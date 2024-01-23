Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
The PayPal Dilemma: Value Trap Horror Or Investment Bliss?

Jan. 23, 2024 8:30 AM ETPayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL) Stock2 Comments
Summary

  • PayPal's stock surged nearly 15% after a candid interview from new CEO Alex Chriss aired last Wednesday, who expressed excitement about future innovation and AI.
  • Despite recent analyst downgrades and rising competitive pressures, PayPal's business fundamentals remain strong, with healthy sales and earnings growth, robust cash flow generation, and a positive net cash balance.
  • At ~12x P/E, PayPal is a robust compounder priced at a sizeable discount. But, is it a value trap? Read on to find out!
Introduction

After a slew of analyst downgrades, PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) was flirting with the mid-$50s by Wednesday morning last week. While a re-test of recent lows at ~$50 per share looked like a foregone conclusion, PayPal's stock surged higher

This article was written by

Ahan Vashi profile picture
Ahan Vashi
6.9K Followers

Ahan Vashi is a seasoned investor with a professional background in equity research, private equity, and software engineering. He holds a Master of Quantitative Finance degree from Rutgers Business School. Currently, Ahan serves as the Chief Financial Engineer at The Quantamental Investment Group LLC.

TQIG LLC was established in July 2022 with a singular mission to make investing simple, fun, and profitable for all investors. In alignment with this mission, we publish premium equity research reports on Seeking Alpha - research library - performance tracker.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of PYPL either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (2)

Article Update Today, 8:32 AM
Comments (1.12K)
Today, 8:48 AM
Comments (2.57K)
PayPal is ubiquitous for online payments. As former treasurer for non-profit… PayPal had the lowest fees and easiest setup amongst everyone… given PayPals ridiculously low p/e… I’m predicting buyout (e.g., Apple, Google or any of the bigger players trying to get establised in the online payment space)
