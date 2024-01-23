Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

USO: OPEC Gets Wrecked By U.S. Shale Amid Poor Economic Growth

Pacifica Yield profile picture
Pacifica Yield
10.58K Followers

Summary

  • Global oil fundamentals are deteriorating due to poor economic growth, technical recessions, and emerging market sovereign defaults.
  • Surging oil production from US shale and non-OPEC producers will offset Saudi Arabian-led production cuts, leading to a substantial oil surplus in 2024.
  • A possible reduction of geopolitical tensions in the Red Sea and the end of voluntary production cuts in March may lead to a deterioration of WTI oil prices.

Worker Checking Oil Pump

Bill Varie/The Image Bank via Getty Images

The fundamentals for oil are breaking down with the global economy increasingly set to be beset by poor economic growth, technical recessions, and emerging market sovereign defaults. The International Energy Agency's January Oil

This article was written by

Pacifica Yield profile picture
Pacifica Yield
10.58K Followers
The equity market is an incredibly powerful mechanism as daily fluctuations in price get aggregated to incredible wealth creation or destruction over the long term. Pacifica Yield aims to pursue long-term wealth creation with a focus on undervalued yet high-growth companies, high-dividend tickers, and green energy firms.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About USO ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate (TTM)
Yield (TTM)
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on USO

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
USO
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.