SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Introduction

In the last 7 months of 2023, JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) stock increased 60%. It was fueled by JOYY's strong buyback and increased net income margins despite declining sales. Despite being a Singapore-domiciled company with most of its sales outside of mainland China, JOYY has historically been correlated to the Chinese market. Therefore, the rising stock during this Chinese bear market was notable. 2024 has been a different story for JOYY because, at the start of the year, Baidu (BIDU) canceled its deal to buy YY Live. This sent JOYY stock down 25% year to date. The deal was agreed to in November 2020, but it never closed because the Chinese State Administration for Market Regulation (SAMR) wouldn't approve it.

This was a $3.6 billion acquisition. Most investors knew by the start of 2024 that the deal wouldn't go through because of news reports and the length of time it had been in purgatory. The market cap of JOYY was $2.4 billion at the beginning of the year which is far below $3.6 billion; that's not even counting the value of the current profitable business.

In this article, I will analyze the failed merger agreement. I believe this ending isn't all bad for JOYY. In fact, the company could still get a large cash payout if the situation plays out how I expect it to. Next, I will analyze JOYY's main business which is Bigo (a livestreaming social video app), and its investment in Shopline. Finally, I will discuss management's capital allocation decisions since JOYY has such a large cash position on its balance sheet.

Baidu Deal Canceled

In November 2020, Baidu agreed to purchase YY Live from JOYY for $3.6 billion to diversify its business. As you can see from the statement below, YY Live made $564 million in income before taxes in 2020. The business was mature which is why it sold for about 7.5 times net income. This was a smart deal for JOYY because the company wanted to diversify out of China and get offshore cash. YY Live is a Chinese livestreaming app, while Bigo Live is livestreaming app with a globally diversified user base. As of Q3 2023, JOYY had a very limited Chinese business. JOYY could have used the cash for buybacks. Furthermore, it could have relisted its stock in Singapore at a higher valuation since Chinese tech stocks are getting a discount due to political issues.

YY Live Financial Statement

It became clear quickly that this deal wouldn't go through. Reuters reported that the Chinese SAMR wouldn't approve the deal in September 2021. The Chinese government didn't support the deal as a part of the video game-related regulations it has been implementing. One quote in the report stated:

SAMR hopes the companies can withdraw the application."

After keeping the deal in purgatory for 3 years, Baidu finally listened to that advice and canceled the deal at the start of 2024.

The deal was substantially complete in February 2021. Baidu has been operating YY Live as if it owns it for almost 3 years. They have made changes to the code base and made business partnerships. Those actions were the only sliver of hope investors had that this deal would be completed. Given the increased Chinese regulations causing harm to the industry, JOYY shareholders were clearly the party most wanting the deal to be completed. Baidu shareholders wanted the deal to be reversed since it came before regulations escalated.

Baidu Annual Report

As you can see from Baidu's annual report, Baidu gave JOYY $1.9 billion which JOYY kept in short-term deposits on its balance sheet. $1.6 billion was in escrow accounts (not on the balance sheet) and $100 million was used as working capital. JOYY kept a $1.9 billion liability on its balance sheet since the deal never closed. If investors remove this asset and liability match, the balance sheet doesn't look that different. I'll review this in a later section of this article.

JOYY is losing that $3.6 billion offshore cash payout for YY Live. It's difficult to move money from the Chinese mainland to offshore accounts to distribute it to shareholders. That's why offshore cash is more valuable. Now JOYY has a significant Chinese business it will want to sell again. Furthermore, JOYY is less likely to go through with its plan to relist in Singapore and change its ticker to BIGO from YY now that it owns YY Live. Relisting to Singapore would remove the VIE listing status that some investors don't like. JOYY already has a non-Chinese auditor in PWC Singapore, so this change would have been seamless.

I don't think the stock should have plummeted on the news of this deal being canceled because there was a remote chance of it going through as of the end of last year. I'd estimate there was less than a 5% chance of it being completed. If you didn't think the deal was going to be completed, like me, this news is a positive in my opinion. It ends the uncertainty and puts us closer to JOYY getting a cash payment for all the money YY Live made in the past 3 years it was under Baidu's control. JOYY is exploring its legal options to make sure it gets that cash. Both firms are represented by Skadden. I'm pretty confident JOYY isn't going to attempt to get Baidu to stick to the original deal since it's the government's fault it never closed.

It seems pretty cut and dry that if Baidu doesn't want YY Live, it needs to give all the profits the business made in the past 3 years to JOYY. Plus, JOYY might be able to use the $1.9 billion it has from the deal as leverage to get the cashback faster. I'm not sure if JOYY will get the cash onshore in China or offshore in US dollars. Baidu was going to give JOYY offshore capital for the purchase, but YY Live is a Chinese business. I could see JOYY taking a discount to get the cash offshore so it can be used to buy back more shares.

Since the deal closed, neither Baidu nor JOYY have been reporting YY Live's financials or user data. Since there have been regulatory issues, increased competition, and macroeconomic issues in China, it's clear YY Live is making less than the $481.423 million it made in 2020. I will model YY Live's profitability decline using Hello Group's (MOMO) livestreaming sales. YY Live and Hello Group have partnered on livestream initiatives in the past.

Hello Group's livestreaming business in Q3 2020-2023 had sales of $349.8 million, $336.3 million, $233 million, and $209.8 million. If YY Live's profits had the same decline on a yearly basis, 2021-2023 profits would be $463 million, $321 million, and $289 million. That adds up to $1.073 billion. JOYY will probably need to give back any interest they made on the $1.9 billion which I estimate to be about $200 million.

Therefore, I expect Baidu to agree to give JOYY ~$700 million in offshore cash it can use for buybacks. Since the current market cap of JOYY is $1.8 billion, that's a little less than 40% of the company. Obviously, it will take time to settle this arrangement. Plus, there is some uncertainty about YY Live's metrics and the details of the potential agreement with Baidu. The agreement could be further muddied by the front & back-end changes Baidu made to YY Live. Even still, it provides a nice upside catalyst for JOYY stock once the details emerge.

Furthermore, JOYY can spin off or sell YY Live again. If YY Live is currently making ~$200 million per year and steadily declining, I can see it being sold or spun off for ~$500 million. Obviously, JOYY won't have strong negotiating leverage, but I'd argue most of the regulations have already happened, meaning most of the profitability decline has happened. A spinoff is much more likely than a straight-up sale since SAMR wouldn't accept a sale to any of the Chinese tech giants.

I'm not sure how well Baidu has done running the business. Clearly, JOYY has more experience in the livestreaming industry. JOYY can continue the collaborations YY Live has with Chinese platforms to help boost the business. JOYY might even be able to stem the decline. Clearly, JOYY getting $700 million in cash from Baidu and another $500 million from a spinoff aren't priced into the stock. That's ~67% of the current market cap.

JOYY Isn't Chinese & Bigo Live Is Growing

Bigo Live is a livestreaming video app with a globally diversified user base. As of Q3 2023, Bigo Live's 40.3 million monthly active users were 14.5% of JOYY's total MAU at the Group level. However, Bigo Live represents 81% of JOYY's sales and virtually all of its profits. Bigo Live generates the vast majority of its sales and cash flow offshore of mainland China. 94.5% of JOYY's livestreaming sales in Q3 were from Bigo Live.

When you ask investors about JOYY, you will often hear the response that they don't invest in Chinese companies. However, excluding YY Live, 84% of JOYY's year to date livestreaming sales have come outside of mainland China. In 2022, 36% of JOYY's sales came from developed countries, 21% came from the Middle East, and 43% came from Southeast Asia, South America, & rest of world (China is in this region). $73.465 million of the firm's 567.069 million sales in Q3 came from "other sales." The vast majority of those are from BIGO (which includes Bigo Live, Likee & imo) and Shopline. I'll review Shopline in the next section.

This year, the "other livestream" sales segment which includes its Chinese business has declined sharply due to what JOYY calls:

proactive adjustments to certain non-core products."

Other livestreaming sales fell from $83.737 million in Q3 2022 to $27.224 million in Q3 2023. Mainland Chinese livestreaming sales fell from $118.598 million in Q3 2022 to $59.525 million in Q3 2023. It's clear JOYY is diverting resources outside of China.

As you can see from the chart below, Bigo Live's MAUs have steadily increased in the past 6 quarters. Year over year growth has been at least 14% in the past 5 quarters. Bigo Live helped global average MAUs at the Group level increase 2.6% to 276.8 million in Q3 on a yearly basis. Bigo Live is about to pass Likee in MAUs in Q4 (Likee is at 41 million and falling). Despite Bigo Live's steady user growth, BIGO's 2.2% topline growth in Q3 was its first positive sales growth reading in 6 quarters due to weakness in revenue per payer. If BIGO can grow sales in 2024, JOYY should be able to finally stop its 2-year sales decline (analysts estimate JOYY will have 4.5% sales growth in 2024).

Author's Calculations

BIGO's recent revenue per payer declines have been caused by global macroeconomic weakness and competition. Q3 wasn't that bad on this front, showing potential stabilization. There were 1.61 million paying users of BIGO which was up 6.6% from Q3 2022. Remember, BIGO includes Bigo Live, Likee, and imo. Likee has 41 million monthly active users which implies less than 2% of users from Bigo Live & Likee pay for the service (imo is struggling to monetize). This makes sense because of power law dynamics. The people who pay for these types of services usually are disproportionate to the number of users. The majority of payers are likely from Bigo Live. The average revenue per paying user of BIGO fell from $259.8 to $253.4 on a year over year basis, but was actually up from $248 last quarter. If this continues to stabilize, overall JOYY Group sales will grow in 2024.

JOYY's main goal in the past few years has been to improve margins in the midst of a tough macroeconomic environment and competitive backdrop which have hurt sales. This effort has been successful, particularly in the BIGO segment which went from -3.4% net margins in 2020 to 7.8% net margins in 2021. They nearly doubled to 14.4% last year. On the Q3 call, management guided for increasing margins in fiscal year 2023.

Some Of JOYY's Other Properties

I'm going to briefly touch on some of the other social apps JOYY owns. imo is a chat app similar to WhatsApp. It's popular in Singapore, India, Sweden, Russia, and Bangladesh. It reached 500 million downloads in 2018. Meta (META) has had a tough time monetizing WhatsApp. It's even tougher for JOYY to do so with imo since it's mostly used in developing countries. The app has been around since 2010, so I don't expect it to suddenly monetize in the future.

Likee is a short form video app popular in India due to India's TikTok ban. It's also the 4th most popular social app by consumer spending in Saudi Arabia. It has 41 million MAUs. Likee has been losing users for a bit because JOYY is cutting back on marketing to get it to profitability. It sustained breakeven in the first 3 quarters of 2023. It would be nice to see Likee stop losing MAUs in 2024, but I don't expect the trend to reverse due to high competition.

Hago is a social platform dedicated to gaming. JOYY spun Hago off into a separate entity which it owns 70% of. Hago has 5 million MAUs with popularity in Southeast Asia and Latin America. Similar to Likee, JOYY has been focused on getting Hago to profitability. It was operating cash flow positive in Q3. When Hago was spun off in 2021, the goal was to create China's version of Discord. Given the competitive landscape, I don't expect user growth to resume in 2024.

Shopline Can Be A Hidden Gem

Shopline is similar to Shopify (SHOP) in that it's an ecommerce platform for small and medium sized businesses. It got its start in Southeast Asia where it is the most popular (very prevalent in Singapore & Taiwan); it expanded to the US & the UK recently. Shopline is probably JOYY's most successful venture investment. About 4 years ago, JOYY and Engage Capital invested $20 million in Shopline which got JOYY about a 20% stake in the business. At the time, Shopline had 200,000 customers and 300 employees.

In August 2022, JOYY subscribed to Shopline's series B preferred shares with an investment of $182.89 million. Prior to this investment, we could only make an educated guess about JOYY's ownership stake. Now we know this investment got JOYY to a 70.4% stake. If you assume JOYY bought about half of the company, Shopline was valued at about $360 million. Once JOYY got a controlling interest in Shopline, it started reporting its share of sales in the "other revenue" category.

In November 2022, CMB International Global Markets put out research showing they expected Shopline to contribute $40 million in sales and a $45 million loss in Q4 to JOYY. Clearly, Shopline is still in the early innings of scaling, so it isn't trying to make a profit. That doesn't jive with the rest of JOYY which is all about profits. CMB expected Shopline to grow sales over 30% per year from 2022 to 2024. JOYY has been extremely hesitant to provide any details on Shopline. They never mention it on their conference calls.

Author's Estimates

I came up with educated guesses for each quarter based on the "other revenues" segment as you can see above. In Q3, other revenues were up 62.1% to $71.3 million. Q4 is going to be an important quarter since it's the first one that laps data that includes Shopline. Each prior quarter has comped results that didn't include Shopline. I'd like to see "other revenue" have double-digit sales growth in the holiday shopping season especially since America was recently added as a supported country. Maybe JOYY's portion of Shopline can get up to $50 million in Q4 sales.

Shopline needs to grow quickly to get on a path to profitability in a few years. 500,000 merchants are on Shopline and the business has 2,000 employees. For context, Shopify has 1.75 million merchants and 11,600 employees. Shopify had about $7 billion in sales in 2023 and $1.7 billion in Q3. If you assume JOYY's portion of Shopline did $39 million in Q3 sales, the overall business did $55.4 million in Q3 sales. Clearly, each merchant leads to less sales than Shopify since Shopline already has 28.5% of Shopify's merchants, but only 3% of its sales. I'm hopeful Shopline can turn on better monetization via more services for sellers. They definitely have a broad base to monetize assuming the sellers are active.

I used Shopify's Q3 sales as a percent of its yearly total to calculate Shopline is on about a $227 million yearly run rate. Remember, about $160 million of those sales are attributable to JOYY. If you value Shopline at 5x sales, the company is worth $1.135 billion and JOYY's stake is worth about $800 million. Shopify is trading at 14.7x sales because it is growing at a 20% clip. Plus, its size gives it a moat/competitive advantage. I think 5x sales is reasonable for the risk associated with the business and its growth potential. I will lower this quickly to 2-3x sales if I estimate sales hardly grew on a year over year basis in Q4 2023. It would be nice for JOYY's management to detail the exact sales Shopline has, but I don't expect that until it gets much bigger.

There are some recent worries in Taiwan that Shopline is owned by a "Chinese" company in JOYY. This just gives JOYY more of a reason to spin off its YY Live stake and relist its shares in Singapore. The Google trends chart below shows Shopline has been searched for more over time, but there hasn't been that much growth since early 2022. Online retailers had tough comps in 2022 due to the pandemic, but growth should be back in 2023.

Google Trends

Capital Returns

JOYY's management has been great to shareholders in the past few years. As you can see from the chart below, from 2020 to Q3 2023, the company returned $1.38 billion to investors. The market cap currently is only $1.8 billion. The market cap was much higher in 2020 and 2021 before the bear market in tech and Chinese related stocks took hold. Obviously, we wish the shares bought in 2021 were bought in 2023, but it was hard for management to predict the stock would go below its book value. The firm returned $355.4 million to investors in the first 3 quarters of 2023. The buyback helped the stock in 2023 before the YY Live deal fell through early in 2024.

JOYY Investor Presentation

In 2020, JOYY's management stated it would pay a dividend of $0.51 per share for 3 years. That dividend ended in Q2 2023 which was a quarter earlier than expected. In Q3, the firm paid a $0.2 per share dividend. No dividend was paid in Q4. Part of the reason the dividend was paid was to counteract a short report by Muddy Waters in November 2020. The presser on the dividend announcement came 2 days after Muddy Waters published their report. At this point, the report is old news. The stock has a short interest in the mid-single digits which means the short report isn't impacting the stock anymore.

The bigger issue for JOYY is investors selling anything related to China. With the stock so low, I believe JOYY will now switch to buybacks. I much prefer buybacks to dividends since the shares are so cheap in relation to earnings and the cash on the balance sheet. Plus, buybacks have better tax treatment. As you can see below, JOYY has shrunk its number of shares outstanding by about a quarter since late 2020. JOYY extended the $530 million it had left on its buyback another year from its expiration in November 2023. Clearly, management wants to use the buyback in 2024 especially with the current low valuation of the stock. On the Q3 call, management stated,

"we will continue to enhance shareholder returns through share buybacks."

Remember, $530 million is about 30% of JOYY's current market cap. With no dividend, the company has more cash to buy back shares.

Data by YCharts

The Q3 slide deck shows JOYY has $3.8 billion in cash on its balance sheet. The firm now has $2.9 billion on its balance sheet since the $1.9 billion from Baidu will be returned. It now has $7.3 billion in total assets. On the plus side, the $1.9 billion liability on the balance sheet JOYY kept since the deal didn't close is now gone. The firm now has $2.2 billion in total liabilities. We don't know exactly how much of JOYY's cash is offshore that can be used for buybacks. The vast majority of JOYY's $202 million in operating cash flow in the first 3 quarters of 2023 was produced offshore. JOYY could easily earn another $275 million+ in operating cash flow in 2024.

JOYY sold its stake in HUYA (HUYA) to Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY) for $219.9 million in a deal that closed in May 2023. That cash is offshore in USD. As I said, JOYY should be getting $700 million in cash from Baidu from the profits YY Live made. It can also get $500 million from a spinoff of YY Live.

My Valuation Estimate Implies Over 150% Upside

JOYY trades at 10.5x its 2024 EPS estimates. That's a reasonable multiple for a business growing its sales in the mid-single digits which is China-adjacent (political risk). On the positive side, Bigo Live has network effects as a social media app. On the negative side, there is intense competition in the media entertainment industry. Sales could grow faster if BIGO's ARPU starts growing and Shopline shows promise. If JOYY were to list in Singapore, the stock could get a higher multiple (maybe 15x earnings). Plus, the additional assets I've discussed in this article would get looked at closer.

The 3-headed elephant in the room is JOYY's large cash position, the potential for more cash from Baidu & a YY Live spinoff, and Shopline. My estimates for the $700 million Baidu payment, the $500 million YY Live spinoff, and the $800 million Shopline valuation gives us an additional $2 billion.

If you exclude the $2.6 billion in goodwill JOYY has on its balance sheet and cancel out the $1.9 billion I mentioned earlier, JOYY has $2.5 billion more in assets than liabilities. Adding $2.5 billion plus $2 billion gives us $4.5 billion. Then, adding the current business which trades at $1.8 billion, we get a market cap of $6.3 billion. That would be a realistic valuation if all the cash was offshore. If you assume JOYY gets the cash from Baidu and the YY Live spinoff offshore in USD, but 2/3rds of the cash it has on its balance sheet now is onshore, the market cap should be about $4.6 billion. That's a target share price of about $75.5 which represents over 150% upside from Friday's close.

Risks

My valuation calculation has little meaning in the intermediate term without catalysts. The market hates all stocks related to China. It's not guaranteed that JOYY will be able to spinoff YY Live and relist in Singapore. The market doesn't value JOYY's cash on the balance sheet highly at all. JOYY needs to utilize the $530 million left on its buyback in the next few quarters to help the stock. Let's see how much JOYY repurchased in Q4. I'm curious about the comments management makes on the Q4 call following the share price decline and the Baidu deal cancelation. It's not a lock that Baidu will quickly give JOYY the money YY Live made in the past 3 years. The cash also might not be given to JOYY offshore.

It's also not even close to assured that YY Live has been as profitable as I projected in the last 3 years. This would also lower the potential valuation JOYY would get from a spinoff. My valuation of Shopline could be cut in half if we find out the business isn't growing double digits in Q4 2023. The market won't give JOYY credit for Shopline in the near term because Shopline is an early-stage growth company that loses money, while JOYY is a value stock that's valued on the cash it returns to investors.

I still think it's fair for JOYY to trade at 10.5x earnings for its current business. Therefore, even if Baidu doesn't give JOYY a large cash payment, YY Live is worthless/can't be spun off, most of JOYY's cash is offshore, and Shopline is worthless, I still think JOYY is a reasonably valued security. These extras represent pure upside; if they aren't included, the stock shouldn't be valued below where it is now unless the business deteriorates. Management might even reinstate a new dividend in addition to its buyback this year. After all, 1/3rd of its $2.3 billion in current assets is still $760 million (assuming conservatively 1/3rd is offshore). Plus, the firm will generate $275 million+ in operating cash flow in 2024. It has enough cash to do large buybacks and pay a dividend.