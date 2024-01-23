Justin Sullivan

Introduction

After a slew of analyst downgrades, PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) was flirting with the mid-$50s by Wednesday morning last week. While a re-test of recent lows at ~$50 per share looked like a foregone conclusion, PayPal's stock surged higher to end the week up nearly 8%, outperforming broader market indices by a good bit.

YCharts, Author

At the heart of this surprising turnaround was a candid interview of PayPal's new CEO and President, Alex Chriss. Here are some of his comments from that CNBC interview:

On recent analyst downgrades and competitive pressures: Look we're an important company, we've got a quarter of the world's e-commerce running through PayPal; that's why we've got 45 analysts following us. To be honest, there hasn't been a lot to celebrate over the last few years; I think innovation's been slow, the company's been growing but hasn't been putting out real customer backed innovation and that's why I'm here, that's why I'm so excited about it going forward. I love being an underdog, I will take all of that feedback and we will shock the world. On being asked, how? We've got an innovation day coming out on the 25th (January 2024). From the first week that got here, this was not about trying to figure out what to go do, it is very clear what we need to do. 2024 will be a transition year for us but it'll be all about execution and it starts with innovation. So on the 25th we're going to come out with very clear customer backed innovation that we will be rolling out for consumers, merchants, and Venmo. On being asked about specific innovations: PayPal hasn't delivered the value proposition to its consumers or its merchants over the last few years that I think we're capable of. We have more data, we see exactly what people are purchasing around the world, so we need to make a better value proposition for consumers, put more money in their pockets, and for our merchants we have the ability to leverage AI to deliver an incredible improvement in their conversion rates and then we have to let our small businesses and our consumers connect leveraging AI driven personalization. We have over 35 million merchants that are using PayPal; when we improve their conversion rate, it improves their business it improves our bottom line. On PayPal's data monetization prospects: Our data, it's our consumers' data and our small businesses' data; what we need to do is leverage AI to make it better for them, to be able to grow their businesses. Small businesses are under a ton of pressure right now. It is hard to be a small business in good times, and it's not good times right now. We can give them an advantage. Advertising costs have gone up ~2x over the last few years. We need to be able to give them the opportunity to leverage the data that they have and improve their business On margin deterioration (unprofitable revenue growth): Yeah, I think we have done too many acquisitions over the last few years and we've been defocused. This was one of the things I noticed when I came in a 100 days ago. We've got a lot of priorities, but we've narrowed those down to five key priorities all focused on profitable growth and so I think you'll see us start to move away from some businesses that we may have been in and really focus our energy and our efforts on building profitable growth going forward. It's going to be a lot of fun! Source: YouTube [lightly edited by the author for clarity]

Despite Mr. Chriss calling for 2024 to be a transition year for PayPal, multiple mentions of AI [artificial intelligence] seem to have grabbed the attention of AI-hungry investors in a red hot stock market tape. As you may know, broad market indices such as S&P 500 (SPY) and Nasdaq-100 (QQQ) closed at new all-time highs on Friday. And, with PayPal sitting nearly 80% off of its 2021 highs, it is natural to wonder if this latest bounce in PYPL stock is the start of a long overdue catch up or just another dead cat bounce.

Data by YCharts

As we noted in QQQ: You Have Been Pumped And Warned By The Bond Market, the entire tech-led rally off of the October 2022 lows is primarily attributable to trading multiple expansion [and not business fundamental improvements, i.e., earnings growth].

After trading at a significant premium during the liquidity boom of 2020-21, PayPal has seen its trading multiple compress well under that of its peers over the last couple of years, with fears around competitive pressures, margin deterioration, and PayPal's leadership team stoking ultra-bearish sentiment.

Data by YCharts

On a relative basis, PayPal is currently trading at a deep discount to its industry peers and broad market indices, with a forward P/E multiple of just ~12x. In comparison, fintech giants such as Visa (V) and Mastercard (MA) are trading at ~27x and ~31x, respectively. While PayPal is growing slightly slower than Visa and Mastercard, the valuation disparity is unreal.

Data by YCharts

Further, amid wild AI hopium, the big tech stocks - "Magnificent 7" - are operating in a league of their own, with average forward P/E multiple in this group close to ~30x. Interestingly, S&P-500 is trading at ~20-21x forward P/E, which means PayPal is trading at a 40-50% discount to the broad market.

In today's note, we shall analyze PayPal's business fundamentals to see if this massive relative discount is warranted or an incredible investment opportunity. Furthermore, I will share TQI's Valuation Model for PayPal, and share my take on its technical charts and quant factor grades.

Assessing PayPal's Fundamentals

At its core, PayPal is a global, two-sided payment processing network that connects consumers and merchants. Today, nearly 25% of global e-commerce transactions run through PayPal, with ~430M active consumer and merchant accounts transacting close to $1.5T every year!

PayPal Investor Relations

While it is primarily known for its payment processing network, PayPal is truly a financial technology conglomerate, given its diversified and complementary portfolio of assets:

PayPal Investor Relations

In contrast to what PYPL stock performance may suggest, PayPal has delivered healthy sales and earnings growth over the past five years, with revenues and (adj.) earnings set to clock in at ~$29.5B and ~$5 per share in 2023.

Data by YCharts

The one blemish on PayPal's top-line growth is that a lot of this recent growth is associated with lower margin offerings, which can be visualized through PayPal's take rates and transaction (gross) margins. Rising competition in the fintech world is hurting PayPal. While PayPal is fighting back valiantly against competitive pressures with unbranded offerings like Braintree (which is showing astronomical growth), the shift from branded [PayPal] to unbranded checkout is the primary driver of margin deterioration at the payments giant.

PayPal Investor Relations

Another top concern among investors is that PayPal is now shedding active accounts (losing consumers). However, I think the fears around a decline in active accounts (-1% y/y in Q3 2023) is completely overblown given robust growth in PayPal's TPV (+15% y/y) and Transactions (+13% y/y). While negative news media commentary might lead you to believe that "no one" uses PayPal anymore and that Apple Pay is killing PayPal, the data clearly suggests otherwise!

Despite gross margin pressures, PayPal is delivering robust earnings growth through a mix of (healthy) high-single digit revenue growth, operating margin improvements, and massive stock buybacks.

PayPal Investor Relations

As of Q3 2023, PayPal had $11.54B in cash and short-term investments against a financial debt load of $10.64B, i.e., a positive net cash position of roughly $900M. Given PayPal's robust free cash flow generation, I view its balance sheet very favorably.

Data by YCharts

Now, on the subject of free cash flow generation, PayPal's numbers have been a little wonky this year. However, this wonkiness is down to held-for-sale accounting (result of PayPal's multi-year deal to sell BNPL loans worth Euro 40B to KKR) and has nothing to do with the operational cash flows generated by the business.

PayPal Investor Relations Data by YCharts

As of Q3 2023, PayPal maintained its FCF outlook for the year at ~$5B, which represents robust double-digit FCF margins. Considering PayPal's $70B market cap, PYPL stock is trading at just ~14x TTM FCF. And as we know, this multiple is far lower than where broad equity markets are trading right now. Given this disparity, PayPal's management is aggressively buying back their stock, with $5.3B spent on share repurchases in the last twelve months.

Overall, PayPal is a fundamentally sound business that's delivering healthy sales and earnings growth despite facing margin pressures due to rising competitive pressures in the payment processing market.

A lack of clear direction under Dan Schulman led to PayPal getting a bad reputation as an innovator; however, with Alex Chriss and his new executive leadership team bringing fresh energy into the company, PayPal could be the turnaround story of 2024 as better execution and more innovation trumps somewhat unwarranted negative sentiment around PYPL stock.

Determining PayPal's True Value

According to consensus analyst estimates, PayPal is projected to deliver high-single digit revenue growth and low-double digit EPS growth over the next several years. While I believe PayPal could spring a positive surprise and grow even faster, I am basing my model quite conservatively - assuming 5-year CAGR sales growth at just 7.5% (below consensus estimates).

Seeking Alpha

Seeking Alpha

Furthermore, I am assuming PayPal's optimized FCF margins at 20%. In my view, this figure could end up being more like 25-35% in the long run if PayPal can leverage AI to help its consumers (save more) and merchants (earn more) as per new CEO Alex Chriss' recent interview (shared above).

All other assumptions are relatively straightforward, but if you have any questions, feel free to send me a DM or drop it in the comments section below.

Here's my valuation model for PayPal:

TQI Valuation Model (Free to use at TQIG.org) TQI Valuation Model (Free to use at TQIG.org)

According to our valuation model, PayPal is worth ~$78.75 per share, i.e., PYPL has a ~20% upside to fair value from current levels. More importantly, PayPal's long-term risk/reward looks quite attractive given its 5-year expected CAGR return of ~21% (despite our utilization of conservative model assumptions) exceeds our investment hurdle rate of 15%.

From a valuation standpoint, PayPal is a solid long-term "Buy". Now, let's consider PayPal's technicals and quant factor grades to evaluate the near-term risk/reward for PYPL stock.

PYPL's Technicals And Quant Factor Grades

Since hitting a capitulatory bottom at ~$50 per share in late October 2023, PayPal's stock has jumped up by nearly 30% in a matter of weeks. During this run, PayPal has broken out of a bearish downward channel [marked in dotted red line], re-tested the upper trendline of that channel successfully, and reclaimed its 50-DMA, 200-DMA, and long-term (multi-year) uptrend line [marked in solid black line].

PayPal stock chart (WeBull Desktop)

Despite this strong price rally, PayPal hasn't entered the "overbought" territory (RSI > 70) just yet, and the overall technical setup looks bullish as long as the $60 level holds. If PayPal's business performance improves in upcoming quarters, the stock could easily race back up towards triple digits, given PYPL's reasonable absolute valuation and significantly discounted relative valuation.

PayPal stock chart (WeBull Desktop)

As you can see on the weekly chart above, PayPal has little overhead resistance, i.e., lots of room to run. While I am constructive on PayPal's business and its stock chart, another breakdown below $60 could mean a re-test of the recent lows (and potentially a test of the low $40s). Hence, I like the idea of buying PayPal via staggered accumulation over 3-6 months.

Now, while PayPal's SA quant factor rating of "Hold" doesn't mirror our bullish view of the stock, I believe a positive shift in (technical) momentum is yet to be reflected here. Also, PayPal's relative valuation grade of "D" is likely getting skewed due to its categorization in the "Financial" sector, which tends to have lower trading multiples. As we noted earlier in this note, PayPal is trading at a huge discount to its peers such as Visa and Mastercard. Furthermore, we just saw that PayPal is undervalued on an absolute basis. Hence, I believe a "D" grade on Valuation is unfair.

PayPal's Quant Rating (Seeking Alpha)

The remaining quant factor grades for PayPal (i.e., an "A-" for Profitability, a "B" for Growth, and "B" for Revisions) are a reflection of the business fundamentals we observed in this report.

Final Thoughts

Based on our fundamental, quantitative, technical, and valuation analysis, PayPal is a solid investment opportunity at ~12x forward P/E and not a value trap as many market pundits believe. Now, PayPal is no Meta [of late-2022], but investors buying in here could reasonably expect to generate 20%+ CAGR return in PYPL stock.

Key Takeaway: I rate PayPal a "Buy" in the $60s, with a strong preference for staggered accumulation via a 3-6 month DCA plan.

Thank you for reading, and happy investing. Please let me know if you have any thoughts, questions, or concerns in the comments section below.