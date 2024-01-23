Raimund Linke/The Image Bank via Getty Images

Introduction

I previously covered Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (OTCPK:UNBLF) (OTC:UNIRF), or URW for short, all the way back in October 2022, highlighting the company's unique opportunity to retire its long-dated debt at a 50% discount to par value. By pure chance, my article coincided with a bottom in the price of URW's FR0013431715 1.75% bond maturing in 2049:

Evolution of URW 2049 bonds over the past three years (Boerse Frankfurt)

While the bonds have recovered some of their value, they still trade at a discount of over 35% relative to par, offering an attractive avenue to deploy cash and cut debt.

In this article, I will focus on how URW's market-implied cap rate moved over the past few years, the impact COVID-19 and ECB rate hikes had on these cap rates, and most importantly, how the incoming ECB rate cuts could impact the share price.

Calculating URW's market-implied cap rate

To calculate the market-implied net initial yield I will use the EPRA Net Disposal Value (NDV) which I estimate stood at around 115 EUR at the end of 2023, after adjusting it downwards by 31.18 EUR/share for the fair value of interest rate debt as per the H1 2023 financial report (no NDV figure was released with the Q3 2023 results):

Market-implied net initial yield = Valuation net initial yield / Division factor where:

Division factor = Price/NDV Ratio * (1 - Loan-to-value ratio) + Loan-to-value ratio

Substituting with my estimates for Q4 2023, namely:

1. EPRA NDV = 115 EUR

2. EPRA Loan-to-value = 50%

3. Valuation net initial yield = 4.8%

4. Price at the time of writing = 64.2 EUR

You get a Price/NDV Ratio of 64.2 /115 = 0.56, a division factor of 0.78 //0.56 * (1-0.50) + 0.50// and a market implied net initial yield of roughly 6.16%. We can also refer to this market-implied measure as URW's cap rate.

We should note that EPRA Loan-to-value (LTV), compared to IFRS LTV, is the more conservative measure since it consolidates debt proportionately to URW's ownership in its joint ventures. Using IFRS LTV of about 42.8% would boost the market-implied yield to about 6.42%.

To account for the ability of URW to buy back debt at a discount, we can calculate the NDV without the 31.18 EUR/share adjustment to NDV (i.e. the NDV would be about 146.18 EUR/share). In that case, the market-implied yield would be between 6.67% and 7.11%, depending on the LTV measure used.

As you can see, the market-implied yield varies quite a bit depending on your assumptions.

Cap rates between 2019 and 2023

In the table below, I will implement the above methodology (using unadjusted EPRA NDV and the more conservative EPRA LTV measure) to show the market-implied cap rate at the end of each year in the period 2019-2023:

Year-end Market-implied yield (cap rate) 2019 4.53% 2020 5.71% 2021 5.40% 2022 6.81% 2023 6.58% Click to enlarge

The data above can roughly be divided into two periods. In 2020 and 2021, URW was mainly impacted by COVID-19, with the cap rate increasing by circa 0.87% by the end of 2021, compared to 2019.

In the second period, 2022 and 2023, the main driver behind increasing cap rates was clearly the ECB, which took the rate on its deposit facility from negative 0.5% to 4.00%. This had the effect of an additional 1.27% increase in cap rates.

I would argue that ECB rate hikes also prevented the company from recovering some of the value lost due to COVID-19.

The ECB's easing cycle

Following the Davos 2024 summit, with the latest commentary coming from ECB officials, markets expect the ECB to start cutting rates in the summer of 2024. The million-dollar question is what will be the long-term rate once the ECB finishes lowering its key interest rates. In the table below, I will show three scenarios for rates on the ECB's deposit facility and how these developments will impact URW's target price. The main point is that a good portion of the 1.27% increase in cap rates should be recovered over the next 2 years.

ECB Deposit Facility Rate Proportion of cap rate recovered URW Target Price 3% 22% 73 EUR 2% 44% 83 EUR 1% 67% 95 EUR Click to enlarge

As you can see from the table above, we can roughly outline three ECB rate easing scenarios for URW:

Pessimistic - the ECB only lowers rates to 3%, implying a target price of 73 EUR for URW Base Case - the ECB lowers rates to 2%, implying a target price of 83 EUR for URW Optimistic - the ECB cuts rates on its deposit facility all the way down to 1%, with URW shooting up to 95 EUR/share.

Risks to the investment case

From the scenarios above, it looks as if the only question is how much, not whether you will profit from URW shares. Of course, things are never as one-sided as they seem.

For me, the main risk is that REIT investors are scarred by the previous rate hiking cycle, and keep a high premium on REIT cap rates relative to central bank rates. Market participants will demand a high-risk premium to compensate for the risk of ECB interest rate hikes in the future.

You should also never forget that URW is still sitting on a mountain of debt (market capitalization of 9 billion EUR against circa 23.5 billion EUR in proportionate debt), although the company has been able to assess capital at favorable terms, most recently at a 4.125% coupon for 7 years.

Other risks to mention are the ongoing penetration of online retail, with URW seeing more limited redevelopment opportunities due to its premium locations.

Investor takeaway

The ECB is set to start cutting rates this summer, with REIT shares looking to regain some ground lost during the rate hiking cycle. My base case calls for a 28% gain in URW stock over the next 2 years, and as a result, I rank the shares a buy. Investors beware as URW remains highly leveraged and will undoubtedly be subject to wild swings as expectations for ECB cuts change on a monthly basis.

