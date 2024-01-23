Massimo Ravera/Moment via Getty Images

When it comes to Swedish or Scandinavian native companies, I generally have a very strict range of "BUY" and "HOLD" targets. My ranges are fairly clear, and I know when I'm buying, and I know when I'm selling - generally speaking at least.

Sandvik (OTCPK:SDVKY) (OTCPK:SDVKF) is a quality company. My last article was back in July, over 6 months ago at this point, and the company has performed as I forecasted it to perform all those months ago - meaning that the index has overall done better.

Why is this a good company, you might ask. Why should you be interested in Sandvik of all things? Well, as a leading mining and equipment company, this company might have some cyclicality due to the specifics of its end markets, but the company is nonetheless a very solid play with good long-term top-line growth indicators, very good profitability, and one of the lowest leverages in the native industrial sector put into context to its size and rating.

There was one opportunity when the company was a "BUY", back in November of last year. I did not buy at the time - but we might see another situation where this company turns into a "BUY" again, and that's what we'll look at here.

Sandvik - Plenty to like, but the future remains cloudy

It's not the best time to buy a company that has exposure to its fair share of inflationary pressures. Sandvik, as a tools and industrial business, certainly is exposed to its share of end-market uncertainty and cyclicality.

A small reminder of what makes the company good. Sandvik manages single-digit revenue growth rates with good top-line gross margin rates and manages above 20% adjusted EBITA margins.

I say that the company is "cloudy". What exactly do I mean by this?

Well, in the latest report, the company confirms what we've seen across other companies in the sector as well. The mixed demand picture, with pressure in infrastructure and general engineering due to overall macro. The company's aerospace sales are solid, and mining held up better than I expected - but aside from that, mixed. This is expressed through a general order decline of 1%, with a 4% decline at fixed FX and not with the otherwise positive currency fluctuations we've seen.

Thanks to price/mix, revenue was up 8%, and the company saw an increased overall EBITDA growth of 7%, which saw margins remain at over 20% on that adjusted EBITDA.

Sandvik continues to innovate as part of its growth strategy - both in tools, but also machines. The company recently released the fully electric UJ443, a heavy Jaw crusher for the rock processing/mining segment. It has lower running costs, service intervals, emissions, and noise levels than legacy rock crushers, with a fuel consumption reduction of 30% while increasing overall throughput. The company confirms, once again as I see it, that it's a leader in innovation in its segments - and this is of course a positive.

But all the innovation in the world can't help the company from macro market development. Most markets the company is in are experiencing either flat or downturn trends.

Order intake growth has stalled, and what was once very significant quarterly revenue growth has cycled back down. Typically, a cycle for this company is 2-3 years long, with the last downcycle ending in late 2021 when we saw a significant jump in organic and structure/inorganic revenue growth.

The highlights for the company here was a solid demand in segments like mining, with strong aftermarket sales. Timing saw the intake decline but was weighed up by FX. Overall, mining-related segments and Aerospace were the positives, with engineering showing some weakness/flat development.

From the financial perspective of the company, we saw good increases in FC and a small increase in adjusted diluted EPS. Savings from the 2022 restructuring program were a big part of this, with 40% of the company's planned savings being realized. Net working capital is up in a big way, and the leverage is up to 1.31x - not really at any worrying level, with a financial net debt south of 39B SEK.

Overall, Sandvik has done far better in CapEx intensity than previously forecasted, as well as a much lower interest expense than the company originally expected.

Current guidance does call for Guidance to be relatively end-loaded - same thing for interest expense.

The positives for Sandvik are fairly simple, and things I've covered before. There's clear operational evidence for improvement despite overall moderating sales volumes. Sandvik manages solid operational leverage and cash flow, with a 20% operating profit margin.

That being said, Sandvik's future strategy is more growth-oriented - and this always includes risk. Sandvik means to grow inorganically and organically, which always comes with the risk of overpaying for assets. The company itself is clear in the forecast that there's macroeconomic cyclicality and uncertainty ahead, which could and (likely) will impact things, but it considers itself well-prepared to handle this - and this is also something that I agree with.

Sandvik's maturities are somewhat more front-loaded than many companies I look at here. Much of the debt is actually coming due before 2026E, with plenty of refinancing in 2024 and 2025, over 12B SEK. I do not believe the company can count on its current 4% average interest rate to remain, but forecast it closer to 4.5% for the next few years.

There's no doubt in my mind that there are plenty of positive catalysts for Sandvik. That is one reason I am providing this update - to clarify these before the 4Q23/FY23 results.

However, it's my firm stance that the company is facing more potential risks than I see other analysts discussing - this is the by far larger reason that I am writing this article, and providing this update.

Because my rating for the company going into 2024E is actually "HOLD" over the current native share price of 200-205 SEK.

Let me show you the risks and upsides that I see for Sandvik.

Sandvik - Risks & Upside

So, in terms of risk, we have a small number of significant ones. I believe that the company's history of successful integration, while positive, coupled with a good balance sheet, can lead to the company overpaying for inorganic/tacked-on growth in a way that harms the bottom line. I believe, generally speaking, that we will see lower growth rates going forward overall, not just for Sandvik but for large parts of the market itself, and that's why I'm fairly careful here with what I invest in.

One of the reasons Sandvik is so adamant about growing inorganically is also the company's legacy exposure to a changing market - specifically electric adoption, where it does not yet have a similar market dominance/expertise as in other segments. Also, any shift to a new market paradigm with an EV-heavy mix will require less steel, which means there's a downside to Sandvik, which provides cutting tools. Those won't be needed in the same amount as before.

One of the risks I see also is that Sandvik, over the course of the last few years, has already streamlined operations to a very high degree - as evidenced by the company's savings program. That means that the remaining improvement potential on an operational level is likely to be very small. If we see a looming recession - and this is part of my forecast by the way - then Sandvik's playbook for what the company can do to meet the challenges is going to be less than other businesses - at least as I see it.

The combination of these factors means that I see the risks for Sandvik as more prominent than the upsides, which in this context means the company's market-leading position and share, aftermarket appeal, digitalization of the company's installed base, and the company's superb fundamentals - all of which are top tier. Don't let anyone tell you differently.

Let me show you the final problem here.

Sandvik's valuation - the final problem

I rarely take quite as different a view to my analyst colleagues as I do in this particular case. The current forecast for Sandvik is a profitability and EPS increase of 3-4% for the next 2 years. I can get behind that.

What I can't get behind is the expectation of double-digit growth in 2025-2026E.

Sandvik Upside (F.A.S.T graphs)

I don't see it. Between inflation, adoption costs, and the risk of overpaying when it comes to company inorganic growth - all those risks and what I mentioned above, I see any prospect for double-digit growth in this macroeconomic situation as too unsafe to "bet" on in this fashion. If the company were to underperform, the risk of seeing your investment performing below double-digits seems to me to be elevated.

Sandvik Prospects (F.A.S.T graphs)

And that forecast you see, includes a 9% EPS growth and a 20-year P/E average. Even on that elevated basis, the company does not meet my 15% annualized minimum conservative return target. So what do you think could happen if the company actually performs even worse than this?

And let's not pretend that the risk of this happening is not grounded in historical fact - because it is. Sandvik quite often negatively misses forecasts, as do these analysts. Over 55% of the time on a 10-year basis, even with a 10% margin of error, Sandvik misses negatively with 20-38%, which would draw down these EPS increases to mid-single digits.

S&P Global averages for this company remain elevated. 19 analysts follow the business, with targets ranging from 160 SEK on the low side to 260 on the high side. If someone could guarantee that double-digit growth, I'd be happy paying 250-260 for this company, but that's not how it works. Even these analysts seem to be somewhat uncertain, with only 6 of 19 at a "BUY", and most - 10 of them - either at "HOLD" or "Underperform". The average target of 222 SEK/share which would make the company a "BUY" here does not match what the analysts themselves convey in their ratings.

To conclude, I like Sandvik as a business. But we're in what I view as an overpriced, pre-recession market. The time to buy Sandvik is not at this time, as I see it - but when it drops down.

Look at what the company has done since my last "HOLD" article.

Seeking Alpha Sandvik RoR (Seeking Alpha)

My conservative target for Sandvik remains at 180-185 SEK, at the very highest, as indicated by where I have sold puts with strikes in the past, even if it can be argued you could pay as much as 205 SEK/share. However, the price now is 206.

Unpacking my PT of 185 SEK entails understanding the conservative P/E of 16x, which is close to the normalized 20-year average. I believe that while Sandvik has cyclicality, it's generally speaking a company that can provide consistent growth, and trades at a range that can be understood using historical earnings averages - and normalizes to those averages outside of extremes we've seen, such as in the GFC when we went down to 8-9x P/E normalized, or after COVID, when the company traded at 22-23x P/E for some time. In general, I say the closer you can get to 15x P/E when you buy this, the better, but the company's A-rating in credit, its low debt, and its 2.5% dividend yield that is extremely well-covered does justify a 16x P/E here. At this price, the company is below a 2x P/S ratio, and at a price/book of below 3x. Generally speaking, peers such as Caterpillar (CAT) and Atlas Copco trade at somewhat higher multiples in sales, book, and P/E, but these have a better and more resilient mix and are not as exposed to the risks I see here. Sandvik's moat is also, as I see it, not as wide as those aforementioned companies have. Also, certain segments of the company, such as machining solutions, have no moat at all as I see it.

Here is my thesis for the company as things stand.

Thesis

Sandvik is a leading mining and equipment company out of Sweden, with global operations and market-leading positions in key markets. It's A-rated, has a very solid dividend, and has good growth prospects. The company just finished a solid 2022, and things are looking good going into 2023.

However, due to a somewhat stretched valuation, the company isn't all that attractive at this time, and I would consider it more appealing if around 18-19x normalized P/E.

My price target for Sandvik is 185 SEK/share - and that's the high point given the risk that I see in the company's operations over the next few years.

Remember, I'm all about:

1. Buying undervalued - even if that undervaluation is slight, and not mind-numbingly massive - companies at a discount, allowing them to normalize over time and harvesting capital gains and dividends in the meantime.

2. If the company goes well beyond normalization and goes into overvaluation, I harvest gains and rotate my position into other undervalued stocks, repeating #1.

3. If the company doesn't go into overvaluation, but hovers within a fair value, or goes back down to undervaluation, I buy more as time allows.

4. I reinvest proceeds from dividends, savings from work, or other cash inflows as specified in #1.

Here are my criteria and how the company fulfills them (italicized).

This company is overall qualitative.

This company is fundamentally safe/conservative & well-run.

This company pays a well-covered dividend.

This company is currently cheap.

This company has a realistic upside based on earnings growth or multiple expansions/reversions.

Sandvik fulfills 3 out of 5 criteria that I follow otherwise and could become attractive quickly if it dropped but is a "HOLD" here.

This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.

