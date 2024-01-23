Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
3 Double-Digit Yields Getting Way Too Risky

High Yield Investor profile picture
High Yield Investor
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • High-yield investing is a great way to achieve attractive risk-adjusted returns.
  • However, not all high-yield stocks make for good investments.
  • We share three double-digit yields where the risks are increasingly outweighing the reward potential.
Risk level indicator rating print screen wooden cube block since low to high on blue background for Risk Assess management of investment and working concept.

Dilok Klaisataporn

As our name implies, we love high-yield stocks. We believe that taking advantage of Mr. Market's panic-selling quality dividend stocks (SCHD) is one of the surest paths to building wealth over the long term because it

This article was written by

High Yield Investor profile picture
High Yield Investor
18.51K Followers

Samuel Smith is Vice President of Leonberg Capital, he has a diverse background that includes being lead analyst at several highly regarded dividend stock research firms. He is a Professional Engineer and Project Management Professional and holds a B.S. in Civil Engineering & Mathematics from the United States Military Academy at West Point and has a Masters in Engineering.

Samuel runs High Yield Investor investing group. Samuel teams up with Jussi Askola and Paul R. Drake where they focus on finding the right balance between safety, growth, yield, and value. High Yield Investor offers real-money core, retirement, and international portfolios. The services also features regular trade alert, educational content, and an active chat room of like minded investors. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ET, VIRT either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (11)

Richard Hill profile picture
Richard Hill
Today, 9:22 AM
Comments (1.27K)
Thanks for the informative article. Are you concerned enough of NLY and GNLto sell the preferreds?
High Yield Investor profile picture
High Yield Investor
Today, 9:26 AM
Comments (5.72K)
@Richard Hill no. I don't own them, but I don't foresee imminent preferred dividend cuts for either of them.
Pablo profile picture
Pablo
Today, 8:52 AM
Comments (3.62K)
Getting?
High Yield Investor profile picture
High Yield Investor
Today, 9:26 AM
Comments (5.72K)
@Pablo they are getting riskier.
g
gageft42
Today, 8:18 AM
Comments (86)
you are worried about schd and O ?
High Yield Investor profile picture
High Yield Investor
Today, 8:19 AM
Comments (5.72K)
@gageft42 did you read the article?
g
gageft42
Today, 8:22 AM
Comments (86)
@High Yield Investor not at first but i just did
hafen profile picture
hafen
Today, 8:22 AM
Comments (2.62K)
@gageft42 That was confusing, with virt also. He later listed the 3 he was panning.
