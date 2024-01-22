Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (ZION) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
143.14K Followers

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript January 22, 2024 5:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Shannon Drage - Director of IR

Harris Simmons - Chairman and CEO

Paul Burdiss - CFO

Scott McLean - President and COO

Derek Steward - Chief Credit Officer

Conference Call Participants

John Pancari - Evercore

Dave Rochester - Compass Point

Manan Gosalia - Morgan Stanley

Ken Usdin - Jefferies

Peter Winter - D.A. Davidson

Chris McGratty - KBW

Brandon King - Truist Securities

Matthew Clark - Piper Sandler

Brody Preston - UBS

Jon Arfstrom - RBC Capital Markets

Operator

Greetings, and welcome to the Zions Bancorporation Q4 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. A brief question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded. It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Shannon Drage, Director of Investor Relations. Thank you, Ms. Drage. You may begin.

Shannon Drage

Thank you, Camilla, and good evening. We welcome you to this conference call to discuss our 2023 fourth quarter earnings. My name is Shannon Drage, the Director of Investor Relations.

I would like to remind you that during this call, we will be making forward-looking statements, although actual results may differ materially. We encourage you to review the disclaimer in the press release or Slide 2 of the presentation, dealing with forward-looking information and the presentation of non-GAAP measures which applies equally to statements made during this call. A copy of the earnings release as well as the presentation are available at zionsbancorporation.com.

For our agenda today, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Harris Simmons will provide opening remarks. Following Harris' comments, Paul Burdiss, our Chief Financial Officer, will review our financial results. Also with us today are Scott McLean, President and Chief Operating Officer; Chris Kyriakakis, Chief Risk Officer; and Derek

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About ZION Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on ZION

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.