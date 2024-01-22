Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Earnings Previews: Netflix Tuesday Night And Tesla Wednesday Night

Brian Gilmartin, CFA
Summary

  • Netflix is up almost $100 per share from the last earnings report in mid-October ’23 when the stock was trading poorly coming into the earnings.
  • Sell-side consensus is expecting $2.22 in earnings per share on $9.3 billion in revenue for the 4th quarter of ’23, which amounts to expected YoY growth of 1750% on 20% revenue growth.
  • Sell-side consensus is expecting TSLA to print $0.74 in EPS on $25.59 billion in revenue, for an expected YoY decline in EPS of -38% on 20% revenue growth.

Netflix’s (NASDAQ:NFLX) movie chief Scott Stubler announced Monday night, January 22nd, he was leaving Netflix to start his own movie company, which – from a timing perspective – is probably not fortuitous given that Netflix is scheduled to report their Q4 ’23 financial results after

Brian Gilmartin, CFA
Brian Gilmartin, is a portfolio manager at Trinity Asset Management, a firm he founded in May, 1995. Brian has a BSBA (Finance) from Xavier University, Cincinnati, Ohio, (1982) and an MBA (Finance) from Loyola University, Chicago, January, 1985. The CFA was awarded in 1994.

Yesterday, 10:58 PM
I'd pull the trigger in that $140-150 range. No position yet but would like to get started.
