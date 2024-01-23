Manuel-F-O/iStock via Getty Images

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) is a telemedicine company that offers customers personalized health and wellness products and services through its online platform. The company provides virtual consultations with licensed healthcare professionals and prescription drugs and over-the-counter products for various conditions, including hair loss, sexual health, and mental health. Hims & Hers Health also offers a subscription-based model for its services, which allows customers to receive ongoing support and treatment for their health concerns.

The company has had stellar sales growth since it went public, with its revenue rising every quarter, usually around 50% to 100% annually. No doubt that makes it one of the fastest-growing companies today. The company's growth is expected to continue to rise, as it launches its new weight loss program, with future plans to include GLP-1 drugs ("Ozempic"). Of course, demand for these drugs is extremely high, with around half of Americans wanting GLP-1 drugs, though not all would be qualified; however, the total addressable market for these drugs is estimated at around $90B when projecting to 2031. Combined with anxiety, skin, hair growth, and sexual health products, there is no doubt that Hims is in a massive market with high demand. Even more, it is likely to have some consistency in sales, as virtually all of these drugs are used over a long-term basis.

While it may seem as if Hims & Hers is operating in a goldmine, given the sharp increase in Men's health issues in America over recent years and decades, that said, the stock has gone nowhere since the company went public. However, it did have a massive bubble in 2020. The company is chronically unprofitable and has a higher short interest level of 9%, indicating a fair amount of speculation against it. Given this, I believe it may be an opportune time to take a closer look at HIMS to better determine its immediate and long-term potential.

A Huge Market, But Not A Profitable One

There is no doubt that the total addressable market for Hims & Hers is enormous, given the state of health in America and the demand for telehealth services. Of course, the rise of the platform has not been without controversy. Some regulatory specialists have described this as "Restaurant-menu medicine" due to its use of perception algorithms with limited doctor interaction that funnel customers to their products. However, since the platform and its competitors have become so popular in recent years, mainly as many people have switched toward telehealth due to the lockdowns, the regulatory gaps in telehealth should not burden the firm.

As you can see below, its sales expansion is exceptionally high, showing no quarterly declines since it went public:

Data by YCharts

Of course, the firm has not translated high sales growth into high profits, likely because doing so could jeopardize its ability to garner market share. The firm's operating margin is -5.13% on a TTM basis, showing a positive trend since 2021. Further, its R&D-to-revenue is 5.44%, so if we assume R&D will add value to the company (like CapEx), we could argue it is not losing value as quickly as its bottom line might suggest. See below:

Data by YCharts

The company's liquidity is decent, with a positive working capital of $167M and $58M in cash. That is not a considerable sum compared to its sales or $1.76B market capitalization, but it is also very consistent, which is a great sign. The company also earns a fair operating cash flow of about $45M on a TTM basis. See below:

Data by YCharts

The company's positive operating cash flow is due to its $60M in TTM stock-based compensation. While it is good that the company is now expanding its cash flow without direct external financing, this still equates to around 3.4% of its current market capitalization per year. Again, that is not a huge figure, but investors may want to note it.

Still, while many of these metrics appear good, that does not mean the company will not face challenges. Analysts expect its sales growth rate to slow from around 50% today to <10% per year by the decade's end. Analysts also expect HIMS will only have an EPS of $0.50 by 2032. Of course, only one major analyst is making predictions that far out, but it is in line with the general trend, indicating the company may not prove itself on the competitive front. Of course, if true, the stock's "P/E" valuation today may be high, considering it is not expected to make reasonable profits for an extended period.

Competitive Pressures Facing Hims

I believe the two major risks facing Hims & Hers are regulation and competition. The regulation risk is potentially considerable, but the likelihood of impacting the firm seems low, since it has operated since 2017 without significant oversight. Of course, in the medical industry, it just takes one major class action lawsuit to jeopardize a firm. However, for Hims & Hers, the most significant regulatory risks seem to involve a lawsuit relating to its use of data-mining patient conversations. The telehealth industry has also found potential regulatory issues about online marketing ethics and privacy.

That said, the most significant risk to Hims & Hers is likely competition. The natural "moat" created by location dependence does not exist in online marketplaces. Since Hims & Hers does not take insurance, it cannot benefit from the market pricing power that comes from it. Of course, it is straightforward for new competitors to launch online, particularly if they have lower prices or better customer service.

The company now faces competition from over a dozen others (1,2,3). Among its competitors, Hims & Hers is the largest in sales and has the widest variety of products, giving it an edge, but an edge that may not last as its competitors begin to launch other revenue streams. The competitive pressure on Hims & Hers may not show up for some time, as the industry continues to replace traditional options such as going to primary care doctors and local pharmacies. Since many people prefer the discreet and fast online option, I expect that Hims & Hers should continue to expand sales over the coming years, though likely slower, as the market becomes more saturated.

However, over time, it may be that people will consistently navigate toward those telehealth services that either have the lowest prices or the best customer service. Hims & Hers has a substantial first-mover advantage and can improve customer service cheaply through automated or "AI" services (as mentioned in its transcript). For now, its "moat" is its rapid expansion and diversification, making it a go-to "word of mouth" brand among many.

However, it is naturally competitive in the long run and will struggle to create a consistent moat over its peers. Considering the drugs are identical, and most customers likely already know what they're looking for, over time, it is very likely customers will always gravitate toward the most affordable option, excluding only those with very poor customer service. Now, if the company can expand its sales to a very high level where it starts to gain some "monopsony" pricing power in the drug market, it could shave a slight margin due to huge volumes. That said, investors should understand the competitive landscape facing Hims & Hers is much greater than that facing traditional pharmacies.

The Bottom Line

In my view, if we take the analysts' long-term earnings forecast over the next six years, it does not appear that HIMS is particularly undervalued or overvalued today. Today's valuation is very reasonable given its extremely high growth rate, but not so high that it may never have a decent earnings yield. The company is also consistently moving into new markets, has positive operating cash flow, and has a very clean balance sheet, all indicative of solid long-term health and continued growth.

Still, I believe its regulatory risks, particularly its competitive pressures, are a vast long-term issue for the company. Fundamentally, Hims & Hers may be operating in an economic situation with "zero profit conditions," a fundamental result of not having a clear moat or competitive edge. In my view, the only way Hims & Hers could make a good profit in the long-term is, if it can get such a significant market share that drug companies begin to offer discounts that are not provided to its smaller competitors, as is often the case among large drug purchasers. Indeed, given that regulations never stop this issue, despite its impact on consumer costs, Hims & Hers may eventually become very profitable, like traditional pharmacies.

Personally, I see no reason to bet on Hims & Hers now because, eventually, it should become clear if the company can earn a solid, consistent profit or will struggle against the competition. Eventually, I would not be surprised to see Amazon and other major firms try to move into this space. For now, it is growing steadily and has a healthy financial situation. Without a regulatory black swan event, I do not believe it should soon surprise in any positive or negative direction. That said, if its profit margins rise without slowing its revenue growth, I believe the company could be set up for a more significant breakout, though it seems unlikely that will occur in 2024.