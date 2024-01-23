Justin Paget

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) is the only company in the top 10 solar manufacturers that is headquartered in the United States and that doesn't manufacture in China.

As such, the company is protected in some ways as the United States has imposed tariffs on Chinese solar imports.

Mostly due to tariffs, Chinese solar accounted for under 0.1% of US module imports according to the Solar Market Insight Report Q4 2023 by SEIA even though China produces most of the world's solar products.

First Solar has a lot of demand. As of October 31, 2023, First Solar has a total contracted backlog of 81.8 GW extending through 2030, giving the company a degree of visibility.

First Solar Investor Presentation

In terms of value, First Solar said it had a total contracted backlog of 77.6 GW as of September 30, 2023 with an aggregate value of $23 billion. That works out to 29.6 cents per watt, which is pretty attractive.

To put the backlog into perspective, management has 2023 net sales guidance of $3.4 billion to $3.6 billion and 2023 volume sold guidance of 11.8 GW to 12.3 GW.

One big reason for the strong demand is the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) which became law in August of 2022.

Due to a large degree to the anticipation and result of the law, First Solar stock rallied in the latter half of 2022 and the beginning of 2023 despite rising interest rates.

Data by YCharts

In 2024, First Solar's stock is still heavily influenced by the status of the Inflation Reduction Act.

Inflation Reduction Act (IRA)

In terms of the Inflation Reduction Act's supply side benefits, First Solar management says it expects to qualify for an IRA credit of approximately $0.17 per watt for each module produced in the United States and sold to a third party in Q3 2023. In the second quarter of 2023, First Solar recognized $155 million of those credits, and in the third quarter, the company recognized $205 million of the IRA credits.

Comparatively, First Solar had an operating income of $168.5 million in Q2 2023 and $273 million in Q3 2023.

Given First Solar realizes IRA credits as a reduction to the cost of sales in the period of sale, the company's gross margins have increased substantially after the Inflation Reduction Act passed. This has also led to stronger quarterly profits.

Data by YCharts

In terms of the year 2023, First Solar's operating income is actually mostly due to the IRA supply side benefit as well.

In terms of outlook for the 2023 year, management said in the Q3 2023 conference call it has a section 45X tax credit (which is the main supply side relevant part for First Solar in the Inflation Reduction Act) guidance of $670 million and $700 million. Comparatively, the company has an operating income guidance range of $770 million to $870 million and EPS guidance range of $7.20 to $8 for the 2023 year.

In addition, the Inflation Reduction Act has also increased demand for First Solar although a lot of the increase in demand is in the growth of the backlog.

Outlook

Given decreasing inflation, I believe interest rates will likely begin normalizing this year and as a result, solar utility demand could potentially benefit as a whole.

Data by YCharts

If interest rates decrease, demand for solar utility could increase.

In terms of near term production demand, however, First Solar doesn't really benefit much given management said in the company's Q3 2023 earnings call, "Our contracted backlog extends into 2030, and excluding India, we are sold out through 2026."

In my opinion, what is far more important to the stock is how the market views the upcoming election in relation to the Inflation Reduction Act.

In terms of potential effect, some analysts such as Jeffrey Osborne of TD Cowen have said that there is some anxiety over the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) which increases both demand and supply of renewables. Osborne said for First Solar in December of 2023,

We see sentiment on the story closely aligned with the election in the near term given they benefited the most from the IRA initially and would have the most to potentially lose should the 3-4 cent price premium they capture for domestic content go away and/or domestic manufacturing credits are removed.

If the Democrats win the Presidency and Congress, the Inflation Reduction Act will almost certainly remain law.

Given Republicans were against the bill in 2022, the status of the Inflation Reduction Act and in particular the solar benefit in the IRA could be up to Republican leaders depending on which branches of government they win.

Some Republicans have indicated they intend to narrow down the parts of the IRA they want to repeal which may or may not affect the solar benefit of the Inflation Reduction Act depending on what the Republicans decide if they win the relevant branches of government.

While First Solar's backlog protects the company's profits to a degree, First Solar still has a lot of expected production it hasn't sold out past 2026 through 2031. As a result, I think as we get closer to the election, market speculation on the results will affect First Solar stock.

The Inflation Reduction Act's benefit for solar does expire as according to analysts' estimates, First Solar's EPS could decline to an expected $8.43 per share in 2032, down from an expected $31.92 per share in 2031.

Seeking Alpha

Nevertheless, I think the natural phasing out of the Inflation Reduction Act's benefit for solar is something that the market isn't really that concerned about, and I think market speculation on the outcomes of the upcoming election is far more influential.

As a stock, First Solar has a strong balance sheet with a net cash balance of $1.3 billion as of Q3 2023.

While the company currently has a forward PE ratio of 11.14 for 2024 as analysts have an average $13.10 EPS estimate for the year, analysts expect First Solar's EPS to rise on average to $21.05 for 2025 and $30.85 for 2026.

If it meets the EPS estimates for the years between now and 2032, I think First Solar would be a fairly attractive buy. I also believe First Solar would be able to at least come close to those estimates if the solar benefit parts of the IRA weren't repealed.

Given how important the IRA is to First Solar's profits, however, First Solar stock could be more uncertain depending on the election result. Given the uncertainty, I rate First Solar a 'Hold'.

If it were a holding, I would own First Solar in a portfolio with the Magnificent Seven to benefit from innovation.

Another factor that could affect First Solar is if the U.S. government for some reason lifts the tariffs on Chinese solar imports. This scenario seems unlikely given the current political climate however.