Allan Akins

Oxford Lane Capital overview

I have never been the kind of investor who has prioritized yield over total returns. But then again, there are all sorts of people out there with all sorts of different investment objectives. Retirees, for instance, are certain to gravitate toward income producing assets, and that just makes sense. There's nothing wrong with having a different taste when it comes to investing. Having said that, not every high yielding prospect is going to be an ideal opportunity for investors. A great example of this can be seen by looking at Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC), a fund that invests its capital into riskier assets, mostly into CLOs (collateralized loan obligations).

Back in October of 2023, I wrote an article wherein I said that I would not touch Oxford Lane Capital with a 10-foot pole. In that article, I acknowledged that the company had a massive yield of 19.5%. However, I took the view that, over the long run, total return was far more important than yield. Furthermore, I pointed out the fact that the business, just like some others in the space, cannot thrive in the long run if something does not change. While this might seem like a contentious view, it was based on the idea that, after factoring in the mass of distributions that it was paying out to shareholders, it was consistently paying out more capital than it was bringing in if we ignore the issuance of additional stock.

If that kind of trend is short term in nature, that's not necessarily a problem. But if it persists over the long haul, then it means that management is using new investor funds in order to cover pay outs for existing investors. Some might even call this a Ponzi Scheme, though I would definitely contest that. While the end result in either case can be disastrous if continued, this kind of structure is perfectly legal and transparent. But for those wanting attractive returns over the long haul, it's a bad strategy. Now the good news for shareholders is that, on January 26th, the management team at Oxford Lane Capital is expected to announce financial results for the third quarter of its 2024 fiscal year. This could give management the opportunity to prove me wrong. But I am not holding my breath.

Still unsustainable

The purpose of this article is not to dig into all of the nuts and bolts associated with Oxford Lane Capital. I covered the company's overall operations in my last aforementioned article about it. But a brief description of the enterprise might be helpful for those reading this article first. In short, Oxford Lane Capital takes funds that it raises and invests those into various investments, most of which take the form of CLOs. This is essentially a pool of loans that can be divided up into different categories. You have the senior debt that is usually rated AAA. Below that, you have the subordinated debt. And below that, you have what is known as the equity tranche. This is not rated. In addition, it is the first tranche to take a hit in the event that the pool of assets starts experiencing defaults. But in return for that risk, it also has the highest return potential for investors.

As of the end of the second quarter of the 2024 fiscal year, Oxford Lane Capital held equity interests in 225 different CLO ‘structures’ and debt investments in 25 different CLO ‘structures’. Excluding a small amount of cash and cash equivalents, 95% of the fund's assets as of the end of the most recent quarter were in CLO equity investments. Despite a rather difficult year from an interest rate perspective, it is worth noting that default rates associated with CLOs remained quite low for the industry as a whole. They began the 2023 fiscal year at 0.72% before spiking to 1.75% in July. But by the end of September, they had pulled back to 1.27%. Even though there was this improvement and we are looking at a high likelihood of interest rate cuts before too long, the first thing that investors should be paying attention to when management reports is any data regarding defaults. I suspect the numbers will not be that high. And this is because, even though we are facing higher interest rates than we have in over 20 years, the overall economy is very robust.

The bigger issue that I have with Oxford Lane Capital is it is my fear that bleeding for the company will continue. Let's consider, for instance, financial performance for the first half of the latest fiscal year. During that window of time, the company reported $86.84 million of net investment income. That's a solid showing. On an annualized basis, that's well above what the company saw in 2023 when total net interest income for the year in its entirety was $153.54 million. Absent something unexpected occurring, it would be crazy to think that we shouldn't see continued growth on a year over year basis when it comes to net investment income.

Author - Oxford Lane Capital Financials

There are some other things, however, that would definitely be up in the air. Realized gains and unrealized gains are both big unknowns. These can fluctuate wildly. During 2023, for instance, the company reported realized losses of $20.42 million and unrealized losses of $304.41 million. The good news is that unrealized losses in the first half of the current fiscal year turned positive, totaling $40.27 million. But realized results were still negative to the tune of $11.86 million. If this were all, the company could afford that bit of pain. After all, even excluding unrealized figures, it would be in the green to the tune of $74.97 million. But then we have cash distributions. And on that front, the company paid out $86.51 million.

There are a couple of different ways that we can look at the picture from this point on. The first way is to look at what the company has at its disposal without turning unrealized gains or losses into realized ones. This would involve us looking at net investment income, plus realized gains, and then minus distributions. Doing so, we end up with the company being in the red to the tune of $11.54 million for the first half of the current fiscal year. Yes, we do have the unrealized gains to make up for this and then some. But the problem with this is that, from 2019 through the first half of the 2024 fiscal year as a whole, unrealized losses totaled $401.86 million. And to make matters worse, realized losses during the same window of time were $109.10 million. This is set against $558.60 million in net investment income that was used entirely, and then some, to pay $566.69 million to shareholders.

Author - Oxford Lane Capital Financials

When you do the math, from 2019 through the first half of 2024, Oxford Lane Capital has seen an aggregate of net investment income, realized and unrealized gains, and distributions, resulting in a net negative reading of $519.04 million. Even if we add back the unrealized losses, it is still in the red to the tune of $117.19 million during this window of time. The only reason the company is able to continue paying out these hefty distributions is because it continues to issue additional stock. In the first half of 2024, the company raised $176.53 million through the issuance of 35.33 million shares. From 2019 through the first half of 2024, it has issued 178.64 million shares for a combined $1.23 billion.

Author - Oxford Lane Capital Financials

Management did provide some data regarding the third quarter that is about to be announced. We know, for instance, the management issued another $42.43 million worth of stock. We also know that net realized losses were $1.51 million, while net unrealized losses were $54.75 million. We don't yet understand the entire picture, including net investment income. But we know the firm continues to pay out distributions with whatever it is bringing in. So absent some miracle, the picture is unlikely to get much better for when the company does report in the coming days.

Is OXLC stock a buy, sell or hold?

Those who disagree with me when it comes to Oxford Lane Capital are many. I initially rated the company a ‘sell’ back in October of last year. Since then, six additional articles have been published about the business. Four of them rated it a ‘hold’ while the other two rated it a ‘buy’. But so far, I stand by my bearish stance. When I rate a company a ‘sell’, I don't necessarily think that the stock is going to drop. Rather, I believe that it is very likely to underperform the broader market for the foreseeable future. In the very long run, if nothing changes, I do think Oxford Lane Capital will decline. But for now, with the stock up only 11.6% (inclusive of its distribution) compared to the 15% increase seen by the S&P 500 over the same window of time, the market is on my side.