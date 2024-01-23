Josh Hedges/UFC via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Background

TKO Group Holdings (NYSE:TKO) is one of the most unique and exciting stocks in the market. For those unfamiliar, UFC parent company Endeavor (EDR) recently merged with WWE to form TKO.

TKO Company Structure (TKO Investor Relations)

TKO is:

A premium sports and entertainment company that comprises UFC, the world's premier mixed martial arts organization, and WWE, an integrated media organization and the recognized global leader in sports entertainment. Together, our organizations reach more than 1 billion TV households in approximately 170 countries, and we organize more than 350 live events year-round, attracting over one million fans.

In the spirit of full transparency, I'm a huge UFC fan. My passion for the sport has propelled me from an avid watcher to a dedicated follower, both of the sport itself and its incredible athletes. While WWE was a staple of my childhood, my interest has waned over time.

However, through the lens of an investor, my perspective has shifted. Now, I find myself captivated by the internal workings of these companies, especially with my understanding and enthusiasm for the product and business. This blend of expertise and passion fuels my intrigue in the potential TKO holds.

Stock Catalyst

To begin, consider the company's positioning within the entertainment industry. Live events, particularly those in the realm of sports and combat, hold a near-universal appeal, captivating audiences worldwide. The UFC and WWE, now united under the TKO banner, perfectly capture this trend. Just look at the impressive growth rates these sectors have witnessed, with analysts expecting the momentum to continue well into the future.

Value of Sports & Live Entertainment (TKO Investor Relations)

TKO's strength lies in its unique position at the intersection of two global phenomena: live events and combat sports. Combined, the UFC and WWE boast a staggering reach of over 1 billion households and 1 billion fans worldwide. This level of engagement is exceptionally rare, surpassing most sports, apps, and products. This unprecedented reach makes TKO a truly unique investment opportunity, fueled by rapid and international growth.

The UFC exemplifies this global appeal. Its roster features fighters from virtually every corner of the globe, from the U.S., U.K., and Mexico to China, Ukraine, and Canada. This diversity extends beyond the fighters, with UFC events captivating audiences worldwide. In 2023 alone, these events "set several all-time records for gross revenue at the respective arenas," demonstrating the sport's fervent international following.

Furthermore, the rise of online gambling adds another layer of fuel to TKO's engine. Online sports betting, particularly popular in the U.S., perfectly complements live combat events like UFC matches, where the thrill of watching two athletes clash is amplified by the chance to predict the outcome. This synergy boosts fan engagement and advertising revenue, making the growth of the online gambling industry crucial to TKO's success.

In essence, TKO capitalizes on two powerful trends: the enduring allure of live events and the global passion for combat sports. By uniting these forces under one banner and skillfully leveraging a diverse fighter pool, international reach, and the burgeoning online gambling market, TKO has positioned itself for continued rapid growth and exceptional investment potential.

TKO - Industry Well Positioned (TKO Investor Relations)

While the entire live entertainment industry holds promise for continued expansion, the UFC specifically stands out as a key driver of that growth. WWE, on the other hand, represents a more mature business with a dedicated but niche audience seeking a unique blend of entertainment and excitement. While it will likely continue to generate consistent cash flow and maintain low growth, it's the UFC that shines as the engine powering forward.

The numbers speak for themselves. Since 2016, the UFC's market cap has nearly tripled, testament to its explosive growth trajectory. This momentum shows no signs of slowing down, as analysts still anticipate double-digit growth for both the UFC and the broader industry in the years ahead.

UFC Old Market Cap & TKO New Market Cap (TKO Investor Relations)

TKO Group Holdings presents a compelling investment opportunity, fueled by the combined strength of two global entertainment powerhouses: the established WWE and the rapidly growing UFC. Each brand boasts a dominant position in its respective field, offering investors a diversified portfolio within the booming live entertainment sector.

What truly sets TKO apart is its multifaceted revenue stream. Each brand generates income through a variety of channels, including:

Media and TV deals: Both WWE and UFC secure lucrative broadcasting and streaming contracts, ensuring consistent cash flow and amplifying their global reach.

Both WWE and UFC secure lucrative broadcasting and streaming contracts, ensuring consistent cash flow and amplifying their global reach. Live events: Ticket sales and event-related revenue remain a significant source of income, particularly for the UFC, which continues to witness packed stadiums and arenas worldwide.

Ticket sales and event-related revenue remain a significant source of income, particularly for the UFC, which continues to witness packed stadiums and arenas worldwide. Merchandise: Dedicated fan bases fuel a thriving merchandise market for both brands, offering another layer of revenue diversification.

Dedicated fan bases fuel a thriving merchandise market for both brands, offering another layer of revenue diversification. Other ventures: Additional income streams, such as licensing deals and video games, further contribute to TKO's financial stability and growth potential.

UFC & WWE Revenue Breakdown (TKO Investor Relations)

Business continues to boom for TKO Group Holdings. In 2023, they secured their biggest sponsorship deal ever with Anheuser-Busch's (BUD) Bud Light, demonstrating the UFC's growing brand power. With multiple media rights agreements expiring soon, exciting contract renegotiations are on the horizon, potentially unlocking even greater revenue streams.

Even WWE, often seen as a mature brand, is experiencing renewed momentum. Smackdown's recent deal with NBC and continued high demand for live events solidify its enduring appeal. Last quarter's partnership with Abu Dhabi to host numbered events through 2028, along with the addition of 3 Fight Nights per year, including the first ever in Saudi Arabia, paints a picture of aggressive expansion and global reach. Imagine the media attention, tourism boost, and potential new fans these moves will bring! Makes me wonder how much the Saudis may have paid for a deal like this...

It's clear that TKO possesses a unique set of assets. They boast household-name brands like UFC and WWE, known and loved by millions worldwide. These brands don't just attract audiences, they create stars - athletes whose names resonate across continents. And the popularity keeps soaring, as both brands continue to win over hearts and minds globally.

Despite this undeniable growth, TKO's stock price has inexplicably dipped 22%% since the late 2023 merger. However, when you consider the company's solid growth projections, increased profitability, and projected cash flow generation potential, this presents a golden opportunity. At current prices, TKO is a steal! I'm starting my position now and adding more if it dips further. My own 12-month base case price target shows a potential 27% discount compared to the current price, making this a compelling entry point.

Let's dive deeper into the details and explore the exciting future ahead for TKO!

Fundamentals

To be frank, the numbers are improving significantly. Like many companies, management's focus shifted to profitability rather than growth in 2022 to appease the market as the cost of debt increased.

Through Q3, UFC has witnessed a 16% YoY increase in adjusted EBITDA since 2022, and Cash from operations was also up by 13%. Free Cash Flow (FCF) at the end of 2022 was $489 million, translating to a substantial 7.7% FCF yield. When I first encountered this figure, I was highly impressed, considering TKO as a hidden cash cow. Through Q3, that FCF yield still stands at a very respectable 5.7%. With the brand loyalty and reputation they have established, industry growth expectations, and margin expansion objectives, I believe TKO is a good buy at current levels. Especially given their current goals and objectives, management has TKO headed in the right direction.

TKO Management Targets (TKO Investor Relations)

Thankfully, even though the merger just went through, the balance sheet of TKO remains clean. They maintain a solid 4:1 asset to liability ratio, with a majority of their liabilities being long-term debt. While a significant portion of TKO's assets is derived from intangible assets and goodwill, I believe their cash flow is sufficient to support them.

Just take a look at these margins-gross margins above 70%, EBITDA above 40%, and net income above 20%-all of which surpass the sector medians.

TKO Profitability (Seeking Alpha)

TKO possesses the branding power to generate cash flow for the long haul. Producing athletes and household characters like Conor McGregor, John Cena, Brock Lesnar, and Suga "Sean" O'Malley leads me to believe that these sports and live entertainment events are here to stay. The sports industry is poised to grow, especially with the UFC investing money to expand into countries like Mexico and Saudi Arabia to help develop talent.

In my view, TKO will continue to capture the hearts of fans with its exciting fights inside the octagon and its unique approach to business, including press conferences and weigh-ins.

Looking ahead, the sustained cash flow will enable TKO to pay off debt and further reduce the share count. Shares outstanding have already decreased by 1.5% since November. TKO exhibits signs of generating consistent long-term cash flow and boasts a very resilient business with a broad audience, diverse revenue streams, and year-round content.

I believe this is a stock that UFC and WWE fans must own, and growth and long-term investors should certainly take a look at it.

Price Targets & Valuations

Using analyst estimates for the company, along with the company's historic valuation trend in its short history, and considering the sector medians, I can create a next twelve-month price target scenario table to outline a bull, base, and bear outlook for the stock.

I currently observe the stock trading at a nearly 27% discount with a fantastic 8x risk-to-reward ratio. This means that at current prices, I see a phenomenal rate where for every $1 you risk, your potential reward is $8! Take a look for yourself at my projections:

TKO NTM Price Target Scenario Table (Author Calculations Based on Analyst Estimates From Data on Koyfin)

The stock currently trades around 25x FWD P/E, which seems reasonable given their industry leadership, strong margins, and analysts expecting 20% EPS growth in 2025. Both P/E and EV/S could move up or down, which is why we utilize the scenario table.

Our median price target of $97 is in line and fairly conservative compared to street price targets for TKO. Even our bullish case scenario (61% upside) seems within range for the next year or two.

Street Price Targets:

JPMorgan - $100

TD Cowen - $92

Koyfin (analyst) - $109

UBS - $115

Guggenheim - $126

Morningstar (analyst) - $136

To me, there is no doubt that TKO's company should be worth more than a year from now. The company and brand are growing around the globe, and they are consistently finding more ways to generate revenue.

In the short term, the stock chart has been in a downtrend. The price is well below its 100 and 200-day moving averages and is currently encountering resistance at the 50-day moving average to the upside.

Currently, I see the stock trading in the mid-$70s range. $72 is the support level, and a dip down to that level is where I would consider buying more aggressively. A break over $79, but truly $80, is where the stock could break out and initiate a move back higher. The recent rejection of the 50-day suggests that we may see a pullback to the low $70s first, before hopefully strong earnings on Feb 6th can serve as the catalyst the stock needs.

TKO Price Chart (Trading View)

Risk

There are a few risks I see when looking at TKO. First is the WWE. As I mentioned before, it is a mature business, meaning they have most likely grown as close to as large as they are going to get. Growth will be slow, and they will be doing everything they can to gain and retain customers. As shown above, WWE was valued at a $9 billion franchise. They will need to continue to prove that value and worth, and if they can't grow sales, that may hurt the stock.

WWE's slowed growth could weigh down overall TKO growth, and that could cause the stock multiple to contract. A company with decreasing sales and EPS or even low growth would not see a P/E multiple in the mid to high 20s or higher. However, that is why TKO's high analyst estimates for EPS growth in 2025 allow a higher multiple along with consistent top-line growth. This will be something to monitor, especially with Q4 earnings coming up and management likely updating FY 2024 numbers.

Another risk to consider is the potential view or stance that WWE and specifically UFC take on specific matters. UFC and CEO Dana White are very open about allowing freedom of speech to its fighters in a sport and spotlight that has been gaining a lot of attention. Some people do not relate to the values of the UFC and the fighters, share the support for political stances and figures (like Trump, who often attends UFC events), or agree with the concept of fighting for entertainment. Value investing has become ever more present in investing, and I think when looking at TKO and UFC, that may be a deciding factor for some investors. The UFC, Dana White, and that roster do not have the history of being the perfect child. However, with this kind of risk also comes great reward. Millions of fans absolutely love the rawness and true heartfelt statements and emotions.

As I started, I think all of these are short-term obstacles and humps on the road to management's ultimate goal of unlocking long-term shareholder value.

Conclusion

I have already concluded that UFC is my newly favored sport, alongside consistently following the NBA and NFL. Now, I've also come to the conclusion that the stock offers investors amazing opportunities at current levels over the long term.

TKO is led by the WWE and UFC, two global entertainment brands that host events worldwide. They generate revenue through media rights, ticketing, merchandise, and more, producing athletes who become global icons and household names.

The clean balance sheet is driven by brand awareness and value. Moreover, the business has been experiencing increasing profitability on top of already strong margins. With an incredible FCF yield, I believe TKO will be a cash flow cow for years to come.

If the stock is under $80, I would be buying TKO shares, whether you are a long-term investor or just looking for a good swing play in 2024. TKO provides a compelling opportunity for any investor willing to give the stock a chance and look.