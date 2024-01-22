Olivier Le Moal

It's been a rough start to the year for the Gold Miners Index (GDX) in what's typically the best month of the year from a seasonal standpoint, with an average return for the sector of ~2.6% in January over the past 30 years. This is certainly disappointing for investors, especially with the gold price registering a record eight weekly closes above the $2,000/oz level, and can be attributed to disappointing results from larger producers which have weighed on the index and sector-wide sentiment remaining near multi-year lows.

Gold Bugs Index Returns by Month & Percent of Time Positive - Author's Data & Chart

Fortunately, Torex Gold (OTCPK:TORXF) has outperformed since December on the back of solid execution, including the early breakthrough of the Guajes Tunnel to connect Media Luna to its plant and operations on the north side of the Balsas River. Additionally, the company put together a solid Q4 report, coming up only marginally short of its FY2023 guidance midpoint. In this update we'll dig into the Q4 and FY2023 results, the company's 2024 outlook, and whether the stock is worthy of investment.

Q4 & FY2023 Production

Torex Gold released its Q4 and FY2023 preliminary results earlier this month, reporting production of ~138,000 ounces of gold in Q4. This translated to a 19% increase from the year-ago period and helped the company to deliver within 1% of its FY2023 guidance midpoint despite intensive waste stripping earlier in the year that resulted in the mill having to be supplemented with lower-grade stockpiles. This was made possible by another phenomenal quarter and year from El Limon Guajes Underground [ELGUG] and the plant, with an annual processing record of ~13,200 tonnes per day and an annual record for underground mining rates of 2,070 tonnes per day. In fact, ELGUG mining rates trounced the 2023 exit rate goal of 1,800 tonnes per day and beat out the 2024 goal of 2,000 tonnes per year ahead of schedule.

Torex Quarterly Production & Revenue - Company Filings, Author's Chart

Digging into the production results in a little closer, the better-than-planned Q4 performance was helped by higher grades, throughput, and recoveries, with throughput of 13,236 tonnes per day (Q4 2022: 12,404 tonnes per day), head grades of 4.03 grams per tonne of gold (Q4 2022: 3.78), and 110 basis point better recoveries of 89.5%. And while production still came in slightly below the annual guidance midpoint of 455,000 ounces at ~453,800 ounces, it deserves a pass with Torex beating its guidance midpoint the past two years by an average of ~21,400 ounces vs. this year's miss of 1,200 ounces. So, if we use a three-year blended average, Torex has beaten guidance by an average of ~13,900 ounces (~3%), well above the sector average. Plus, Torex has accomplished this with one of the sector's best safety records and during major construction of its Media Luna Mine south of the Balsas River.

Torex Gold Actual Production vs. Initial Annual Guidance Midpoint - Company Filings, Author's Chart

2024 Outlook

Moving to the 2024 outlook, Torex has guided for gold-equivalent ounce [GEO] production of 435,000 ounces of gold at the mid-point, implying a 4% drop in production year-over-year. However, this includes the impact of a 1-month plant shutdown in Q4 to complete upgrades and tie-ins that include the tie-in of copper and iron sulphide flotation circuits and the installation of a variable speed drive on the ball mill. Hence, if we adjust for this 1-month shutdown to bring Media Luna online and set the asset up for copper concentrate production going forward, full-year production would actually be closer to ~470,000 GEOs and up on a year-over-year basis.

As for expected cost and margin performance, Torex expects to see marginally lower costs year-over-year with a guidance midpoint of $1,160/oz vs. its upward revised guidance of $1,180/oz all-in sustaining costs [AISC] last year. The lower costs can be attributed to normalized sustaining capital following a year of significant capitalized stripping (~$50 million alone), with $60 million budgeted in sustaining capital. Unfortunately, these benefits are being offset by the continued strength in the Mexican Peso, but this has been factored into guidance mostly with Torex basing guidance on an 18/1 MXN/USD ratio vs. a current price of ~17/1. That said, while the slightly higher Peso year-to-date suggests some risk of meeting its cost guidance ($1,160/oz), I would not be surprised to see Torex beat its annual guidance midpoint of 435,000 GEOs given its strong track record of over-delivering, suggesting some leverage on costs to deliver at or below $1,150/oz AISC.

Guajes Tunnel Breakthough & Media Luna Construction - Company Website

Finally, Torex remains in a capital-intensive period with construction over 50% complete and the breakthrough of the Guajes Tunnel completed three months ahead of schedule. This is expected to result in total capital expenditures of ~$450 million in 2024 (~$390 million at Media Luna), putting a strain on free cash flow generation short term. That said, the company will transition back into a free cash flow machine post-2024, and investors don't have anything to worry about from a liquidity standpoint with Torex having ~$500 million in available liquidity, additional cash flow from operations this year, and the project now more than half complete with exceptional delivery against plans with an impressive advance rate of 8 meters/day since November.

Recent Developments

As for recent developments, Torex continues to impress from an exploration success standpoint, with some of the best thick high-grade intercepts delivered over the past two years among any producers. Highlight holes have included 14.5 meters at 88.92 grams per tonne gold-equivalent [ELGUG], 32.9 meters at 18.90 grams per tonne gold-equivalent [EPO], and just recently 14.1 meters at 29.76 grams per tonne gold-equivalent at Media Luna West. These results were drilled 200 meters of historic 2012/2013 holes that hit 37.3 meters at 4.11 grams per tonne gold-equivalent and 9.1 meters at 10.41 grams per tonne gold-equivalent, and are more world-class intercepts in an area that is not included in the current mine plan.

Discussing these results, Torex stated that these intercepts into Media Luna West have confirmed a 600-meter strike which is similar to the EPO deposit, with the potential for Media Luna West to have a similar mineralized footprint to EPO. This is a big deal when combined with higher mining rates and continued drill success at other deposits like EPO, ELGUG and Media Luna West because it means that Torex should be able to take advantage of excess capacity and beef up its production profile later in the mine life vs. reliance on lower-grade stockpiles. To summarize, these drill results are extremely positive, and investors can look forward to an internal study on EPO this year which will give a better idea of the potential of this deposit that sits less than 1 kilometer from its Media Luna Project (soon to be mine as of Q4-2024).

Media Luna West Drill Highlights - Company Website

The second point worth noting is that Torex's long-term production profile has seen an upgrade vs. the 2022 TR, and there looks to be upside to these numbers based on significantly higher mining rates than contemplated in the 2022 TR (1,100 tonnes per day of contribution from 2024-2027), growing reserves at ELGUG to support higher mining rate, and continued resource growth south of the Balsas River at EPO and now potentially Media Luna West. However, even in the current setup without contemplating all of this future upside, Torex's five-year production profile has improved over 3% from ~423,000 GEOs (2024-2028) to ~437,000 GEOs (2024-2028 updated outlook), with a significant increase in 2028 production to 375,000 GEOs at the midpoint (337,000 GEOs previously). So, like IAMGOLD (IAG) is working to fill in the later years of the Cote Gold LOMP with its growing Gosselin deposit, I am quite confident that these 2028 numbers can be beaten, in addition to 2028-2032 production estimates, ultimately boosting Torex's Morelos Complex NPV.

Torex Updated Five-Year Production Outlook - Company Website Media Luna Annual Production Estimates - 2022 TR

Finally, while the Mexican Peso strength continues to be a thorn in the side of Mexican producers like Torex, the company is getting some help from the gold price which has broken out of a massive cup & handle base after a false start in early 2022. This certainly helps from a sales standpoint with an average price of ~$2,040/oz year-to-date which will mark yet another record gold price for the sector, easily beating out the average realized price of ~$1,980/oz in Q4 2023 and the average realized price of ~$1,750/oz over a decade ago at the first test of the $1,900/oz level. This record price can be attributed to gold giving up ground grudgingly on this visit to the $2,000/oz area vs. past rallies that have been fleeting.

Gold Price Yearly Chart - StockCharts.com

To summarize, while Torex may have minor hedges in place and headwinds from Peso strength, the gold price tailwind could set up to 45% AISC margins in what's expected to be a transition year, and should also help to improve sentiment for the sector as a whole as we see another year of margin improvement for most producers.

Valuation

Based on ~87 million fully diluted shares and a share price of US$9.90, Torex trades at a market cap of ~$860 million, making it one of the lowest capitalization names in the mid-tier space, and well below the valuations of similar-sized peers like Lundin Gold (OTCQX:LUGDF) and Alamos Gold (AGI). This discount can be attributed to Torex being a single-asset producer in a Tier-2 ranked jurisdiction, but this looks largely priced into the stock already, with Torex trading at one of the lowest cash flow multiples sector-wide. In fact, Torex has now found itself trading at just ~3.3x FY2024 cash flow per share estimates and ~1.9x EV/EBITDA vs. 10-year average multiples of ~4.2x and ~5.0x, respectively. And while the lower multiples can be attributed to multiple compression amid a violent 3+ year bear market, Torex still looks very reasonably valued at current levels.

Torex Gold EV/EBITDA Multiple & Valuation/Margins vs. Peers - TIKR, Finbox

Using what I believe to be conservative multiples of 4.5x P/CF and 0.85x P/NAV and a 65/35 weighting (P/NAV vs. P/CF) to reflect its status as a single-asset producer in a less favorable jurisdiction, I see a fair value for Torex of US$15.90. This points to a 52% upside from current levels and makes it one of the more undervalued names in the mid-cap producer space. That said, I am looking for a minimum 40% discount to fair value to justify entering new positions in small-cap names, implying a low-risk buy zone for the stock of US$9.55 or lower. Obviously, there's no guarantee that this weakness will continue, but the US$9.55 level is the ideal buy zone to ensure an adequate margin of safety.

Summary

Torex Gold came up just shy of its FY2023 annual guidance midpoint despite a monster Q4, but the company deserves a pass given its significant beats on annual guidance midpoints the past two years. In fact, this year's 1,200-ounce miss on the midpoint barely registers relative to its average beat of ~22,000 ounces in 2021/2022, and the company continues to fire on all cylinders with the Guajes Tunnel breakthrough ahead of schedule, exploration success all across its Morelos Property, and maintaining a strong financial position to support its transition to its second mine, Media Luna.

Just as importantly, the long-term outlook is far better than my expectations with the higher mining rates at ELGUG and resource growth property-wide, suggesting material growth in Morelos Complex NPV (5%) as the back half of the mine plan gets filled in over the coming years. So, with the Media Luna transition starting to get de-risked, record average realized gold prices and a very attractive valuation, Torex Gold is back on the sale rack after its stock price got ahead of itself in Q2 2023 above US$20.00 per share, and I would view any pullbacks below US$9.60 as low-risk buying opportunities.

