Horizon Technology: A 10% Yield For Long-Term Investors

Jan. 23, 2024 5:23 AM ETHorizon Technology Finance (HRZN)HTGC
The Asian Investor
Summary

  • Horizon Technology Finance is a well-run BDC that invests in neglected technology and life sciences companies.
  • The BDC focuses on a small number of industries, providing secured loans to venture capital-backed companies.
  • HRZN has seen a strong trend in net investment income in FY 2023. Last week's portfolio update shows that the portfolio is growing.
  • Shares are trading at a significant premium to NAV, but the dividend is well-supported by NII.

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) is a well-run BDC that invests in a small number of core industries that are historically neglected by the banking community. The BDC runs a tech-focused investment strategy and has seen double-digit net investment income

This article was written by

The Asian Investor
I look for high-risk, high-reward situations. Five largest portfolio holdings: Bitcoin, SoFi, Alibaba, PayPal, Western Alliance. Early buyer of cryptocurrencies. I live in Thailand :)

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of HRZN, HTGC either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments

