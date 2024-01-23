Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Back At Pre-Pandemic Levels, Natural Gas Finally Looks Like A Buy

Jan. 23, 2024 4:18 AM ETUNG, UNL
Luckbox Magazine profile picture
Luckbox Magazine
Summary

  • Natural gas prices have experienced a significant downturn but may be entering oversold territory.
  • Recent cold weather in the United States has led to increased natural gas demand and depleted inventories.
  • The ongoing war in Eastern Europe and increased US natural gas exports to Europe have impacted global energy markets.

Intense Winter Storm Brings Multiple Feet Of Lake Effect Snow To Buffalo Area

John Normile/Getty Images News

By Andrew Prochnow

During the past 16 months, the natural gas market (/NG) has experienced a significant downturn, yet indications suggest that prices have now entered "oversold" territory. When commodity prices reach extremes, they often undergo overcorrection as the market seeks equilibrium.

Luckbox magazine, the control freak's guide to life, money and probability, provides entrepreneurs, active investors and risk-takers articles that educate, entertain and serve up actionable advice. It’s a tool that changes the way investors think about the choices they make, looking at investment, business and life decisions through the lens of probability

