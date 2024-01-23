Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Hims & Hers Health: No Clear Moat Besides First Mover Advantage

Harrison Schwartz profile picture
Harrison Schwartz
15.14K Followers

Summary

  • Hims & Hers Health is a telemedicine company offering personalized health and wellness products and services online, focusing initially on men's health drugs.
  • The company has experienced strong sales growth since going public, with revenue rising every quarter, and plans to launch a new weight loss program.
  • Hims & Hers faces regulatory and competitive pressures, but its consistent sales expansion, positive operating cash flow, and clean balance sheet indicate long-term growth potential.
  • It is unclear if Hims & Hers will ever earn a high and consistent profit margin due to the immensely competitive landscape of online drug shopping.
  • The firm's profit potential likely relies on earning a large enough market share to buy drugs at a lower cost than its peers.

Hair loss

Manuel-F-O/iStock via Getty Images

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) is a telemedicine company that offers customers personalized health and wellness products and services through its online platform. The company provides virtual consultations with licensed healthcare professionals and prescription drugs

This article was written by

Harrison Schwartz profile picture
Harrison Schwartz
15.14K Followers
Harrison is a financial analyst who has been writing on Seeking Alpha since 2018 and has closely followed the market for over a decade. He has professional experience in the private equity, real estate, and economic research industry. Harrison also has an academic background in financial econometrics, economic forecasting, and global monetary economics.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

P
Patience wins
Today, 8:06 AM
Comments (10)
Weak article. It is hard to believe that people publish on SA without having researched/understood the business model. 1) Hims is offering personalized products (and not commoditized, identical products as competitors may offer) 2) how can you talk about moat without talking about Hims unique healthcare branding efforts? 3) Medmatch AI is Hims shot at network effect moat. The more healthcare providers use it, the better the algorithms become. Better data attracts even more healthcare provides. Medmatch AI may be the key ingredient for Hims moat building.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About HIMS Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on HIMS

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
HIMS
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.