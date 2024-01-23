Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Sunoco Adding NuStar To Its Galaxy

Jan. 23, 2024 8:00 AM ETSunoco LP (SUN) Stock, NS Stock
VettaFi Research profile picture
VettaFi Research
3.88K Followers

Summary

  • Sunoco plans to acquire fellow MLP NuStar Energy in an all-stock deal valued at $7.3 billion.
  • NS unitholders would receive 0.4 common units of SUN for each NS unit.
  • The combined company would be stronger financially with likely improved potential for future distribution growth.

Sunoco

Anadolu/Anadolu via Getty Images

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) plans to acquire fellow MLP NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) in an all-stock deal valued at $7.3 billion, including the assumption of debt. The transaction is expected to close in 2Q24 subject to typical conditions, including

This article was written by

VettaFi Research profile picture
VettaFi Research
3.88K Followers
VettaFi, a data, analytics, and thought leadership company, is transforming financial services from an industry to a community—one relationship at a time. In addition to providing interactive online tools and research, VettaFi offers asset managers an array of indexing and digital distribution solutions to innovate and scale their businesses. With $14 billion in assets benchmarked to its indexes – and more than 200 customers globally – asset managers look to VettaFi for benchmarks and best-in-class index solutions at competitive prices.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About SUN Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SUN

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SUN
--
NS
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.