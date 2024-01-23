Resources Regroup For 2024

Yuichiro Chino/Moment via Getty Images

While global economic growth and inflation continue to influence commodities and resource equities, we believe the factors that propelled resource companies to their 2022 highs still exist.

Quarterly insights from Global Resources Portfolio Manager Shawn Reynolds, featuring his unique views on natural resources and commodities.

Mixed Performance on the Quarter

The performance of resource equities was mixed in the quarter. Broadly speaking, the sector's most respectable gains were concentrated in mining, including within the sub-sectors of Base & Industrial Metals and Gold & Precious Metals. Sub-sectors such as Renewable & Alternative Energy and Industrials & Utilities saw modest rallies to end the year, though mostly off of recent lows. Meanwhile, a majority of the Oil & Gas sub-sector experienced losses, marking a notable pullback from their mid-year peak.

Landmark M&A in Oil & Gas

Oil price declines in the fourth quarter were highlighted by weakening demand growth paired with stronger-than-anticipated output - particularly out of the U.S. In its December 2023 Oil Market Report, IEA noted how U.S. oil supply growth "continues to defy expectations, with output shattering the 20 mb/d [million barrels per day] mark."i OPEC+'s announced plans to extend oil production cuts through the first quarter of 2024 appeared to have little impact on halting crude's slide. WTI crude prices dropped some $25/bbl from the end of September into early December before eventually settling at around $72/bbl to end the year (a 10% decline from end-2022).

Mergers and acquisition activity within the U.S. exploration and production (E&P) industry reached a zenith in the fourth quarter with Exxon Mobil's (XOM) (2.48% of Strategy net assets*) announced the all-stock purchase of Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) (1.07% of Strategy net assets*) and Chevron's (CVX) (0.99% of Strategy net assets*) similarly-structured agreement to purchase Hess (HES) (0.51% of Strategy net assets*). The deals, both valued above $50 billion, capped off a reported $250 billion spending spree in the industry for 2023.ii

Hope for Renewables Heading Into 2024?

Solar module prices hit new lows during the quarter, with supply still vastly outstripping demand. Global imbalances remained largely fueled by excess capacity in China, where the cost to produce a panel fell by over 40% in the last year.iii Declining industry costs, as well as government-fueled subsidies from the Inflation Reduction Act, are believed to have aided with a record 33 gigawatts of installed solar capacity in the U.S., and 413 gigawatts worldwide, in 2023.iv

Investor sentiment around renewable and alternative energy companies saw a marked improvement during the quarter. Higher borrowing costs have been a significant contributor to a more muted outlook for the space - particularly for companies such as renewable energy project financier, Hannon Armstrong (HASI) (2.05% of Strategy net assets*) - and U.S. Federal Reserve (Fed)-telegraphed rate cuts in 2024 helped restore some optimism beginning in October.

Much-Needed Boost for Base Metals

Base and industrial metals markets limped into the fourth quarter as concerns over China's real estate sector weighed on prices for much of the year. "Green" metals and minerals - such as lithium, nickel, cobalt, and graphite - contended with projected supply overhangs, in part due to disappointing EV sales in the U.S. and ongoing supply-chain bottlenecks in clean energy markets. Copper and iron ore were spared before year-end with reported inventory declines in China and at the London Metal Exchange, as well as with a slew of ongoing disruptions at major production sites around the world.

First Quantum (OTCPK:FQVLF) (0.48% of Strategy net assets*) was among those most significantly impacted by disruptions to its mine operations. In November, Panamanian government officials ordered the closure of First Quantum's Cobre Panama mine which, according to Bloomberg, accounted for approximately 1.5% of copper supply in 2022.v While certainly less dramatic, in October, Vale (VALE) (2.86% of Strategy net assets*) announced a two-million-ton impact to its iron ore production - occurring in the third quarter - due to vital equipment failure at its northern Brazilian mining complex.vi

Gold's Still Shining

Gold reached a new all-time high in December. Reported strength in central bank purchases, rising global geopolitical tensions, and forecasted rate cuts in 2024 outweighed otherwise lackluster investment demand for physical gold through most of the second half of 2023.

Gold miners, who largely underperformed the metal heading into the fourth quarter, showcased their ability to outperform. In November, Newmont (NEM) (1.70% of Strategy net assets*) announced its successful, $15 billion bid for Newcrest (OTCPK:NCMGF) (not held by Strategy). The acquisition is estimated to bring Newmont's net value to approximately $50 billion while also adding several highly attractive, non-core assets to its mining portfolio.vii

Ags Still Seeking a Near-Term Catalyst

Nearly the whole of the agriculture complex added to its year-to-date losses during the fourth quarter. U.S. stocks of wheat and corn ended the year higher while usage remained fairly flat on slowing exports and lower demand for animal feed. Fertilizer prices continued to stabilize with European supplies of natural gas (a key input for nitrogen fertilizers) appearing less precarious than a year ago. Proteins were mixed; cattle prices retreated from all-time highs on record imports while chicken broiler prices spiked on reports of a resurgence in avian flu.

Modest share price gains of protein producers and farm equipment manufacturers were the lone standouts among agriculture companies during the final months of 2023. However, on the whole, the agriculture sub-sector struggled to find firm footing.

Looking Ahead to 2024

From a macroeconomic perspective, commodities and resource equities continue to be most strongly influenced by the perceived trajectory of global economic growth and inflation. As such, the health of economies in China, the United States, Europe and, increasingly so, India, remain a critical area of focus for us, for now. We are closely monitoring indications that the era of interest rate hikes may have concluded and that a global recession may have been successfully avoided. Such a case would prove, in our view, generally constructive for the operating environments of a number of our portfolio companies, with any incremental measures likely to be stimulative for demand.

Inflation has come down but remains above most key targets, implying, to us, a "higher-for-longer" outlook. The risk that inflation trends reverse or that inflation remains at current levels, while regarded as negative for economic growth, would likely still prove somewhat beneficial for inflation-hedging assets such as commodities and resource equities. A recession, even if mild, would certainly be considered a worst-case scenario, as this would likely lessen the perceived importance of these assets significantly.

Macroeconomics aside, clear to us is that many of the other major, fundamentally driven factors propelling resource companies to their 2022 highs still remain the same today. Supply for a number of commodities continues to be constrained due to a lack of capital investment, operational limitations, and aligned executive compensation schemes. Resource companies, bolstered by structural advantages and years of efficiency-focused operations, remain uniquely positioned to benefit. Their tangible assets, strong financial health, commitment to shareholder value, and attractive valuations still make them compelling investment opportunities, in our view.

Important Disclosure

* Each holding as a percentage of the Strategy's net assets is as of December 31, 2023.

i Oil Market Report - December 2023.

ii Big oil enters 2024 strengthened by U.S. industry consolidation.

iii China solar panel costs drop 42% from a year ago - report.

iv Global PV Market Outlook, 4Q 2023.

v First Quantum Suspends Copper Production in Panama Amid Blockade.

vi Vale's iron-ore output falls as operations failure hits the key mine.

vii Newmont to sell mines after Newcrest acquisition.

Please note that VanEck may offer investment products that invest in the asset class(es) or industries included in this blog.

This is not an offer to buy or sell, or a recommendation to buy or sell any of the securities, financial instruments, or digital assets mentioned herein. The information presented does not involve the rendering of personalized investment, financial, legal, tax advice, or any call to action. Certain statements contained herein may constitute projections, forecasts, and other forward-looking statements, that do not reflect actual results, are for illustrative purposes only, are valid as of the date of this communication, and are subject to change without notice. Actual future performance of any assets or industries mentioned is unknown. Information provided by third-party sources is believed to be reliable and has not been independently verified for accuracy or completeness and cannot be guaranteed. VanEck does not guarantee the accuracy of third-party data. The information herein represents the opinion of the author(s), but not necessarily those of VanEck or its other employees.

You can lose money by investing in the Strategy. Any investment in the Strategy should be part of an overall investment program, not a complete program. The Strategy is subject to risks which may include, but are not limited to, risks associated with active management, commodities and commodity-linked derivatives, derivatives, direct investments, emerging market issuers, ESG investing strategy, foreign currency, foreign securities, global resources sector, market, operational, underlying funds, small- and medium capitalization companies, special purpose acquisition companies, and special risk considerations of investing in Canadian issuers, all of which may adversely affect the Strategy. Emerging market issuers and foreign securities may be subject to securities markets, political and economic, investment and repatriation restrictions, different rules and regulations, less publicly available financial information, foreign currency and exchange rates, operational and settlement, and corporate and securities laws risks. Small- and medium-capitalization companies may be subject to elevated risks. Derivatives may involve certain costs and risks such as liquidity, interest rate, and the risk that a position could not be closed when most advantageous.

ESG integration is the practice of incorporating material environmental, social, and governance (ESG) information or insights alongside traditional measures into the investment decision process to improve the long-term financial outcomes of portfolios. Unless otherwise stated within an active investment strategy's investment objective, the inclusion of this statement does not imply that an active investment strategy has an ESG-aligned investment objective but rather describes how ESG information may be integrated into the overall investment process.

All investing is subject to risk, including the possible loss of the money you invest. As with any investment strategy, there is no guarantee that investment objectives will be met and investors may lose money. Diversification does not ensure a profit or protect against a loss in a declining market. Past performance is no guarantee of future results.

© Van Eck Associates Corporation

Original Post

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.