

  • M-tron Industries has proven to be a source of high returns for shareholders, delivering 172% returns since its listing debut in Oct 2022.
  • MPTI specializes in RF components and services, primarily serving stable industries like defense and aerospace.
  • The company is experiencing significant growth in its backlog and has been targeting larger programs, leading to higher volumes and better margins.
  • Institutional interest has grown quite significantly over the past 6 months.
  • However, the stock's valuation and technical picture suggest it may not be a good buy at current levels.
Radio wave

alengo

Introduction

M-tron Industries (NYSE:MPTI), a micro-cap play, specializes in producing certain standardized and customized electronic components that are instrumental in monitoring and addressing the frequency and spectrum of electronic circuit signals.

Until Q3-22, MPTI was a part of the LGL Group, but

This article was written by

The Alpha Sieve profile picture
The Alpha Sieve
3.21K Followers
Investment research, primarily oriented towards uncelebrated/under-covered stocks and ETFs, across North America, Europe and Asia. Seeks to combine both fundamental and technical disciplines while making an investment/trading proposition.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About MPTI Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on MPTI

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
MPTI
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.