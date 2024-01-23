PixelsEffect

I am recommending a buy rating for GoodRx Holdings (NASDAQ:GDRX) stock. I believe the GDRX solution has a very strong value proposition for all the parties in its network, which should continue to support adoption. With more consumers joining the network because of the cost savings, it will attract more PBMs to join the network, which will form a virtuous cycle, allowing GDRX to grow along with more volume routing through its network.

Company description

GDRX main business is to help consumers find low price medications by offering free to access price comparison tools and drug discount cards. Its discount card offering is made possible by GDRX's contracts with various PBMs. GDRX is also available in over 70,000 domestic pharmacies in the United States.

Financials overview

GDRX growth has been attractive since it went public, showing growth of 30 to 50% between FY19 and FY21. However, growth slowed significantly in FY22 because of the loss of a big grocery partner (Kroger) in its distribution network, and this negative impact has also rolled over into FY23. Revenue aside, GDRX has a very attractive gross margin profile of over 90%, which gives it a lot of room to invest below the gross profit line and still stay profitable. As of 3Q23, the trailing 12 months in 3Q23, GDRX has an EBITDA margin of 11.25% and is FCF-positive. The business has also maintained a net cash position since FY20 and exited 3Q23 with ~$80 million in net cash.

Business has strong value proposition that drives continuous adoption

In the US, there are typically three ways to get a prescription when a consumer goes to a pharmacy. The first option is to show an insurance card, which the pharmacy will check for legitimacy. If everything checks out, the pharmacy will check for eligibility by looking up who the PBM partner is and what price is contracted with that PBM. Suppose the drug cost $100. The outcome would be either the consumer paying part of the cost or the entire cost. The second option is when the consumer doesn't have insurance. This is a straightforward scenario where the consumer pays the retail cash price for the drug. The third option is when a consumer shows its discount card (like the one that GDRX offers). In the case of GDRX, the discount card looks a lot like a typical insurance card and is accepted at over 70,000 pharmacies, which is a magnificent scale. The pharmacy would check for legitimacy and provide the consumer with the price to pay. The value proposition that GDRX brings to the table is a price comparison on the drug across its network of PBM partners. GDRX would then reflect the most competitive price quote (i.e., the cheapest) from one of the PBMs in its network. This quote is typically at a discount versus the full retail price. In essence, GDRX helps consumers save money by finding the most price-competitive PBM.

Putting price aside, GDRX's capacity to facilitate price discovery across various PBMs can result in cost savings for insured members. Keep in mind that GDRX network features a network of PBMs that subtly compete with one another on drug prices. As a result, GDRX not only gives uninsured people access to reduced PBM prices, but it also gives insured people access to a wider network of PBMs, some of which may offer cheaper discounts than what their insurance coverage provide.

Second on price, pricing, we have done a variety of analyses that indicate that GoodRx is cheaper on the top 30, most prescribed drugs in the States is cheaper, over 87% of the time, and all the top retailers that exist here in the States. Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference It also has not impacted our views of our prospects. In addition, GoodRx is cheaper at mail about 90% of the time and offers a lower price of retail almost 100% of the time, based on our internal research. 1Q21

Strong network effect

As you can imagine, GDRX can be viewed similarly to how a marketplace operates. There are three sides to the network: consumers, PBMs, and pharmacies. Each of these participants is incentivized to join the network if there is value for them. For consumers, they get better price comparisons with more PBMs in the network and easier accessibility with more pharmacies in the network. For the pharmacies, the more consumers participating, the more volume they get. I would further highlight the fact that GDRX is a dominant discount card offering in the market. It has a wide footprint and is accepted at over 70,000 pharmacy locations. This large distribution network is a strong competitive advantage that, I believe, makes it win more market share. As a consumer who is in pain or in need of medication, the last thing I want is to travel a long distance to get my prescription. Given that GDRX is literally available in all pharmacies in the US, this means that every consumer can access GDRX easily. Concerning the PBMs, GDRX provides its PBM network with incremental volumes, which is the most apparent benefit. As a result of GDRX's ability to attract patients who aren't part of the PBM's usual clientele, the PBM enjoys potential incremental volume gains. The drawback for PBMs is that they are ceding margin by participating in GDRX. However, I think the negative impact on margin is not as direct as it seems. With more volume, PBMs will be able to negotiate with pharma companies to reduce the cost of medicine. This would cushion the negative pricing impact and possibly outweigh it if the cost savings exceed the pricing impact.

Overall, as GDRX gets bigger, its network effect becomes stronger, making it harder and harder to displace. So long as consumers can get the best price via GDRX, they will continue to stay in the network. As for PBMs, so long as they get more volumes, they are also going to stay. The same is true for the pharmacies, as they get incremental volume as well.

Valuation

Based on author's own math

Based on my view of the business, GDRX should be able to mimic industry growth in the mid-single digits given its scale (large presence in both PBMs and pharmacy networks). However, growth should remain weak for FY23, as management guided, as the impact from the loss of Kroger rolls over into FY23. As that impact lapses, growth should recover back to industry level at the minimum. Unlike growth, I believe margin is on good track to continue expanding at 500 bps per year, tracking the same trajectory as how Doximity’s (another healthcare solution provider) margin expanded before the current macro crisis (FY20 to FY22). Given that GDRX has a higher gross margin than Doximity, it indicates plenty of room for margin to expand. As GDRX growth reverts and margins expand, I expect it to trade similar to where HealthEquity Inc. (HQY) is trading, given a better margin profile (28% vs. 21%) but weaker growth (mid-single digits vs. HealthEquity’s 10+%). I used HealthEquity as comparable because its product serves a similar purpose: allowing consumers to make healthcare savings and spending decisions.

Risk & conclusion

The margin might not expand as fast as I expected. Increasing margins for GDRX would mean that they are capturing a larger pie of the profit pool at the cost of PBMs’ (Pharmacy Benefit Managers) margins. Collectively, PBMs could come together and increase medicine costs, which will pressure GDRX's ability to grow margins.

In conclusion, I recommend a buy rating for GDRX due to its strong value proposition, evidenced by its strong cost-saving benefits and expanding network effect. GDRX's unique position as a leading discount card provider, accessible at over 70,000 pharmacies, drives a virtuous cycle of increased consumer adoption and PBM participation. The network effect, encompassing consumers, PBMs, and pharmacies, creates a competitive advantage that becomes stronger with size.