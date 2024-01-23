Bloomberg/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Investment thesis

Our current investment thesis is:

Sainsbury does not show us sufficient attractiveness to warrant a buy rating. Management is improving the company well and is arguably executing at a superior level to its peers. Despite this, the benefits are not tangibly reflected in its financial performance. This will likely be felt in the coming years although it remains to be seen to what degree.

At a FCF yield of ~9%, the company could be attractive for defensive investors looking for a reliable company. Sainsbury is the second largest player in the UK and is unlikely to lose its position. With exposure to the wider retail industry, it represents an inherent bet on the UK economy.

Company description

J Sainsbury plc (OTCQX:JSNSF)(OTCQX:JSAIY) operates in the retail and financial services industries. The company has three segments, including Retail-Food, Retail-General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services. It offers various store formats, including supermarkets and convenience stores, and is also involved in online grocery and general merchandise operations.

Additionally, J Sainsbury's plc provides financial services such as credit cards, scorecards, personal loans, and insurance products for home, car, pet, travel, and life.

Sainsbury's is one of the largest supermarket chains in the UK and is considered to be one of the "Big Three" alongside Tesco (OTCPK:TSCDY) and Asda.

Share price

We last covered Sainsbury in April 2023, rating the stock a hold. Since then, its share price performance has lagged the market, although has gained respectably given its slow-moving nature.

Commercial analysis

Financials (Capital IQ)

Presented above are Sainsbury's financial results on a half-year basis, as is reporting customs in the UK.

Sainsbury’s recent top-line revenue growth continues to be high, with +8% growth in H1’24. This is primarily driven by Grocery (+10.1%), while General Merchandise (+1.1%) and Clothing (-8.4%) have lagged behind.

General Merchandise and Clothing have struggled due to economic conditions, with elevated rates and inflation contributing to softening consumer demand.

Although its top-line appears strong, we are not wholly convinced. The Grocery segment continues to benefit from positive pricing as a result of inflationary conditions, allowing for price-driven revenue growth. With UK inflation subsiding rapidly, this is unlikely to be a sustainable revenue driver in the coming 12-24 months.

This said, it is worth highlighting that Sainsbury has also benefited from volume. In our prior analysis, we highlighted that Sainsbury’s current strategy is to lag behind its peers with price increases, purposefully foregoing short-term margins for market-share growth. This is illustrated in the below graphs, with Sainsbury arguably at its most price competitive.

Sainsbury

We were not totally convinced by this strategy, although commended Management for remaining wholly supportive of this approach during the last 12-18 months. With Volume share ticking up in H1’24, we could be seeing the early signs of this succeeding. Given EBITDA-M is broadly aligned to its historical average (~5%), the gains appear to be made without an associated cost.

Sainsbury

Although it could be suggested cost cutting has facilitated this, Management has highlighted that the business has instead found tangible productivity gains while efficiently repositioning its operations.

As an example, Management has aggressively closed Argos stores, while re-opening them with existing Sainsbury’s locations. This has increased the attractiveness of Sainsbury whilst reducing the Argos cost base. This is one of the key reasons Argos continues to perform well while many of the other traditional retailers have succumbed to competitive pressures from e-commerce.

Sainsbury

Further, there has been reinvestment in Sainsbury’s Grocery offering, focusing on private-label goods that have greater margins attached. The company has seen strong growth in this segment, gaining market share from its peers.

Sainsbury

Finally, there has been investment in customer service, with Sainsbury leading the process in both the Supermarket and Online channels. With competition at its highest in the UK and prices broadly homogenizing, this is increasingly important (alongside product range) to differentiate.

Sainsbury

This fantastic execution from Management has allowed Sainsbury to increase its market position in the eyes of consumers in the last few years.

Sainsbury

Overall, Sainsbury’s recent performance has been good, but the promise of more will be the key to judging whether the last few years have been truly successful. Management continues to execute exceptionally well in the face of increased competition and changing market conditions. Its ownership of Argos, Habitat (Home), and Tu (Clothing) differentiates it well from many of its peers, positioning Sainsbury well.

Sainsbury recently announced that it would wind-down its banking division, externalizing financial relationships with its customers. Those unfamiliar with the history of banking in the UK may find it bizarre that a Supermarket is also a bank but this is not unusual. In the pre-GFC, many businesses, including Supermarkets, raced to upsell their existing relationships with customers by developing lucrative financial services arms. Following regulation, profitability has plummeted and most have either disposed of their operations, are looking to (such as Co-op and Tesco), or are winding down.

This segment is currently accretive for Sainsbury, with a NIM of ~5%. However, the segment has lacked growth and comes with regulatory headache. We are supportive of the disposal, although find it slightly unusual that Sainsbury could not find a buyer at any price.

FS (Sainsbury)

Economic & External Consideration

Current economic conditions present near-term pain for Sainsbury. We suspect its Grocery segment’s gains from pricing will subside as inflation continues to decline and consumers become increasingly price-sensitive. Even if volume continues to grow relative to peers, it is unlikely to be considerable from an absolute perspective.

The other segments will struggle with soften consumer demand, although once rates decline, the expectation is for consumer demand to improve. It should be noted that the UK’s step-down in rates is expected to be slower than other nations, although market expectations have always under-appreciated the potential of the UK economy.

Margins

Margins (Capital IQ)

Contextualizing Sainsbury’s margins, the company has seen broadly flat levels for most of the decade. This is not unusual given the high level of competition and its position as the 2nd largest player. We see limited challenges to this level, even if UK interest rates remain elevated for an extended period.

Balance sheet & Cash Flows

Sainsbury’s leverage has grown over the last decade, although Management has been careful to periodically deleverage to ensure this does not run away. At a ND/EBITDA ratio of 2.9x, the company is positioned well to increase distributions.

Sainsbury’s ROE has declined consistently during the last decade, owing to non-trading expenses. Its EBITDA has grown at a 2% rate, slightly lagging revenue (+3%).

Capital IQ

Industry analysis

Seeking Alpha

Presented above is a comparison of Sainsbury's growth and profitability to the average of its industry, as defined by Seeking Alpha (13 companies).

Sainsbury’s comparable performance is disappointing, with the business trailing on both a growth and profitability perspective. If compared to its directly comparable European sub-cohort, the gap closes, although Sainsbury is still lacking.

This is a reflection of the structural position of the company in the market. Competition and the scale of its Grocery business make achieving material changes extremely difficult. For this reason, we believe Sainsbury should trade at a discount to its peers.

Valuation

Valuation (Capital IQ)

Sainsbury is currently trading at 8x LTM EBITDA and 6x NTM EBITDA. This is a premium to its historical average.

A small premium to its historical average is warranted in our view, owing to the adaption in its business model, such as the execution of repositioning Argos within its stores and the incremental improvements in its offering. Although Sainsbury is lagging behind its peers, the company’s commercial performance is respectable. This valuation implies a NTM FCF yield of ~9%, a relatively attractive level.

Further, Sainsbury is trading at a ~20-30% discount to its peers on an LTM EBITDA and NTM P/E basis. We believe this reflects its financial weakness analyzed above.

Based on this, we do see scope for some upside with Sainsbury but not considerably so.

Capital IQ

Key risks with our thesis

The risks to our current thesis are:

Costs to untangle its banking operations and the potential to alienate customers because of this.

Economic downturn or slow recovery in the UK.

Final thoughts

Sainsbury is a solid company but is underwhelming in many ways, particularly in a market with low interest rates, which we appear to be returning to. Management is clearly quite talented and is making the necessary moves to incrementally improve the company, but its size and industry mean these will not have a material impact on a YoY basis.

The company’s valuation does not scream value in our view, and so we maintain our hold rating.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.