Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Can Bond Investors Outperform The Aggregate Bond Index?

Jan. 22, 2024 10:49 PM ETAGGH
Simplify Asset Management profile picture
Simplify Asset Management
493 Followers

Summary

  • Active management within fixed income is incredibly compelling, while active management in equities has failed to deliver.
  • On the equity side, indexes are hard for active managers to beat because the weighting of each stock is determined by the collective wisdom of the market.
  • An important step in managing the Treasury futures exposure is optimizing the cash collateral.

The word bonds on wooden cubes with office desktop. Business finance stock exchange

cagkansayin

With decades of both passive and active fund performance now in the rearview mirror, the results are unequivocal: active management within fixed income is incredibly compelling, while active management in equities has failed to deliver.

Let's start by checking

This article was written by

Simplify Asset Management profile picture
Simplify Asset Management
493 Followers
Simplify Asset Management was founded in 2020 to help advisors tackle the most pressing portfolio challenges with an innovative set of options-based ETF strategies. By accounting for real-world investor needs and market behavior, along with the non-linear power of options, our strategies allow for the tailored portfolio outcomes clients are looking for.Content posted on this account is originally hosted on simplify.us and features work from Simplify employees and advisors. Additional content posted on thematic and disruptive technology investing is authored or co-authored by Simplify collaborator and subadvisor, Volt Equity. For more information on Volt Equity, please visit voltequity.com.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
AGGH--
Simplify Aggregate Bond ETF

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.