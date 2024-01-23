Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

First Solar: The Inflation Reduction Act Is Critical For The Company

Jan. 23, 2024 1:38 AM ETFirst Solar, Inc. (FSLR) Stock
The Panoramic View profile picture
The Panoramic View
669 Followers

Summary

  • First Solar has benefited substantially from the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) which passed in August of 2022.
  • For 2023 guidance, the Inflation Reduction Act's section 45X tax credit is expected to account for the majority of the company's operating income.
  • Speculation on the results of the upcoming election could have an effect on First Solar's stock price as the results of the election could potentially affect the Inflation Reduction Act.
  • First Solar is a 'Hold' due to the election speculation uncertainty.

Abstract aerial/drone view over a field of solar panels at sunrise

Justin Paget

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) is the only company in the top 10 solar manufacturers that is headquartered in the United States and that doesn't manufacture in China.

As such, the company is protected in some ways as the

This article was written by

The Panoramic View profile picture
The Panoramic View
669 Followers
The Panoramic View is dedicated to covering the latest developments in the market with a particular focus on dividend stocks and stock movements. PM for questions

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About FSLR Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on FSLR

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
FSLR
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.