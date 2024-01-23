Michael Vi

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) is a global semiconductor leader that is mainly active in the automotive sector. Huge tailwinds, such as fast growth-rates in automotive semiconductors and the EU chips act helping EU semiconductor firms, coupled with NXP's leading tech for automotive and solid and stable results, make it an attractive investment. The stock has recently dropped from a $232 peak at the end of 2023. The current price is high (relative to my intrinsic value calculation) but the underlying story is rock solid and future prospects are very good. This warrants a 'Buy' rating from me and a 'Strong Buy' rating if the stock continues to fall below $200.

NXP: what does it do?

NXP is a global semiconductor manufacturer, based in Eindhoven (Netherlands), known for producing chips for automotive, industrial, mobile, communication and IoT applications. It was spun off of the Dutch multinational conglomerate Philips (PHG) in 2006. Since then, it has thrived with a current market valuation of almost $49 billion. In 2022 over half of its revenue came from automotive, 21% came from IoT and industrial, 12% from mobile and 15% from communication and other sectors. It can thus be characterized as a firm which is heavily integrated with the automotive sector, which makes it a very interesting semiconductor play for the coming years, as I will further elaborate on in this article.

Stock performance and recent results

Over the last five years NXP has outperformed the S&P 500 by a stretch. Since the beginning of 2019 the stock has more than doubled (yielding a whopping 166% increase), while the S&P 500 has seen a 85.23% increase. Over the last twelve months it has returned 28.3% and has fallen from its recent peak at just above $232. The most recent quarter's revenue (Q3) attributed to $3.4 billion (down 0.6% compared to last year), which was mostly due to a slowdown in IoT and industrial sales. Its core business, automotive, actually increased its sales by 5% YoY. Its gross profit came in at $2.0 billion, almost exactly the same as the previous year, and EBITDA was slightly lower at $1,263 billion versus $1,318 last year. By no means a bad quarter after a similar Q2. I think these results are stable and the lower recent stock price presents us with a buying opportunity, as I will elaborate further on in this article.

Financials

NXP is priced attractively for a company that is operating in a fast-growing industry with high margins. Its current P/E value of 19.1 is below the sector median of 27.11, just as its EV/EBIT of 16.13 (vs sector median of 21.39). It is thus priced relatively attractively, especially since it is in a high growth sector. I always appreciate companies with a healthy balance sheet that are not overleveraged. NXP has almost $3.9 billion in cash and equivalents, which is approximately 7% of its market cap. Its long-term debt position is quite significant however, at just above $10 billion. The debt, however, is well spread-out over the next 10 years, with some parts being due even later (20-30 years). The debt is therefore well covered by free cash flow, which is at approximately 25% of long-term debt (on a year basis). Speaking of free cash flow, NXP has consistently grown its free cash flow over the years and has always been free cash flow positive in recent years. This, combined with increasingly attractive margins, makes it a stable company to invest in.

Competitors

So how does the competitive landscape look like for NXP? As discussed above the main business in which NXP operates is chips for automotive. The main European competitors here are Infineon (OTCQX:IFNNY) and STMicroelectronics (NYSE: STM). Other significant non-European companies in this space are Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) and Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM). Relative valuation shows that NXP is in the middle of the pack when compared on EV/EBIT. Both Qualcomm and Texas Instruments are more expensive, but Infineon and STMicroelectronics are valued lower. A large drives of this difference in valuation is the main exchange securities are traded on. Comparable securities are priced higher in the US than in Europe, which is also one of the main reasons why a lot of European companies seek a US listing, besides more liquidity.

Infineon is very similar to NXP in the sense that they are also mainly active in the automotive sector, but it has weaker gross margins and a lower return on capital and equity. This is also reflected in its PE and EV/EBIT being lower than NXP's. NXP is therefore by no means the cheapest semiconductor stock with a focus on automotive, but its higher ROIC, ROE and margins signal a higher quality business.

Catalysts

NXP is a top-dog in the automotive semiconductor industry. It is one of the main suppliers of the industry and has superior margins compared to its nearest competitor Infineon.

Huge tailwind in the automotive chip industry. The semiconductor industry is a $1 trillion opportunity in 2030 with an expected CAGR of 7% in this decade. Automotive is the faster growing sector with an expected growth rate of 13%.

The EU is set on increasing its market share in the semiconductor space, as demonstrated by the EU chips act. NXP, being one of the main semiconductor firms in the EU, can be expected to benefit from this.

Potential Risks

A global economic slowdown and more specifically a slowdown of the automotive industry poses a real threat to NXP. This is a general risk with all stocks one can invest in. NXP, however, as a company operating in a cyclical industry is more prone to macroeconomic swings.

Another risk, closely related to the previous point, is the vulnerability of the European automotive industry, on which NXP heavily relies, to foreign competition (especially in the EV market). The European car industry is at a crossroad and future developments need to be monitored closely when investing in NXP.

Supply chain disruptions are a clear risk for companies operating in the semiconductor industry. The semiconductor industry is one of the most globalized industries and especially heavily dependent on east-Asia. NXP, however, is less dependent than other companies, as it is more reliant on the US and European market and produces about half of its chips in its own factories.

Intrinsic valuation

Finally we arrive at the intrinsic valuation of NXP. As a base for my analysis I use the average free cash flow per share for the last three years, which is at $9.1. NXP operates in a sector which is growing fast. Especially the automotive semiconductor industry is expected to grow at double digit figures for the coming years. As a growth rate I use the general automotive growth rate of 13% for 50% of its business and a pessimistic 5% growth rate for the rest of its business, underperforming the general semiconductor growth rate. This yields us with an expected growth rate of 9%. In order to calculate the terminal value, I used a terminal growth rate of 3%, which is in line with general economic growth. Finally, I used a discount rate of 10%. In the figure below, one can see that this gives us an intrinsic value of just above $196 per share. This is however a pessimistic scenario in which market share is maintained and no extra market share or pricing power is won. With current tailwinds and NXP's superior margins I reasonably expect them to have a higher growth rate and thus a higher intrinsic value. The figure below shows a wide range of intrinsic value calculations for different growth rates.

Takeaway

NXP is a semiconductor leader in a fast-growing business. Especially its automotive segment is expected to outperform general semiconductor growth rates. Its financials are strong and NXP has been a stable free cash flow generator for years. Its relative valuation is in the middle of the pack, and intrinsic valuation shows that the stock is correctly valued. Its strong financials and competitive edge (higher ROIC) coupled with additional tailwinds, such as superior margins and the EU chips act, make it an interesting stock to add to your portfolio. The firm is however very much reliant on the European automotive industry, which is a cyclical industry prone to global economic swings and EV disruption from foreign competition. So far this has not yet let to a slowdown, but a recession is looming. All in all I assign NXP a 'Buy' rating as it is a global leader in the automotive semiconductor industry and is set to benefit from long-term secular tailwinds.

