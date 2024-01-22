Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Torex Gold: Back On The Sale Rack

Taylor Dart profile picture
Taylor Dart
28.05K Followers

Summary

  • Torex Gold had a monster Q4, helping the company to deliver within guidance but marginally below its annual guidance midpoint.
  • This 1,200-ounce miss on the mid-point pales compared to beats of 22,000 ounces on average in the previous two years, and TORXF continues to over-deliver on exploration/Media Luna execution.
  • In this update, we'll dig into the Q4 and FY2023 results, the company's 2024 outlook, and whether it has dipped into a low-risk buy zone following its recent correction.

Gold Price, Commodities Investment

Olivier Le Moal

It's been a rough start to the year for the Gold Miners Index (GDX) in what's typically the best month of the year from a seasonal standpoint, with an average return for the sector of ~2.6% in January over

This article was written by

Taylor Dart profile picture
Taylor Dart
28.05K Followers
"A bull market is when you check your stocks every day to see how much they went up. A bear market is when you don't bother to look anymore."- John Hammerslough You can access more in-depth research, my current portfolios, my top-12 miner rankings, GDX buy/sell signals, new positions I am entering/exiting, plus proprietary sentiment indicators updated weekly for gold miners in my newsletter below. Subscription Links - Monthly: https://buy.stripe.com/dR6bIRazxdaj2bu01c - Annual: https://buy.stripe.com/4gw28h0YXeen7vObJP- Portfolio Returns Link: https://imgur.com/a/GxAGWqO - Disclosure: I am not a financial advisor. All articles are my opinion - they are not suggestions to buy or sell any securities. Perform your own due diligence and consult a financial professional before trading or investing.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of KNT:CA, KNTNF either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Disclaimer: Taylor Dart is not a Registered Investment Advisor or Financial Planner. This writing is for informational purposes only. It does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation regarding any securities transaction. The information contained in this writing should not be construed as financial or investment advice on any subject matter. Taylor Dart expressly disclaims all liability with respect to actions taken based on any or all of the information in this writing. Given the volatility in the precious metals sector, position sizing is critical, so when buying small-cap precious metals stocks, position sizes should be limited to 5% or less of one's portfolio.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About TORXF Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on TORXF

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
TORXF
--
TXG:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.