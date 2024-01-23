Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Why I'm Avoiding 6%-Yielding Pfizer Stock

Jan. 23, 2024 7:15 AM ETPfizer Inc. (PFE) Stock, PFE:CA StockT10 Comments
Samuel Smith profile picture
Samuel Smith
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Pfizer stock is popular among dividend growth investors due to its 14-year dividend growth streak and 6% yield.
  • The company has strong underlying fundamentals, including an A credit rating from S&P and a proven track record of innovation.
  • However, I am still not bullish on the stock despite the steep recent sell-off.
  • In this article, I list several reasons why.
Close-up of female hand touching illuminated digital screen displaying a warning sign

Oscar Wong/Moment via Getty Images

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) stock is an increasingly popular option for dividend growth investors due to its 14-year dividend growth streak, strong balance sheet, 6% yield, and what appears to be a deeply discounted stock price after the stock's

This article was written by

Samuel Smith profile picture
Samuel Smith
28.34K Followers

Samuel Smith is Vice President of Leonberg Capital, he has a diverse background that includes being lead analyst at several highly regarded dividend stock research firms. He is a Professional Engineer and Project Management Professional and holds a B.S. in Civil Engineering & Mathematics from the United States Military Academy at West Point and has a Masters in Engineering.

Samuel leads the investing group High Yield Investor investing group. Samuel teams up with Jussi Askola and Paul R. Drake where they focus on finding the right balance between safety, growth, yield, and value. High Yield Investor offers real-money core, retirement, and international portfolios. The services also features regular trade alert, educational content, and an active chat room of like minded investors. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (10)

s
spike5
Today, 7:51 AM
Comments (1.5K)
Thanks for your balanced, thoughtful article. Excellent work.

It appears that PFE has announced its plan to reduce leverage, protect the dividend, and has a track record of getting drugs through the pipeline and approved.

My plan is to start slowly accumulating PFE shares and then adding more as it achieves its clearly articulated milestones. PFE clearly has the expertise and the capital to get drugs through the costly and slow approval process.

The current dividend, which I believe is safe, allows one to have patience (and income) while PFE works through the real challenges you have listed. It is these issues that has cut the share price dramatically. Under $30, it is time to start accumulating if you have a long term investment horizon.

Again, thanks for a very balanced, thoughtful article.
josephaoppenheim profile picture
josephaoppenheim
Today, 7:48 AM
Comments (6.01K)
According to SA, PFE only has about $20B net debt, pretty good for an about $160B market cap company.

Yes, SGREN is risky, but MRK also wanted it, so, although PFE apparently had to bid higher, it did make PFE competitive in oncology, whereas MRK was already big in oncology.

I’m in since 2019 with an average cost of 33. So, with dividends and the spinoff of its part of VTRS, which I sold immediately, I’m ahead modestly.
C
Cpbrown
Today, 7:41 AM
Comments (8)
Good article, Samual. You laid out both the pros and cons very well.
o
olde1two
Today, 7:38 AM
Comments (2.73K)
Most of big pharma companies have been on buying binge.
Most of these companies haven't shown any real positive results to the top or bottom lines. It's a crap shoot whether these pan out for any of them.
D
Dominic7
Today, 7:37 AM
Comments (725)
Pfizer has never been shareholder friendly. Additionally, the CEO has not helped either. He talks a good game but never delivers. I agree…
STAY AWAY FROM PFIZER.
r
rockjcp
Today, 7:24 AM
Comments (8.53K)
Interesting but misses the compelling value of PFE ‘s pipeline! Under 30 a buy.
O
Optician52
Today, 7:28 AM
Comments (386)
@rockjcp I'm very tempted !
I can't pull the trigger on anything after a 2 1/2 month run-up in the markets. I'm hoping for a lower entry point or I'll sell a 26 put.
Samuel Smith profile picture
Samuel Smith
Today, 7:31 AM
Comments (16.78K)
@rockjcp I discussed this in the article. Yes, there is potential, but ultimately that is a very speculative bet. In the meantime, there will likely be very low dividend growth and the company will be focused on paying down debt. The valuation is also not particularly cheap.
S
Spanishmoss
Today, 7:34 AM
Comments (1.8K)
@Optician52 interesting idea… somewhat to my surprise, 52 days out the bid ask on a $26 put is .35-.38… I’m already long around $29, but I’d love to own some more PFE at $25.6x!
