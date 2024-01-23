NurPhoto/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Synopsis

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) is a global technology company that specializes in the design and manufacture of vehicle components. It also provides advanced electrical, electronic, and active safety solutions for the automotive sector.

APTV's historical financial performance has demonstrated robust revenue growth. However, it's important to note that margins have been contracting annually. In terms of the debt-to-equity ratio, it has been reducing slowly over the years. The debt increased in 2022 due to the anticipated acquisition of Wind River Systems. Its results for Q3 2023 continue to show robust revenue growth, and additionally, margins have slightly improved as well. Looking ahead, strong global demand for vehicles, as well as EVs, will bolster its growth outlook. With double-digit upside potential, I am recommending a buy rating for APTV.

Historical Financial Analysis

Over the last four years, APTV's financial performance has shown significant fluctuations. Since 2021, the company's revenue has demonstrated strong growth and recovery. In 2021, revenue grew by 19.53%, and in 2022, it increased by 11.98%. However, in 2020, revenue declined by 8.99% due to the impact of COVID-19, which resulted in an overall 7% decrease in volume for that year.

Author's Chart

Over the same period, it is evident that its margins were contracting. The gross profit margin decreased from 18.45% in 2019 to 15.13% in 2022. The operating income margin decreased from 9.81% in 2019 to 7.83% in 2022. Lastly, the net income margin decreased from 6.90% in 2019 to 3.40% in 2022. In 2020, the spike in the net income margin was due to a one-time gain of ~$1.4 billion from the completion of the Motional autonomous driving joint venture. On a brighter note, its margins have remained robust from 2021 onwards.

Author's Chart

Moving on to its balance sheet, the company's debt-to-equity [D/E] ratio appears healthy. In 2019, the D/E ratio was ~ 1.2x, which then deleveraged to 0.52x in 2021 before ticking up slightly to 0.76x in 2022. The increase in debt in 2022 was mainly due to the anticipated acquisition of Wind River Systems.

Author's Chart

3Q23 Earnings Results Analysis

APTV reported strong earnings for 3Q23. Its revenue grew by 11% year-over-year to ~$5.1 billion. In Europe and North America, it reported robust double-digit growth of 10%. In contrast, South America saw even higher growth at 12%, while Asia experienced modest growth of only 2%, with China remaining flat year-over-year.

In terms of adjusted operating income, 3Q23 reported ~$560 million, an increase of ~6.6% compared to 3Q22's ~$525 million. This improvement in operating income was mainly driven by better pricing and increased volumes.

Lastly, APTV's net income for 3Q23 was ~$1.6 billion, compared to $286 million in 3Q22. The significant increase in reported net income for 3Q23 was largely due to the tax impact from intra-entity transfers of intellectual property, amounting to ~$1.3 billion, which is considered a special item. Excluding this, the 3Q23 adjusted net income was ~$367 million. Therefore, the diluted EPS for 3Q23 was $1.30, compared to $1.28 in 3Q22, representing a growth of ~1.5% year-over-year in diluted EPS. Overall, APTV has demonstrated strong top-line and bottom-line growth for 3Q23 driven by increased volume and better pricing.

Global Vehicle Demand Is Still Strong

According to S&P Global, global light vehicle sales are expected to reach ~86 million units for the full year of 2023. This represents an increase of about 8.9% year-over-year. This strong growth is driven by increased production and inventory restocking as the supply chain normalizes. This is a positive indicator for the automotive industry, signaling a recovery from previous disruptions and a trend toward growth in vehicle sales.

For the full year 2024, global light vehicle sales are also expected to continue growing, albeit at a lower projected growth rate of 2.8% year-over-year. The growth is expected to be more modest because, while there are positive signs in terms of production recovery and demand, there are also significant concerns about the sustainability of this recovery. Factors such as high vehicle prices and potential difficulties consumers might face in financing their purchases could impact the growth rate.

EV's Growth Is Accelerating

For the full year 2024, S&P Global expects global sales of battery electric passenger vehicles [BEVs] to reach ~13.3 million units. This figure represents an estimated 16.2% of total global passenger vehicle sales, indicating a significant market share.

For the full year 2023, the estimated total BEVs sold were ~9.6 million units, accounting for 12% of the market share. This demonstrates a year-over-year growth of ~38.5%, highlighting the increasing popularity and adoption of electric vehicles globally. This data suggests that the electric vehicle sector, especially BEVs, is not only thriving but is also expected to grow significantly in the near future.

For Q3 2023, APTV's Signal and Power Solutions bookings reached ~$4.4 billion. Of this amount, $1.1 billion was in bookings for its high voltage electrification solutions, essential for electric vehicles. The year-to-date total booking of $4.3 billion has already surpassed the previous year's total bookings of $4.2 billion, indicating significant growth and demand for its products, particularly in the area of high voltage electrification solutions.

S&P Global Mobility

Comparable Valuation Model

Based on my comparable valuation model, APTV's market capitalization is smaller than the median of its competitors. APTV has a market capitalization of ~$22.3 billion versus the median of ~$28.3 billion, meaning APTV is only 0.79 times the size of the median.

Despite its smaller market capitalization, APTV outperformed its competitors in terms of growth outlook and net income margins. APTV's forward revenue growth rate is 11.59%, versus the median of 7.13%, representing 1.63x over the median.

In terms of profitability, I will compare gross profit margin TTM and net income margin TTM. APTV's gross profit margin TTM is 16.84%, lower than the median of 22.07%, representing only 0.76x the median. However, APTV's net income margin TTM of 11.54% is significantly higher than the competitors' median of 7.19%, representing 1.61x over the median.

Currently, APTV's forward P/E ratio is trading at 16.71x, higher than the competitors' median of 14.37x. Given its outperformance in the forward revenue growth outlook and net income margin TTM, despite its smaller size, I find the premium P/E ratio justified. Additionally, its current P/E ratio is trading below its 5-year average of 34.72x.

The market revenue estimate for APTV is expected to reach $20.17 billion in 2023 and $21.7 billion in 2024, with the 2024 EPS estimate at $5.83. These estimates align with management's guidance for full-year 2023, which is between $19.95 billion and $20.25 billion. My discussion on APTV's financial strengths and growth catalysts supports this positive outlook. By applying its current P/E ratio to the 2024 EPS estimates, my 2024 price target is $97.42, representing an upside potential of 23%.

Author's Valuation Seeking Alpha Seeking Alpha

Risk

As mentioned earlier, the growth in global light vehicle sales for the full year of 2024 is expected to slow down compared to 2023. This slowdown is largely attributed to high vehicle prices and potential financing difficulties for consumers, indicating that inflation plays a significant role in the forecast for global light vehicle sales growth.

According to the most recent data, U.S. inflation for December 2023 stood at 3.4%, exceeding market expectations of 3.2%. This has considerably dampened market expectations for an interest rate cut by the central bank. If inflation continues to rise, it might negatively impact vehicle sales, which could ultimately affect APTV's valuation.

Conclusion

In conclusion, APTV's financial performance over the past four years has demonstrated strong revenue growth and recovery following the onset of COVID-19. However, its margins have been contracting annually during this period. On a brighter note, its D/E ratio has been decreasing over the years, with only a slight uptick in 2022 due to the anticipated acquisition of Wind River Systems.

Analyzing its Q3 2023 earnings results, APTV continues to show strong double-digit revenue growth. Additionally, its adjusted operating margin and diluted EPS for the quarter also grew, signaling a recovery in margins. These improvements were mainly driven by increased volume and better pricing.

Looking ahead, global light vehicle sales are expected to continue growing in 2023 and 2024. Additionally, EV growth is accelerating and is expected to continue over the next two years. Therefore, these strong anticipated growth trends are expected to bolster APTV's growth outlook.

When compared to its competitors, APTV has outperformed them in its forward growth outlook and net income margin TTM, justifying its premium P/E ratio. Considering the double-digit upside potential, combined with all the growth catalysts discussed above, I am recommending a buy rating for APTV.