blackred/iStock via Getty Images

Digital World Acquisition (NASDAQ:DWAC) (DWACU) (DWACW) stock soared over the last few weeks because of a string of victories for this SPAC that is planning to merge with Donald Trump's Trump Media and Technology Group - TMTG. Is DWAC trading as an investment security or is it instead trading as a proxy for supporting Trump? There seems to be a disconnect between the current and potential future operating results for TMTG and the current DWAC stock price. In my prior DWAC articles I always tried to concentrate just on the financial issues, but this article will also include a limited amount of political discussion that directly impacts investors. I am keeping my "hold" recommendation because there are just too many issues that could have a negative impact on the stock.

Data by YCharts

String of Victories

*July 2023 SEC approves a settlement

*September 2023 DWAC shareholders vote to extend merger deadline

*November 2023 Amended S-4 is filed

*January $1.0 billion very expensive PIPE deal was terminated

*January $50 million alternative financing being negotiated

*January 15 Trump wins Iowa caucuses in landslide

*January 22 Amended S-4 filed

*January 23 New Hampshire primary

SEC Settlement

On July 3, 2023, DWAC reached an agreement and on July 20 the SEC approved the settlement of an antifraud investigation of their S-1 and S-4 filings. I covered this issue in prior articles. It had to do with the omissions of discussions prior to filing their S-1 IPO. DWAC agreed to file an amended S-4 and pay $18 million after the closing of the proposed merger. At least the investigation did not result in a requirement to terminate the proposed merger, which some had feared would happen.

One-Year Extension Approved by Shareholders

On September 5, DWAC shareholders approved to extend the time period to complete the proposed merger by one year (four three-months extensions) to September 8, 2024. If this was not approved DWAC would have been liquidated and the proposed merger with TMTG would have been terminated. 72.33% of the shares outstanding voted to approve and only 284,011 shares voted against. What I find interesting is that there were no "broker non-votes". That means that brokerage firms could vote "for" this item if their customers did not bother to vote. This may have been absolutely critical because they needed a majority of shares outstanding and not just a majority of shares voted at the meeting to get this approved. Too often small retail investors don't bother to vote, and a non-vote is effectively a no vote. Only when a proposal is considered "routine" can brokers vote unvoted proxies. Many readers may remember "routine" versus "non-routine" is a critical issue I have covered in a number of articles on other companies.

Amended S-4 Finally Filed

An amended S-4 was filed on November 13 (original S-4 from May 16, 2022). This filing included discussion of the antifraud investigation and updated investors on the proposed merger. This was a major milestone considering that there was a real risk that the SEC would disallow the proposed merger. The actual dates for the shareholder meeting to vote on the merger remained blank and will be set when the proxy is finally approved by the SEC.

There was, however, a few discouraging items in this filing. One that the media focused on was the "going concern warning" for DWAC:

The Company lacks the financial resources it needs to sustain operations for a reasonable period of time, which is considered to be one year from the date of the issuance of the financial statements. As a result, these factors raise substantial doubt about the Company’s ability to continue as a going concern. The financial statements do not include any adjustments that might result from the outcome of these uncertainties.

DWAC does not have any operating revenue but continues to have expenses, such as legal and other professional fee expenses. DWAC has a lot of cash, but that is in a restricted trust account to be made available only after the merger or to pay DWAC shareholders if it is liquidated. In order to pay their bills DWAC has been borrowing money.

DWAC Income Statement

S-4 (sec.gov)

DWAC Balance Sheet

S-4 (sec.gov)

$1.0 Billion Pipe Deal Terminated

The $1.0 billion PIPE deal was terminated on January 10 because "none of the PIPE Investors were willing to waive the Effective Registration Closing Condition". Basically, there was a dispute, including with the SEC, about when the PIPE investors could sell DWAC shares received from converting their preferred stock.

When the $1.0 billion convertible preferred PIPE deal was announced in November 2021 a lot of eyebrows rose, including mine, about the potential for extreme dilution for DWAC shareholders if the DWAC stock price drops. I covered the details of this PIPE deal in a prior article, but basically the conversion price could be adjusted lower and could be as low as $10, which would mean DWAC public shareholders would only own 12.8% of the newly merged company. In that case PIPE investors would own 44.5%.

If DWAC traded above $56 the deal was not so bad, but if it got worse the lower DWAC traded. I am very glad this expensive financing deal was terminated. I consider this a major positive for DWAC shareholders.

Emergency Financing

Currently they are negotiating an alternative $50 million financing deal. The actual critical part is the $10 million immediate draw. DWAC needs cash now. The remaining $40 million will be available when the merger closes. The terms are very steep for this one-year 8% note. The notes are convertible at $8 per share plus a one-half warrant with an exercise price of $11.50.

Another Amended S-4 Filed

An amended S-4 was filed January 22 that contains a number of the recent events regarding financing and also includes updated financial figures. This filing moves DWAC closer to finally getting the SEC to approve their merger proxy.

There Are Still Potential Negatives

There are three major items that could negatively impact DWAC shareholders:

1) The proxy to vote on the merger still must be approved by the SEC

2) Trying to monetize Truth Social/TMTG has not been successful

3) There are legal challenges for a President Trump posting on Truth Social

The Merger Is Still Pending

There are actually two hurdles that need to be overcome before the merger is completed. First, the SEC must approve the proxy statement. There are some who feel that the SEC is being political and is trying to delay as long as possible their approval. Even back in 2022 TMTG was "exploring legal action against the SEC" because TMTG thought the SEC had "stalled" their review of the proposed merger. This is the reality of the current political situation. There is little DWAC shareholders can do to force the SEC to approve.

The second hurdle is the actual voting on the merger. A merger vote is not considered "routine" so brokers can't vote their customers' unvoted proxies. There are also no major institutional shareholders who would vote large blocks of stock for the merger. There are, however, a huge number of very small retail holders who often do not bother to vote. They need a majority of shares outstanding to vote to approve the merger - not just a majority voted. It most likely will be approved, but it is still a concern.

TMTG Results So Far Have Been Less Than Robust

The results for TMTG's Truth Social platform have not been robust. The problem is partially the lack of cash. Originally, they expected to get a large amount of money via the SPAC trust fund and PIPE financing. For over two years they had to work with almost no cash. One can't expect positive results for a start-up that is operating without a major capital infusion. Will $310 million cash infusion from the SPAC trust fund, before liabilities are deducted, be used effectively to monetize Truth Social or will the cash just be burned up/wasted? DWAC has a shareholder deficit of $59.5 million and TMTG has a $57.6 million shareholder deficit, which are likely to increase before the merger is completed.

TMTG Income Statement

S-4 (sec.gov)

TMTG Balance Sheet

S-4 (sec.gov)

Potential Legal Problems

If Trump is elected president will there be potential legal issues if he posts on Truth Social? In addition, if businesses become Truth Social customers would that give the appearance of some type of indirect payment to Trump? Since the merger deal was announced, some members of the media have asserted there could be problems if Trump posts on Truth Social and that Trump would indirectly financially benefit from those posts. Truth Social I am afraid could become a major media target.

DWAC Stock Went to the Moon on January 22

There was a huge rally in DWAC on January 22. The stock soared 88% to $49.69 on a volume of almost 30 million shares. Were traders buying DWAC as an actual investment or were they buying just to show their support for Trump? While the important amended S-4 was filed on that day it really did not contain a lot of new bullish news that would cause such a large stock price increase. I did not see investors posting comments about some great recent improvement in TMTG or Truth Social. Many of the comments were just about Trump - both pro and con. There could have been a modest short squeeze of the 7.1% of the stock sold short, but usually to get a short squeeze you need a much higher percentage sold short.

Conclusion

It seemed like late 2021 right after the merger deal was announced on January 22 when DWAC soared 88%. While there have been a large number of very positive developments over the last few months, investors might be getting ahead of themselves because there are still negatives overhanging DWAC. A year ago, I worried the SEC would actually try to formally block the merger based on their investigation. That worry seems to be over, but the SEC still is dragging their feet on approving the merger proxy statement.

Truth Social needs to set-up in order to justify a DWAC stock price of almost $50 per share. With a major cash infusion after the merger, TMTG and Truth Social may finally be able to capitalize on the Trump name and create a powerhouse social media platform. Because of the uncertainties and negatives overhanging DWAC, I am keeping my "hold" recommendation.