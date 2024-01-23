SweetBunFactory/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER), a supplier of automated test solutions, has a bull thesis. The bull thesis is that management can lean on its rock-solid balance sheet of approximately $800 million and practically no debt, to return its excess free cash flows back to shareholders.

And yet, I maintain that I'm neutral on this stock and describe how Teradyne needs to deliver on its 2026 medium-term guidance for the bull case to work out positively, meaning that I find this stock unenticing.

Rapid Recap

Back in September, in a neutral analysis, I said:

[...] the one bullish aspect that's worthwhile keeping in mind is that Teradyne's balance sheet holds nearly $800 million of net cash. Given that Teradyne is free cash flow generative, despite numerous quarters of negative revenue growth, this means there's no near-term concern for investors. The business is on stable footing. But on balance, it's difficult to get seriously excited about this investment. Hence, I'm neutral on this stock. Author's work on TER

While I fully recognize Teradyne's very strong cash balance, I remain neutral on this stock as I've been for a while. While we can't invest in hindsight, it's noteworthy to recognize that my analysis thus far, of staying neutral on this name has been the correct course of action, as the stock has underperformed the S&P 500 (SPY).

Teradyne's Near-Term Prospects

Teradyne is a leading company in automated test equipment and robotics, with a focus on semiconductor testing, system testing, wireless solutions, and robotics.

Author's calculations

Above we see Teradyne's segments. The Semiconductor Test segment is the largest, providing test solutions for semiconductor devices. The System Test segment includes Storage Test, Defense/Aerospace, and Production Board Test units. The Wireless Test segment is immaterial.

Teradyne believes in the potential of its Robotics segment, that's what is going to get investors excited and I'll discuss this further momentarily.

Furthermore, during Q3 the company faced challenges in its Semiconductor test segment, its biggest segment, due to a mobility correction cycle, with shipments below historic levels. However, automotive test shipments remained high, and memory test demand remained strong, driven by high-speed testers for LPDDR5 and HBM.

Whereas the Wireless segment experienced muted demand due to a weak smartphone market. While the System Test Group saw a decline, impacted by oversupply in the HDD market and mobility weakness.

All that said, the bull case for Teradyne, is its Robotics segment and this was down 4% y/y, with Q3 revenue nearly reaching 2022 levels. Despite not reaching profitability, the company envisions a "rule of 40" status for the Robotics segment in the long term. The UR20 collaborative robot contributed significantly to this segment, particularly in welding and pelletizing applications. The distribution channel transformation showed progress, with new OEM partners added, and direct OEM orders growing nearly 20%.

Looking ahead to 2024, the Robotics segment is expected to see renewed growth in 2024, driven by a positive macro environment and the execution of strategic initiatives.

So that's the bull case described. Next, let's discuss its financials.

Revenue Growth Rates Don't Entice Me

TER revenue growth rates

Currently, Teradyne is facing its 8th consecutive quarters of negative y/y revenue growth rates. And yet, Teradyne is forecasting that by 2026, its revenues could reach more than $5 billion, compared with approximately $2.7 billion that it will finish 2023.

More specifically, this would entail Teradyne going from delivering negative y/y revenue growth rates right now, to more than 20% CAGR over the next 3 years consecutively.

I struggle to see how this business could go from this position it finds itself in to suddenly growing by more than 20% CAGR over the next 3 years. It's one thing to put out a forecast based on a spreadsheet calculation, it's quite another to deliver that sort of growth rate for 3 consecutive years.

TER Stock Valuation - 36x Forward

Teradyne's free cash flows in 2023 will probably reach approximately $350 million.

TER Q3 2023

This means that if we presume that next year Teradyne somehow manages to turn around its operations and grow its underlying free cash flow by 20% compared with 2023, this would see Teradyne reporting $420 million, largely in line with its free cash flows in 2022.

Of course, if that did take place, this would allow management to describe how it's turning around, and I could envision the stock trading at a premium valuation, on the expectations of a successful turnaround.

But this already leaves Teradyne priced at 36x forward free cash flows.

To put this more concretely, Teradyne is already being priced as if the bull case is a foregone conclusion. So, if the bull case does ultimately transpire, the stock won't get much further multiple expansion. However, the stock is left to weakness in the event that the highly anticipated strong turnaround takes slightly longer than expected.

The Bottom Line

In my assessment of Teradyne, I am neutral despite the bullish outlook surrounding its Robotics segment. The company's robust balance sheet, boasting nearly $800 million in net cash and minimal debt, is a key highlight.

Financially, the company is facing its eighth consecutive quarter of negative year-on-year revenue growth rates, making it challenging to envision achieving over 20% compound annual growth rates over the next three years.

One significant concern revolves around the stock's forward valuation, currently standing at a hefty 36 times forward free cash flows. This implies that the market has already priced in a successful turnaround, leaving little room for multiple expansions in the event of a positive outcome.