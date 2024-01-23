RiverNorthPhotography

Elevator Pitch

I award a Hold investment rating to Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H). My prior January 25, 2022 write-up was focused on H's portfolio mix, its business purchases and divestitures.

In the current update, I draw attention to H's strong pipeline, the company's growth potential in the China market, and the stock's valuations. Hyatt Hotels' shares appear to be fairly valued (or even slightly overvalued), despite the fact that the company's growth outlook is positive factoring in its hotel asset pipeline and Chinese market growth prospects. In that respect, a Hold rating for H is warranted.

Pipeline Expansion Offers Favorable Read-Throughs For H's 2024 Performance

Hyatt Hotels recently issued a press release on January 19, 2024 revealing that the company witnessed "a record year of deal signings in 2023" which has expanded its pipeline.

In specific terms, H's pipeline grew to a new historical high of 127,000 rooms at the end of last year, which also implies that Hyatt Hotels' pipeline increased by +3% QoQ in Q4 2023. As a comparison, the company boasted a pipeline of 123,000 rooms as of September 30, 2023 as per its Q3 2023 earnings call disclosures in early November last year. It is also worthy of note that the pipeline of 127,000 rooms is equivalent to almost 40% of Hyatt Hotels' current portfolio.

It isn't just the size of Hyatt Hotels' pipeline that is impressive. The mix of H's pipeline has also improved with an increase in the proportion of luxury hotels. In its January 19, 2024 media release, H highlighted that luxury, resort and lifestyle hotels currently account for close to half (or 45% to be exact) of the company's portfolio, as a result of the addition of 90,000 rooms in the luxury, resort and lifestyle segment between 2017 and 2023.

In Jones Lang LaSalle (JLL) May 2023 report titled "The Evolution Of Global Luxury Hospitality", JLL cited Grand View Research's forecasts that "global luxury travel spend will reach $1.5 trillion in 2024, its highest total ever." In other words, Hyatt Hotels' growing exposure to the luxury hotel segment is likely to be a tailwind for the company this year. In its earlier December 6, 2023 announcement, H mentioned that its goal is to add at least 35 luxury hotels to the company's portfolio between now and the end of next year.

Taking into account Hyatt Hotels' pipeline expansion and favorable portfolio mix with a tilt towards luxury hotels, it is understandable that Wall Street is anticipating that H's normalized earnings per share or EPS will grow significantly by +45.7% in the current fiscal year or FY 2024 as per consensus estimates.

China Business' Prospects Are Good

China was the bright spot for H in the latest Q3 2023 financial period. Hyatt Hotels' RevPAR (Revenue Per Available Room) for the Greater China (Mainland China, Hong Kong, and Taiwan) region expanded by +56% YoY in the third quarter of the prior year, and this was +20% above the pre-pandemic Q3 2019 RevPAR for H's Greater China business.

I have a positive view of the short term outlook and long term growth prospects for H's hospitality business in China.

Hyatt Hotels participated in Citigroup's (C) China Investor Conference in November last year, which provided relevant insights about the company's business operations in China.

In the near term, H mentioned that the Citigroup investor event that sustained "domestic demand" and "an improvement in international inbound travel" are expected to boost the growth prospects of its China business for the foreseeable future. On the flip side, the downside risks relating to the potential underperformance of H's Chinese hotels are limited by its defensive asset mix in China. Hyatt Hotels indicated at the Citigroup conference that "over 90% of our hotels (in China) are economy and mid-scale." Looking forward, the Chinese hospitality market should continue to benefit from the post-COVID recovery in travel demand, and H's defensive mix of hotels in China also lends resilience to the company's Chinese business.

For the long run, H still has ample room for growth in the Chinese market. At Citigroup's investor event, Hyatt Hotels shared that the "branded hotel penetration rate" for China was "quite lower compared to the very mature market like in the U.S." Specifically, the branded hotel penetration rates for US and China are roughly 70% and 38%, respectively as per an October 2023 media interview with Chinese hospitality operator H World's (HTHT) CFO. H also noted at C's conference that China's "hotel supply declined due to a hard business environment during the COVID" which was largely attributed to "independent hotels." In other words, a large branded hotel operator like H is in a very good position to grow its market share in China going forward as the pace of industry consolidation accelerates.

Current Valuations Imply Limited Capital Appreciation

I think the potential upside for Hyatt Hotels' shares is limited considering current valuation levels.

H is now valued by the market at consensus next twelve months' EV/EBITDA and normalized P/E metrics of 14.8 times and 45.7 times, respectively as per S&P Capital IQ data. In comparison, the sell-side analysts are projecting that Hyatt Hotels will achieve EBITDA and normalized EPS CAGRs of +12.1% and +40.5% (source: S&P Capital IQ), respectively for the FY 2024-2027 time frame.

A stock is typically deemed to be undervalued if its earnings valuation multiples are lower than their respective earnings growth rates, and this is certainly not the case with H.

Concluding Thoughts

Hyatt Hotels' outlook is favorable taking into account its growth prospects of its China business and the company's expanded hotel pipeline. But these positives are already reflected in H's valuation metrics, so the stock deserves a Hold rating.