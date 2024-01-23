3 Double-Digit Yields Getting Way Too Risky

Dilok Klaisataporn

As our name implies, we love high-yield stocks. We believe that taking advantage of Mr. Market's panic-selling quality dividend stocks (SCHD) is one of the surest paths to building wealth over the long term because it gives us a large margin of safety. If we buy stocks that have quality underlying business models and sustainable high yields, not much has to change moving forward for us to generate attractive total returns as the yield generally provides us with a total return that is not that far behind - or even in some cases roughly in line with - the long-term average returns from the S&P 500 (SPY). When you combine the yield with the eventual recovery of the stock price as the market realizes that it overreacted in its initial sell-off, we get double-digit annualized total returns without even accounting for any growth that these stocks may generate.

This is exactly what we are looking forward to reaping with the three dividend stocks that we recently covered: Energy Transfer LP (ET), Realty Income Corporation (O), and Virtu Financial, Inc. (VIRT), all of whom offer attractive and very sustainable yields, trade at meaningful discounts, have strong balance sheets, and durable and defensive business models.

That being said, we do not blindly buy every high-yield stock that the market is dumping, as many times the Market is justified in its pessimism about the stock. In this article, we will share three of these stocks:

#1. Global Net Lease, Inc. (GNL)

GNL is a net lease REIT that has consistently destroyed shareholder value ever since it went public, while cutting its dividend along the way. A simple chart comparing it to peers like O and NNN REIT (NNN) speaks volumes:

Data by YCharts

This miserable underperformance is due to the following:

Excessive leverage on the balance sheet in an attempt to juice returns on equity.

Chasing higher yields by investing in lower-quality assets.

Frequently issuing new shares at well below their underlying net asset value in order to finance property acquisitions as part of a growth-at-all-costs strategy that has diluted shareholder value and strained the dividend payout ratio.

Significant exposure to single-tenant office buildings, which are now facing severe headwinds from the work-from-home movement.

The reason for management's lackluster approach to preserving shareholder value is largely found in the fact that GNL is externally managed. As a result, management has been incentivized to simply grow the portfolio in order to increase their fees, rather than to actually engage in strategic and accretive business deals to create value for shareholders.

With interest rates still at elevated levels and the office sector facing growing headwinds (for reference, check out the rapid - almost reckless - pace at which peer W. P. Carey (WPC) scrambled for the exits on its triple net lease office properties), GNL looks riskier than ever, its double-digit dividend yield notwithstanding. Given management's track record of consistently destroying shareholder value, we think that entrusting them in the face of current headwinds would be a riskier bet than ever on GNL.

#2. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NLY)

NLY has faced deteriorating earnings available for distribution and a declining net interest margin in recent quarters, thereby threatening its dividend. Moreover, analyst estimates are not encouraging, with expectations of continuing declines in normalized earnings per share over the next two years, leading to ever-tighter dividend coverage as net interest margins are expected to remain under pressure and the weakening real estate sector could lead to a rise in poorly performing loans for NLY as well.

When combining NLY's headwinds with its significant amount of leverage, the company and its dividend appear to be on increasingly shaky ground.

However, the stock's risk is even higher given that its valuation does not appear at all discounted at the moment despite the mounting pressures on its dividend. Its price-to-tangible book value stands at 1.06x at the moment, which is a meaningful premium to its five-year average of 0.96x and its 10-year average of 0.94x. Moreover, during market sell-offs, NLY's significant leverage typically causes its stock to plunge very rapidly, with its 10-year low price-to-tangible book value being 0.42x, while its high is just 1.21x. This implies that NLY's risk-reward may not be terribly favorable at the moment, especially given the aforementioned pressures on its dividend.

#3. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (MPW)

Finally, MPW combines a heavily leveraged balance sheet with a deteriorating business model as its leading tenant - Steward Health Care - is dealing with financial distress at the moment.

Despite beating Q3 expectations, MPW's stock price has continued to decline, largely due to concerns over Steward's financial viability as well as lingering concerns about the impact of elevated interest rates on MPW's mountain of debt maturing in the near future. While MPW has already cut its dividend by nearly 50% and sold assets, including an Australian hospital portfolio, to reduce debt and try to shore up its balance sheet, it appears that the worst may not be over.

MPW has to provide additional financial support to Steward (on top of the large sum of money that it has already lent and invested into the company over the years) in order to prop it up and keep its own rents from collapsing. As a result, at a minimum, we anticipate that MPW will be forced to slash its dividend to the bare minimum and likely will have to sell off a significant number of its better-quality hospital assets at less-than-ideal prices in order to support its own balance sheet along with Stewards in an attempt to keep its business intact.

MPW does have a lot of built-in equity in its hospital portfolio and has shown an ability to tap into that recently, so we do not think bankruptcy is likely in the near term. However, we still think that MPW is a very risky investment right now given that another dividend cut is highly likely as is some further value dilution from Steward's challenges and MPW's expected accelerated pace of property sales.

Investor Takeaway

High-yield investing is a great way to build wealth. However, it can also result in some nasty surprises if done recklessly. As a result, we try to prioritize quality whenever possible while steering clear of highly risky bets such as GNL, NLY, and MPW. While the upside and income potential is enormous - especially in the case of MPW - if everything works out fine, in these cases, we believe that the downside risk more than offsets any potential upside.