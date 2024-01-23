Xavi Torrent/Getty Images News

Investors had low expectations when Nokia (NYSE:NOK) posted third-quarter earnings. Despite setting a low bar, the firm still managed to disappoint investors. After the Q3 preview, NOK stock fell to near $3.00 before rallying back in late November. The stock fell again on Dec. 5, 2023, to $3.00 after it lost its AT&T (T) contract to Ericsson (ERIC).

Peaking again at the $3.50 resistance price ahead of its fourth-quarter report, what should investors expect from the telecom equipment supplier on Thursday before the market opens?

Readers have three considerations ahead of the fourth-quarter report.

1) Nokia Q3 Earnings Review

On the earnings tab, readers will notice that Nokia posted earnings per share and revenue that both missed analyst expectations.

Seeking Alpha

As a result, every analyst revised their expectations downward, giving NOK a revision grade of a D-.

Seeking Alpha

Nokia’s contract loss to Ericsson is a negative turning point. It will hurt its comparable operating margin to at least 13% by 2025. The 5G marketing challenges did not discourage the company from seeing a path of at least 14% in comparable operating margins. In reality, Nokia will have difficulty replacing the $14 billion of Open RAN deployment carried out by Ericsson.

Investors may dismiss the contract loss if they believe that shares are priced in the negative news ahead of the earnings report.

On the conference call, Chief Executive Officer Pekka Lundmark did not specify how it will reach its long-term 2026 margin target of 14%. Nokia will likely cut jobs and operating costs dependent on market conditions over the next few years. The vague response gives neither the bulls nor bears any direction. CEO Lundmark said that it already has EUR 400 million in savings for 2024. It will save EUR 300 million in 2025.

In response, in the last year, NOK stock rallied toward its simple moving averages of 20 and 50 days. Selling would accelerate from there, forming a downtrend:

finviz

The CEO’s inability to forecast the duration of the downturn adds uncertainty to the stock. In the Q4 report, Nokia may update shareholders on the progress of the inventory reduction.

2) What To Expect From Nokia's Q4 Earnings

Nokia experienced a slowdown in India in the second half of the year, offset by customer strength in other regions. Ahead of the FQ4 results, Nokia has a weak history in the last three quarters, where it missed expectations. Q3 missed by a wide margin, and if it beats expectations in Thursday’s report, it should fuel a relief rally.

Seeking Alpha

Nokia has weak grades in all factors except valuation (an A+).

Seeking Alpha

Its growth is absent. Drilling into that score, the firm has a few strong grades. It has EBITDA, EBIT, and EPS diluted growth.

Seeking Alpha

Operating cash flow and forward return on equity growth are weak relative grades. The limited cash flow generation will limit its restructuring options. In Q3, free cash flow was negative EUR 400 million driven mainly by ongoing outflows in net working capital. Receivables and liabilities increased while inventories fell slightly.

Nokia returned EUR 260 million to its shareholders by paying a dividend and buying back stock. Though it had EUR 3 billion in net cash in Q3, the firm needs better cash performance in Q4. Fortunately, in Q4, its net capital headwinds will ease, improving its cash performance.

Nokia Networks will improve in Q4, assuming that it resolves outstanding renewals that hurt Nokia Technologies. For the year, the firm should post net sales at the low end of its range at EUR 23.2 billion to EUR 24.6 billion.

3) 5G Prospects

For nearly a decade, investors counted on 5G to lift Nokia’s prospects. Today, it may help its operators monetize their advanced 4G and 5G assets through network APIs. Yet its over 6,000 essential 5G patents do not smooth its quarterly results. Although it posted a Q3 run rate of EUR 1 billion, the firm believes that Nokia Technologies will return to the EUR 1.45 billion to EUR 1.5 billion range. This depends on the smartphone licensing renewal cycle.

Look for the company to update shareholders on its progress in helping its customers monetize their 5G capabilities. In the last quarter, Nokia had four deals for its Network as a Code platform. It will need to report more customers using its APIs to make its network programmable.

Your Takeaway

Nokia lost half its value in the last 10 years. Seeking Alpha Quant warns that the firm may cut its dividend. The Q4 report should not hurt the stock more than it already has.

Seeking Alpha

Shareholders continue to treat the stock as a long-term turnaround play. The company needs to announce more deal wins, stronger cash flow, and patent revenue to put an end to the stock’s downtrend.