Home Depot Is A Great Portfolio Diversifier, Despite Low Alpha

Jan. 23, 2024 3:58 AM ETThe Home Depot, Inc. (HD) Stock1 Comment
Summary

  • Home Depot reported a decrease in sales and net earnings for fiscal 2023.
  • Home Depot remains committed to investing in its stores and capturing more market share despite current challenges.
  • The company has significant risks, including a weak balance sheet and a relatively poor valuation.
  • Despite the risks, I think Home Depot is a great portfolio diversifier, and my rating for HD stock is a Buy.

Home Depot Raises Its Minimum Wage For Workers

Justin Sullivan

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) is a portfolio staple, and while it should not be considered to be a large contributor to alpha, it remains a key tool to diversify and mitigate risk. I am confident it is one of the

This article was written by

I am a value and growth analyst focusing on a 10+ year investment horizon. I look for underpriced stocks with strong growth metrics supported by real operational advantages.

rgpeterson4592 profile picture
rgpeterson4592
Today, 4:34 AM
Comments (166)
I was glad to see your article on HD, I have a few shares in the company as well. I first started buying it in the 1990’s through their DRIP program which was popular at the time using a service called First Share, through which you could buy one share of a stock directly from another owner which allowed you to buy shares directly from the company without using a broker. I bought, and later sold my shares in HD, but always kept my first share, which continued to be paid regular distributions, sometime later I decided to invest $1,000 back into HD and continue with this investment, the stock was selling around $185/share at the time. Today I have collected more than 15 shares through dividends and HD’s market price is over $350/share.
I think of this as a small bank balance that keeps growing over time. I hope to never need to cash in my investment again, I want it to grow and eventually be left to my grandchildren when I’m gone.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About HD Stock

Related Stocks

