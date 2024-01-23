Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Home Depot: Strong Scale Advantage, But The Valuation Is Not Attractive

Jan. 23, 2024 12:11 AM ETThe Home Depot, Inc. (HD) Stock
Creative Capital Ideas profile picture
Creative Capital Ideas
700 Followers

Summary

  • I give a neutral rating due to its valuation being above its historical average, which may lead to a price correction.
  • Home Depot's scale advantage, extensive store network, and buying power give it a competitive edge in the home improvement industry.
  • A weak macro environment presents an opportunity for HD to consolidate market share from smaller competitors.
  • There is room for margin improvement through technological enhancements and increased control over appliance installation.

Home Depot Raises Its Minimum Wage For Workers

Justin Sullivan

Overview

My recommendation Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has a neutral rating as I expect valuation to revert back to its historical average, which is a headwind to total returns. I like HD's business because of its scale, competitive advantage, and ability

This article was written by

Creative Capital Ideas profile picture
Creative Capital Ideas
700 Followers
Data scientist turned investment analyst focusing on high tech, high growth companies

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About HD Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on HD

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
HD
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.