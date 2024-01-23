SGAPhoto

Global spice and seasoning manufacturer, McCormick & Company (NYSE:MKC) is set to report its Q4 results in the pre-market session on Thursday. Heading in, shares have been off to a tough start, with the stock down about 6% in the last month.

Since MKC’s last quarterly release, the company increased its quarterly dividend by 7.7%. It also has benefitted from positive macroeconomic data in the Consumer Price Index (“CPI”), which showed continued stickiness in the spices/seasonings category. Growing 4.1%, the category is trending above the broader food category, as well as to the overall core CPI. The data point is a net positive as it suggests MKC may still retain an edge with margins.

In prior coverage just prior to the Q3 release, I noted that MKC would soon face greater expectations surrounding unit growth as their past momentum from pricing-related actions begins to fade. Shares have since declined over 14%, nearly diametrically opposed to the S&P’s gain over the same period. With Q4 results in the waiting, I am more bullish now given the pullback and greater likelihood of operational improvement in the months ahead.

MKC Stock Key Metrics

Among observers of McCormick, there appears to be a consensus of neutrality. The Seeking Alpha (“SA”) Analyst community and Wall Street, alike, view shares as a hold. In the latter group, just a quarter of the total analysts covering the stock in the last 90 days have viewed it as either a “buy” or “strong buy.”

The quants also assess MKC has a hold. Weighing on the overall score is the company’s valuation and growth prospects.

At just under 25x forward earnings, MKC trades at a premium to others within the food sector. And the premium isn’t just limited to the earnings multiples. By some measures, such as through an EV lens, MKC trades at more than double the value of the peer set.

The premium valuation is despite a mediocre medium-term revenue growth rate. This is likely another reason the stock grades poorly on the SA quant scoring.

The weaker growth rate is compensated for by MKC’s relatively stronger profitability profile. While margins have taken a step back due to input cost inflation, gross margins have exhibited improvement in recent periods. MKC’s Flavor segment, in particular, has shown promising signs in its quest to restore profitability.

What To Watch For In McCormick’s Q4 Results:

Topline Performance In China: In the current fiscal year, China’s economic recovery has been slower than anticipated. With regards to MKC, this has negatively impacted their Consumer segment in their Asia Pacific region. In the Q3 reporting period, MKC reported 6% constant currency sales growth, with 8% attributable to pricing. The pricing tailwind, however, was offset by a 2% decline in volume, with half the decline attributable solely to China.

In Q4, I expect MKC to report positive progress in the region. And at least from a comparative standpoint, MKC should be in a more favorable reporting position, given much of the growth reported last year was related to the strong pent-up demand following significant extended lockdowns in the operating market.

Continued Gross Margin Improvement: Cost savings through MKC’s strategic initiatives, as well as ongoing recovery in overall cost inflation have supported margin expansion in the current fiscal year. In addition, the management team has taken steps to eliminate low-margin businesses in the Flavor Solutions segment, which continues its road to profitability. Together, this enabled a 150 YOY improvement in gross profit margins in Q3. In Q4, I expect further expansion resulting from a more solidified cost structure and an expected improvement in top-line sales in key operating regions.

Effects Of Divestiture Of A Small Canning Business: In recent periods, MKC has divested from low-margin businesses in their Flavor Solutions segment, as mentioned previously. In Q3, one notable divesture was of a small canning business based out of Italy. While not overly significant, the divestiture does enable MKC to redirect resources in their European market, one of their top performing segments. While this could create a temporary headwind in the market in the near-term, it could ultimately support further top-line sales growth in later periods.

Is MKC Stock A Buy, Sell, Or Hold?

At the time of my last update on MKC, shares were trading just shy of 30x forward earnings. I accordingly expressed hesitation in any new or further positioning in the stock. With the stock down double-digits since my update and sitting on the back end of its 52-week range, I am now more receptive to MKC ahead of its upcoming earnings release.

While its current 25x forward multiple may appear overpriced to some, it’s about five turns below the company’s five-year average. The lower multiple carried by the stock at present also comes as the company is making positive strides in expanding its margin profile. With recent CPI data suggesting continued stickiness in MKC’s core product offerings, I can see further gains in gross margins in the periods ahead. MKC could also benefit in Q4 by an improvement in their Asia Pacific region, China, specifically.

With these factors in mind, I can see MKC ultimately rising to about $75/share. This would take shares to about the mid-point of their 52-week range and within the targeted price point from consensus Wall Street estimates. The 15% upside potential is warranted, in my view, due to the company’s stronger operating position and more favorable prospects in their Asia Pacific region. A strong cash flow profile, which showcases about +$475M in free cash flow through nine months of the year could further support a reassessment of current trading multiples.

For investors seeking selective positioning in a stock market where everything seemingly is rising, MKC is one worth the second look.