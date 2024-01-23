Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Norsk Hydro: Lower Share Price Likely In 2024, Downgrade To Sell

Jan. 23, 2024 2:15 AM ETNorsk Hydro ASA (NHYDY) Stock
Tudor Invest Holdings profile picture
Tudor Invest Holdings
2.88K Followers

Summary

  • Norsk Hydro's Q3 results showed a 17% decrease in revenue and a significant drop in adjusted EPS compared to previous years.
  • A decoupling is taking place where Chinese demand for aluminum is quite stronger on big growth in the EV segments, while EU and the US see lower demand.
  • The company's lower earnings and changes in dividend policy lead to a downgrade in stance to Sell.
Aerial view of the Hydro Norse aluminium production facility placed in a beautiful landscape

Photofex/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

In September last year, we gave Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCQX:NHYDY) a Hold stance based on our concern about potentially lower aluminum prices going forward. That was a downgrade from our bullish view of the company back in

This article was written by

Tudor Invest Holdings profile picture
Tudor Invest Holdings
2.88K Followers
Tudor Investment Holdings Private Limited is a Singapore based investment company. Its investments are in commercial real estate and managing a global portfolio of investments in equities and bonds.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About NHYDY Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on NHYDY

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
NHYDY
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.