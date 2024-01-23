photovs/iStock via Getty Images

There’s something striking about scanning the News & Events section of the Preformed Line Products Company’s (NASDAQ:PLPC) website. It seems every second or third story refers to the unveiling of a new product or to another acquisition.

This is obviously a growth company, but the news also suggests solid fundamentals that underpin that growth.

About PLP

Formed in 1947, the company calls itself PLP when communicating with customers and others. In its 10-K for 2022, it reported that it produces and sells other products that are sold into the energy (including renewables), telecommunication, cable, data communication and special industries. It operates through multiple segments:

Energy Products: these represented about 59% of the company’s revenue in 2022.

Communication Products: 33% of revenue in 2022.

Special Industries Products: roughly 8% of revenue in 2022.

Innovation is a key ingredient of its business model; for example, it adapted its helical (spiral) technology for use in a wide range of fiber optic applications with special requirements.

It went on to say, “The Company’s formed wire products are uniquely qualified for these applications due to the gentle gripping over a greater length of the fiber cable. This is an advantage over traditional pole line hardware clamps that compress the cable to the point of possible fatigue and optical signal deterioration.”

As a global company, it also has geographic segments: PLP-USA, The Americas, EMEA (Europe, Middle East & Africa) and Asia-Pacific.

With a share price of $126.46 at the close on January 18, 2024, PLP had a market cap of $615.26 million. It has a forward dividend rate of $0.80 annually, which yields 0.67%.

Long-term and short-term debt total $56.2 million, while it has cash and equivalents worth $43.7 million.

Competition and competitive advantages

PLP reported that all the markets it serves are highly competitive, based on the criteria of price, performance, and service. Breaking out the competitive environment, the company divides the competition into three segments in its 10-K:

First, formed wire products: It does not name competitors, but argues it became a leader in this market by leveraging its expertise. In addition, it said it believes that is the world’s largest manufacturer of formed wire products for the energy and communications markets.

According to SeekingAlpha, it has the second highest market cap among peers in the Electrical Components and Equipment group. Only ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (CHPT), at $727.37 million has a bigger market cap than PLP’s $606.79 million.

Second, pressurized copper closures: For this segment, it reported that its main competitor is Corning Incorporated (GLW). PLP believes it holds a strong market share position.

Third, fiber optic closures: It considers this the most competitive product area. Its two main competitors are Corning and CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (COMM). In this area, it believes it is one of four leading suppliers.

Competitive advantages:

The company believes it has strong market share positions in each segment, which would give it brand name recognition, economies of scale, bargaining power, and other advantages.

It has its Research and Engineering Center, which it calls “one of the most sophisticated in the world in its specialized field.” This produces innovative new products and helps it stay abreast of competitors' innovations.

At the end of December 2022, it had 26 U.S. and 113 international patents, as well as 13 pending U.S. patent applications and 36 pending internationally. Patents and intellectual property provide pricing power and strong margins.

Supporting its claims of having meaningful competitive advantages, or a moat, are its sector-beating margins (more on this subject below).

Growth

PLP is chasing a significant amount of organic and acquired growth. The following chart shows that it is not only growing its top and bottom lines, but is doing it smoothly and rapidly:

Thanks to its relatively flat share count over the past five years, earnings per diluted share also have grown. Indeed, they’ve almost tripled, going from $5.28 in 2019 to $14.92 on a TTM basis. That’s a compounded annual growth rate of 24.44%.

In the third-quarter 2023 earnings release, then-CEO Robert Ruhlman noted some softness in the quarter, but added he was optimistic about the future. Among the reasons for that optimism is the U.S. Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, passed in November 2022, which should stimulate activity in both its communications and energy markets.

The Infrastructure Act provides $1.2 trillion in new funding for multiple forms of infrastructure, on top of existing funding by private entities, state governments, and other countries.

For communications-based companies such as PLP, there could be benefits in several areas. One aspect involves broadband expansion to take high-speed Internet to underserved and rural areas. There is also funding for 5G infrastructure to improve mobile phone and computing services. A digital equity program will try to ensure all Americans can access affordable Internet and telecom services. And, there is a utility infrastructure fund to upgrade older systems and improve resilience of all systems.

As a provider of products and systems for the construction and maintenance of overhead and underground networks, PLP is well-positioned to benefit from the greater demand in the markets it serves.

Ruhlman didn’t mention it in his remarks, but PLP also should benefit from the steep decline in the inflation rate. It fell from a high of 9.1% in June 2022 to 3.0% in June 2023, and since then has stayed around 3.0%. That will reduce the costs of projects and bring many on sooner rather than later.

Margins

Looking at PLP’s growth rates, we would expect it to have very good margins. That turns out to be the case, with a gross profit margin [TTM] of 35.88% (Industrials sector median:30.28%), an EBITDA [TTM] margin of 17.82% (sector median: 13.73%), and a net income margin of 10.69% (sector margin: 6.12%).

Turning to the cash flow statement, capital expenditures have increased relatively steadily over the past five years. They’ve risen from $9.5 million in 2018 to $42.5 million on a TTM basis.

It also invested significant amounts in acquisitions: $18.9 million in 2019, $16.2 million in 2022, and $15.3 million as of the end of Q3-2023. According to the 10-K, it intends to keep acquiring complementary products.

Management and strategy

On January 1, 2024, Dennis McKenna was appointed Chief Executive Officer, taking over from Robert Ruhlman, who had helmed the company since 2000. McKenna joined the company in 1993 and has progressed through various leadership roles. Before becoming CEO, he led the firm’s global operations and business development teams.

The Chief Financial Officer is Andrew S. Klaus, who has been in the position for about 2 years and a half years. He is described as a CPA with extensive experience in finance and accounting.

While PLP does not directly articulate its business strategy, its documents suggest a three-part approach. Those elements are to maintain its strong financial performance, innovation, and superior customer service.

Those tactics complement each other. A strong financial performance makes it possible to invest heavily in research and development, and growth, as well as provide better-than-average customer service. In turn, innovation leads to new products that generate additional revenue and better meet customer needs. Third, superior customer service means higher client retention, which leads to better margins and cash flow for innovation.

Valuation

On most available metrics (there are a limited number), PLP is less expensive than the Industrials sector median. One of the exceptions is the P/E Non-GAAP [TTM], which is 49.31 compared to 18.02 for the sector.

However, since we’re looking at a growth company, it makes more sense to look at the PEG than the P/E. And the PEG GAAP [TTM] ratio is 0.15, well below the sector median of 0.83. Generally, a PEG ratio below 1.0 is considered undervalued, so both the PLP and sector ratios indicate bargain prices, and especially for the company.

EV/EBITDA [TTM] is 5.21, less than half the sector median of 12.24. Price/Sales [TTM] is 0.89, well below the sector at 1.38. Finally, Price/Book [TTM] is 1.54, compared to 2.57 for the sector (there are no FWD metrics available).

The share price has been in a swoon since July 18 of last year, when it closed at an all-time high of $182.06. It closed at $126.46 on January 18, 2024. This five-year chart shows the price—and how it compares with the EPS line:

The shares also are undervalued from a discounted cash flow perspective. Based on the closing price of $126.46, 10 years in the growth stage, a growth rate of 11.8% (the normalized 10-year average), and 10 years of terminal growth at 4.0%, the DCF calculator arrives at a value of $264.74, which represents a 52.23% margin of safety.

That seems an aggressive target, so instead, I’m going to go back to the EPS CAGR of 24.44% shown above and add that to the current price. $126.46 + 24.44% = $157.37. As the price/EPS chart above shows, the share price tracks EPS quite well.

Since $126.46 is less than the projected price of $157.37, I am arguing that PLP is currently undervalued and a Buy.

Risks

The company depends heavily on the energy and communication industries, and any capital spending downtrend among companies or agencies in those areas could be a problem. In particular, it does a significant amount of business with government agencies, including California Transportation.

These two industries are seeing rapid technological change, and any disruptive new technology could have a material adverse effect.

International sales accounted for 47% of net sales in 2022, leaving the company exposed to currency fluctuations that can be positive or negative, and geopolitical risks.

As a busy acquisitor, PLP risks taking on new businesses that do not justify their costs, fail to integrate properly or have unseen/unexpected problems.

If the company fails to adequately protect its intellectual property, it risks losing exclusive rights—and margins—to competitors.

Conclusion

Preformed Line Products is a quality company with a solid balance sheet, where debt is nearly matched by its cash and equivalents.

Proven management and tailwinds suggest that the rapid growth of the past five years is likely to continue over the next five. It has good margins, allowing it to keep expanding organically and through acquisitions. And by most measures, it is undervalued, making it a Buy, in my opinion.