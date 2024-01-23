Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Avepoint: Multiple Expansion From SaaS Shift And Steady Enterprise Demand

Jan. 23, 2024 7:40 AM ETAvePoint, Inc. (AVPT) Stock1 Comment
Summary

  • AvePoint is a leading ISV that provides enterprise cloud migration, management, and data protection primarily for the Microsoft Cloud ecosystem.
  • AVPT's shares have experienced volatility since going public, but have shown a significant rebound and steady performance to-date.
  • I view the shift towards a recurring business model and steady enterprise demand for cloud data management and protection as potential catalysts. I set a 1-year price target of $9.8.

AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT) is a leading independent software vendor / ISV that provides enterprise cloud migration, management, and data protection platform primarily for the Microsoft Cloud ecosystem.

AVPT's core platform, Confidence, helps IT, developers, and security teams

Long-only manager seeking multi-asset technology / growth opportunities driving innovation globally.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AVPT either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (1)

Timrio profile picture
Timrio
Today, 7:56 AM
Comments (1.06K)
Nice to have a Avepoint article!

I did not see any mention about generative AI. At Q3 earnings report AVPT’s management stated they are well position to be a key enabler of generative AI solutions going forward. Should be a strong tailwind for the company. Thoughts?
