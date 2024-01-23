Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Atlassian: Great Company With Short-Term Risks

Jan. 23, 2024 12:32 AM ETAtlassian Corporation (TEAM) Stock
Miletus Research profile picture
Miletus Research
218 Followers

Summary

  • Atlassian's growth strategy focuses on cloud migration, enterprise sales, and ITSM expansion. Progress so far is mixed.
  • Company's revenue growth is decelerating due to macroeconomic headwinds, but turnaround is expected in 2025 and beyond.
  • Our long-term outlook for Atlassian is positive. However, the stock is facing some significant risks that could affect its short-term performance.

Artificial Intelligence text woman

Laurence Dutton/E+ via Getty Images

Thesis

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) is a leading provider of collaborative work management, ITSM, and DevOps solutions, such as Jira, Confluence, Trello, and Bitbucket. The company has a distinctive strategy that has driven its fast growth in recent years, and it is investing

This article was written by

Miletus Research profile picture
Miletus Research
218 Followers
At Miletus Research, we specialize in analyzing technology companies, exploring the nuances of their strategies in depth. Our team of experienced researchers merges cutting-edge market analytics with strategic expertise, empowering you with actionable insights that drive informed investments.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About TEAM Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on TEAM

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
TEAM
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.