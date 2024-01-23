Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Altria Q4 Earnings Preview: The Next Leg Lower? No, Here's Why

Jan. 23, 2024 8:30 AM ET
Summary

  • After a disappointing Q3 report, Altria Group is set to release its Q4 and full-year 2023 earnings report next Thursday, on February 1.
  • I share my expectations, taking into account Altria's recent modification to the factors contributing to the cigarette industry decline - the main reason for the sharp drop in late October.
  • I provide an update on Altria's premium brand performance, discuss how well its discount segment is holding up, and what I'll be watching for in the upcoming earnings report.
  • I explain why the company's future is not as bleak as the price of MO stock suggests - as long as management continues to execute well where it matters most.

Introduction

Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) will release its fourth-quarter and full-year 2023 results next Thursday, February 1. With the precipitous drop in reaction to the third-quarter results published on October 26, 2023 still on

Tired of effortful investing strategies with uncertain prospects? As a former deep value investor, I learned to appreciate the benefits of a dividend-focused value strategy several years ago. My strategy puts an emphasis on capital preservation and steadily growing income. I write primarily about stocks I hold in my diversified dividend stock portfolio, which emphasizes high-quality value stocks that offer meaningful growth and long-term safety. Feel free to reach out to me via direct messaging here, on Twitter, or through the comments section of one of my articles. Hit the “Follow” button if you'd like to join me on my journey to financial independence.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of MO, PM, BTAFF, IMBBF either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

The contents of this article, my previous articles, and my comments are for informational purposes only and may not be considered investment and/or tax advice. I am a private investor from Europe and share my investing journey here on Seeking Alpha. I am neither a licensed investment advisor nor a licensed tax advisor. Furthermore, I am not an expert on taxes and related laws - neither in relation to the U.S. nor other geographies/jurisdictions. It is not my intention to give financial and/or tax advice, and I am in no way qualified to do so. Although I do my best to make sure that what I write is accurate and well researched, I cannot be held responsible and accept no liability whatsoever for any errors, omissions, or for consequences resulting from the enclosed information. The writing reflects my personal opinion at the time of writing. If you intend to invest in the stocks or other investment vehicles mentioned in this article – or in any investment vehicle generally – please consult your licensed investment advisor. If uncertain about tax-related implications, please consult your licensed tax advisor.

Comments (6)

Deep Value Ideas
Deep Value Ideas
Article Update Today, 8:53 AM
Thanks for reading my latest article, I hope you liked it and I was able to provide some food for thought.

If you'd like to show your support, feel free to leave a "Like" under the article and hit the "Follow" button. Also, don't forget to activate notifications in case you want to be alerted when I publish my next article.
Freedom Rocks
Freedom Rocks
Today, 9:22 AM
Thanks for the update. Also interested to see how the NJoy rollout has been executed as well as retail performance for Q4.
m
mardom
Today, 9:19 AM
No one desires to touch the elephant in the room, $MO 's investment in cannabis Co. $CRON / Pharmacann, who is sitting on an $800mm bank
awaiting legislation that will eventually come. Speculative, perhaps, but guaranteed management has a full Stategic Plan, including financials that'll ultimately carry tobacco Co.'s thru this century b/c combustible tobacco is on the way out over time. They need cannabis to survive.
Investing for Freedom
Investing for Freedom
Today, 9:12 AM
$MO price is almost certainly lower after the ER, as it always does.
S
StevieCool
Today, 9:06 AM
Altria ist just sweet!
M
Marqu3
Today, 8:54 AM
Balanced and well-written. Although my drip allocation may change, at these prices I'm still dripping part of my 9000 shares of MO each quarter. Thanks, Mark
