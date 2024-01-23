Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
3 Considerations Ahead Of Nokia's Fourth Quarter Earnings

Jan. 23, 2024 8:30 AM ET
Chris Lau profile picture
Chris Lau
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Nokia disappoints investors with Q3 earnings that missed expectations and a contract loss to Ericsson.
  • Uncertainty surrounds Nokia's ability to reach its long-term margin target and its progress in inventory reduction.
  • Nokia's 5G prospects are still uncertain, with the company needing more deal wins and stronger cash flow to reverse its downtrend.
  • Potential upside surprises in this Thursday's Q4 report.
Day 2- Mobile World Congress 2023

Xavi Torrent/Getty Images News

Investors had low expectations when Nokia (NYSE:NOK) posted third-quarter earnings. Despite setting a low bar, the firm still managed to disappoint investors. After the Q3 preview, NOK stock fell to near $3.00 before rallying

Chris Lau is an individual investor and economist with 30 years of experience covering life science, technology, and dividend-growth income stocks.

Chris runs the investing group DIY Value Investing where he shares his top stock picks of undervalued stocks with catalysts for upside, dividend-income recommendations with quant and payment calendar tracking, high upside plays, and research requests to help you become a better do-it-yourself investor. Learn more.

Comments (1)

Chris Lau profile picture
Chris Lau
Today, 8:43 AM
Comments (23.28K)
T, the Dog of all Dogs in Telecom rebounded.
ERIC, a dog that won T's contract for a 33% gain in a quarter.
