Investment Thesis

KBR, Inc.’s (NYSE:KBR) profitability disappeared due to the cash settlement of senior notes in the last year, which made the company unattractive. I wanted to take a look at the company's financials to see if it would be a good time to start a position. The company seems to be growing at a decent pace, however, the concentration of revenues in the government sectors may mean it will never have great margins and its growth may stagnate. I am assigning a hold rating until I see some more diversification or that the government contracts are not detrimental to the company's profitability.

Briefly on the Company

KBR is a global engineering and consulting firm that provides solutions to various markets, including defense, government, aerospace, and industrial. The company’s main revenue segment is the Government solutions. KBR provides engineering, logistics, and technology support for military operations as well as offering operations and maintenance, security, and training services for government agencies. Furthermore, KBR also develops and delivers space systems, technologies, and operations for NASA and the Department of Defense.

Financials

As of Q3 ´23, the company had around $348m in cash and equivalents, against $1.5B in long-term debt. That’s a decent amount of debt compared to the cash available, which will deter many investors who are not fond of companies that take on debt to fund their operations. I agree with these investors to an extent. It all depends on whether the company is using the debt to further the growth of the company and whether the debt is manageable. I have a few metrics I like to look at to determine whether the company has overindulged in debt.

I can safely say that the company is not overleveraged, as you can see in the metrics below.

Solvency Ratios (Author)

The debt-to-assets ratio has been well below what I consider acceptable, which is 0.6. In terms of assets, it is not overleveraged. The company's debt-to-equity ratio has been comfortably under my max of 1.5, so that is two for two. Lastly, the interest coverage ratio is a little close for comfort but that's because of my harsher requirement. I want to see at least a 5x coverage ratio, which means that EBIT can cover annual interest expense on debt 5 times. Many analysts look for a 2x, so according to those assumptions, the company is three for three, but according to mine, there's a little less room for bad years of performance, which means I will be adding a little more margin of safety.

KBR's current ratio has been declining over the last 5 or so years, which is a little worrying, and has recently dropped under 1, which in theory means the company doesn't have enough liquidity to cover its short-term obligations. However, if we dig a little deeper into the balance sheet, we can see the company has a decent amount of deferred revenue in the form of contract liabilities in the current liabilities section, which means the company already received the payment, but the service has not been fully provided and will be provided over the next 12 months. At that point, that amount will turn into income, so if we take that amount out, the company's current ratio is over 1, which signals no liquidity issues in my opinion.

Current Ratio (Author)

Looking at the company's margins, we can see that the net margins have been affected quite drastically, but that is not going to be low for long. The reason it is down and why the company reported negative numbers this year is because some of its convertible bonds were retired and the company settled it in cash, which so far in the year amounted to around $428m. This is a once-off event, and I don’t see this repeating over the next year. In general, gross and EBIT margins have seen a decent uplift in the last 5 years, which is very good to see. The company is becoming more efficient and once the one-time charges are gone, the company will be more profitable also.

Margins (SA)

We can see the same unfolding in the company’s ROA and ROE metrics. Don’t be fooled by the negative numbers recently, as this will get back to normal over the next while, once the once-off payments are resolved. I would expect to see ROA and ROE close to where they have been in Q1´23. It seems that the management is becoming more efficient at utilizing the company’s assets and shareholder capital.

ROA and ROE (SA)

After doing a quick Google search I found a few competitors of the company to compare their return on total capital, which tells me a little about the competitive advantages if there are any. KBR seems to be sitting pretty at the top compared to its peers, which is a good sign. It seems it has a competitive advantage and a decent moat. The management is adept at allocating capital efficiently to profitable projects.

ROTC (SA)

In terms of the company's top-line growth, we can see that over the last decade, it's not been impressive, to say the least, as the company saw around 1% decrease per year. In the more recent years, we can see that the company bottomed out in FY17 and ever since then it has been going up, except for FY22. Analysts seem to be positive about the company’s outlook for the next 5 years. I can get behind the FY23 numbers as that estimate is close to what the management has guided, however, I will take next year's estimates with a grain of salt and when it comes to modeling my valuations, I will approach them with a conservative mindset, to give myself more margin of safety.

Revenue Growth (Author)

Furthermore, the company’s unlevered free cash flow has seen a decent bump in the last 5 years also.

UFCF (SA)

Overall, KBR’s balance sheet seems decent. The profitability and efficiency metrics in the latest quarters don’t represent the true numbers as these have been distorted by the cash settlements of convertible bonds, which should not repeat in the long-term. The company seems to have a competitive advantage and is becoming more efficient than it has been in the last 5 years at least. I did not see many red flags overall, if any.

Valuation

As I mentioned earlier, I will be approaching my model with a conservative mindset to give myself more margin of safety. For the revenue growth, I went with what the analysts are estimating for FY23, as that is only one quarter away from being realized, and it is not hard to estimate when the company provides you with a decent ballpark. After that the analysts showed much better results overall, however, I went with a more conservative outlook, and over the next decade, the company will see around 5% CAGR. To give myself a range of possible outcomes, I modeled a more conservative case, and a more optimistic case. Below are those estimates, with their respective CAGRs.

Revenues Assumptions (Author)

For margins and EPS, I went with slightly more conservative numbers than what analysts are estimating also, to get more margin of safety. I don't like being too optimistic about the outlook. This way I get a much better risk/reward outcome in the end. Below are those estimates which are compared to the GAAP results of FY22. My estimates are closer to adjusted numbers, as that is what the company and analysts quote the most in all the reports.

Margins and EPS (Author)

For the other DCF analysis inputs, I went with the company's WACC of 7.66% as my discount rate and a 2.5% terminal growth rate. I feel that I don't need to make my discount rate higher than that because the company's financials are decent. Furthermore, on top of these conservative estimates, I went ahead and added another 20% margin of safety just to account for any errors in the calculations. With that said, KBR’s intrinsic value is $57.74 a share, which means it is trading at a discount to its fair value.

Intrinsic Value (Author)

Comments on the Outlook

I would like to see the dips in the recent quarters to be just that, dips that rebound sharply over the next couple of quarters. The settlement in cash of senior notes is a once-off charge, however, we are not sure it won’t repeat, which would change my valuation considerably. Only time will if the company won’t have any more one-time write-offs in the future, and it is impossible to predict. That is why I like to approach valuations with a conservative mindset.

I would like to hear what the management has to say about the company's future top-line growth after the company reports FY23 results. Most of the company's revenue is coming from government contracts, and if it can continue to win those contracts, it should have a decent road ahead with a lot of visibility of future revenues.

Speaking of government contracts, these are known for lack of profit margins due to price caps. These contracts typically carry lower margins than any other contract, so I don't expect to see much change in the company's future profitability unless these contracts change. I don’t like such a high concentration in one sector, which makes me cautious about investing in such a company. This may lead to slower growth and efficiencies to stagnate. That is not what I look for in a company. I would like to see if the company manages to increase margins past where they were in FY19 to make sure that it is becoming more profitable at a decent pace.

Closing Comments

On paper, it seems that the company is a decent buy at these price levels, however, as I mentioned above, I am wary of investing in a company that gets most of its revenues from low-margin government contracts. Therefore, I am not going to be starting a position in the company, until I see proper bottom-line improvements and more diversification in its operations, which may carry higher margins in general.

I will continue to follow the company and will look at the next transcript available to see what kind of energy the management is going to have when they talk about the future of the company and where it is going in 2024. Until then, I am going to stay clear for now.

If you are interested in this type of company, please consider this article as a good stepping stone in your due diligence before committing your capital in the long term as there may be better companies out there with better growth expectations. The company returned 141% over its lifetime as a public company (not counting dividends).