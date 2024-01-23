Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Why Amazon Could Beat Q4 Again (Rating Upgrade)

Danil Sereda profile picture
Danil Sereda
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • In Q3 2023, Amazon demonstrated impressive financial performance across multiple of its business units. Q3 results showed a stabilization of AWS' revenue growth, which is what the market really wanted.
  • Over the last 4 quarters, Amazon's EBITDA margin increased by 565 basis points, while the net profit margin increased by 672 bps.
  • Forward-looking valuation multiples are still low and are not keeping pace with the recovery in margins.
  • Based on my calculation, Amazon's Q4 EPS should be 39% more than the consensus suggests today.
  • For these reasons, I am upgrading Amazon stock from Neutral to Buy today.
Amazon fulfillment center building in Las Vegas

4kodiak/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Introduction

I first wrote about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) stock here on Seeking Alpha in February 2021 and since then I have been either bullish or neutral on the stock depending on the

This article was written by

Danil Sereda profile picture
Danil Sereda
8K Followers
Daniel Sereda is chief investment analyst at a family office whose investments span continents and diverse asset classes. This requires him to navigate through a plethora of information on a daily basis. His expertise is in filtering this wealth of data to extract the most critical ideas. He runs the investing group Beyond the Wall Investing in which he provides access to the same information that institutional market participants prioritize in their analysis. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in AMZN over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (2)

TheJollyGreenMan profile picture
TheJollyGreenMan
Today, 8:04 AM
Comments (462)
The fly in the ointment is the red sea blockade. How long before that is lifted and what will be the impact on deliveries?
mmiralpha profile picture
mmiralpha
Today, 7:28 AM
Comments (366)
168 post earnings
