Eugene Mymrin/Moment via Getty Images

AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT) is a leading independent software vendor / ISV that provides enterprise cloud migration, management, and data protection platform primarily for the Microsoft Cloud ecosystem.

AVPT's core platform, Confidence, helps IT, developers, and security teams control and protect your digital workplace, no matter who you use for cloud services (Microsoft, Google, Box, Dropbox, etc.). Confidence is made up of three different product suites - Control, Resilience, and Modernization.

In my opinion, these products offer highly critical functionalities for enterprise organizations. Control and Resilience, for instance, help large companies to be compliant with increasingly stricter data privacy policies and regulations through data preservation and automation technologies.

In addition, Modernization suite provides the ability to port existing legacy data into modern SaaS applications, an important feature that makes digital transformation possible.

Founded in 2001, AvePoint has built a strong track record, boasting 17,000 customers worldwide, including a quarter of the Fortune 500.

Since going public through SPAC and officially trading in July 2021 at $12 per share, AVPT’s shares performance has been choppy. AVPT consistently trended down into the rest of 2021 and 2022, and reached the bottom at around $3.6 per share in October 2022. However, AVPT saw a significant rebound to $8 range over the course of 2023, and the price has remained steady at that level since. Today, AVPT has a 1-year return of +84%, suggesting that the stock has gained some momentum.

I initiate my analysis with a buy rating and a 1-year target price of $9.8 per share, a 22% potential upside from the current level. I project steady growth in demand for AVPT’s enterprise data management and protection offerings, as well as the shift to SaaS model, to play key roles in valuation multiple expansion for AVPT.

Catalyst

There are a few identifiable catalysts to help AVPT improve its fundamentals further and maintain the momentum it has seen in 2023.

Currently, AVPT has a relatively solid balance sheet. As of Q3 in September 2023, AVPT had over $209 million in cash. Moreover, if we account for the overall current assets, total liquidity was around $287 million.

FCF quarterly (ycharts)

Meanwhile, cash-flow generation has been improving and steady as a result of AVPT's inclination towards profitable growth as of late. AVPT's FCF has been steadily in the positive throughout the whole of 2023, an achievement in itself given the historically choppy yearly FCF generation before then.

Overall, I believe that these situations should help create an even stronger liquidity position for AVPT to fuel its growth strategies with little issue.

One of these growth strategies is the continuing shift towards a recurring business model with SaaS solutions, which AVPT has initiated in the last two years.

Annual GPM (ycharts)

It is important to note that the investment into the recurring-focused initiatives would put some temporary pressure on gross margin. Gross margin has declined by around 140 bps in that period.

gross profit margin (ycharts)

However, if we look at a bigger picture, gross margin has relatively been steady at +70% level, and despite the fluctuation, we also see gross margin trending upward in Q3, suggesting that AVPT has had it under control.

net income (ycharts)

In fact, AVPT's overall profitability has improved even as AVPT has been investing heavily in its SaaS business model. Though still in the red, net profit margin has gone from under -12% to -5% and towards breakeven over the last two years.

I view the SaaS investment as a pivotal part of the growth strategies since it will help AVPT to efficiently accelerate its go-to-market in the SMB segment and continue unlocking more growth from expansions at a steady state.

AVPT Q3 earnings call (AVPT Q3 earnings call)

The investments seem to have been paying off so far. Recurring business has grown from 75% in 2020 to 83% in 2023, while SaaS revenue has become more than half of AVPT business as of Q3 at 57%. SaaS revenue made up only 50% the overall business as of the end of 2022.

Another catalyst, in my opinion, would be a growingly steady enterprise demand for AVPT’s cloud data management and protection offerings, fueled primarily by the recent cloud cost optimization and data privacy trends. In recent times, we have seen various organizations trying to rationalize their IT spending due to the ongoing weak macro backdrop through consolidating into fewer cloud tools and optimizing cloud usage. At the same time, many enterprise organizations around the world have also taken steps to improve their data governance to comply with the data privacy laws, such as GDPR. I expect these trends to persist for the foreseeable future.

I believe that AVPT is well-positioned to capture these opportunities and to maintain its position. Over the years, AVPT has landed various blue-chip clients from highly-regulated industries, giving the company a safety net from high switching costs for its offerings, as well as good track record. As mentioned by its CEO during the Needham growth conference just a few days ago, a third of AVPT’s customers are government agencies:

A third of our revenue is government. So that’s U.S. government, Japanese government, Singapore government, Australia government. So quite sophisticated users, including State Department and IRS, White House. And these are all public case studies, Ministry of Defense, for example, in Japan. And then of course follow that, the next big vertical for us, if you will, is financial services. So the Goldman Sachs of the world, American Express, Bank of America, Citibank, just to name a few.

Source: Needham Growth Conference Transcript

Moreover, AVPT’s close partnership with Microsoft (MSFT) will also continue to provide AVPT with a fresh sales pipeline. AVPT’s offerings integrate well with Microsoft 365 suite, a major player in cloud-based office suite and productivity tools alongside Alphabet (GOOG).

Aside from the Microsoft partnership, I view the mission-criticality of AVPT's offering, the product's unique capabilities (SaaS and enterprise legacy integration), and the management's execution strength as competitive advantages for AVPT.

Risk

Near-term risk appears to be minimal to moderate, in my view. While AVPT has seen a promising start to its SMBs market entry, I consider it an aspect that presents the most uncertainty in its business today. I expect a potentially greater competition and churn risk in the SMB market to pressure AVPT’s top-line estimates, especially as the share of revenue from SMBs continues to increase from today’s 20%.

I would argue that AVPT’s strong fit within the Microsoft Cloud ecosystem that has been a defensibility factor in the enterprise market, may also play a lesser role in the SMB market due to different competitive dynamics. For example, Microsoft has been the status quo in the office and work productivity market, suggesting that AVPT’s conservative enterprise customer base would likely to lean towards Microsoft as the platform of choice. As it stands, fewer organizations, let alone SMBs, are more conservative than the government agencies, which today make up a third of AVPT’s revenue.

Finally, I also feel that the macro situation has not changed significantly since last year. In fact, I would be open to the possibility of revenue growth decelerating into the FY 2023 and FY 2024 in the worst case scenario due to lengthened sales cycle or anything similar. This suggests that AVPT may expect longer timeframe before it could see growth reacceleration to +20%, a figure that's more in line with the expected industry CAGR.

In Q3 earnings call, the CEO suggested how macro challenge was present throughout:

Sure. Thanks, Jason. So maybe it’s two factors, right? One is what you called out in terms of the macro environment. Again, just trying to plan for uncertainties. And then the second piece might be that in Q3, even though our term license revenue is down 10% year-over-year, it is higher than what our expectation was coming into, really the second half of the year. And so, in essence, right that term license revenue is going to pull a little revenue out of future periods and have it land in Q3, which helped a little bit with the beat we saw in Q3, but it also then negatively impacts Q4. So again, I think it’s more the macro, but we’re trying to take those factors into play.

Valuation / Pricing

My 1-year target price for AVPT is driven by the following assumptions for the bull vs. bear scenarios:

Bull scenario (70% probability) assumptions - AVPT to deliver FY 2023 revenue of $269.7 million, a 16.1% YoY growth, at the highest end of the guidance. I also project AVPT to deliver FY 2024 revenue of $315 million, near the highest end of analysts’ estimates, realizing a slight YoY growth acceleration to 16.8%. I expect forward P/S to expand to 6x from where it is currently trading at 5.5x range, as the growing share of recurring revenue should warrant a higher valuation premium. This puts AVPT's P/S at 13% premium from its 5-year average of 5.3x. Bear scenario (30% probability) assumptions - AVPT to deliver FY 2023 revenue of ~$267.7 million, a 15.2% YoY growth, at the lowest end of the guidance. In FY 2024, I project AVPT to deliver a revenue of $302 million, missing the analysts’ lowest end estimates. I also expect P/S to see a slight contraction to 5x.

own analysis (own analysis)

Consolidating all the information above into my model, I arrived at an FY 2024 weighted target price of $9.8 per share, suggesting a 22% potential upside from the current price level of $8. Consequently, I rate the stock a buy.

At a blended P/S of 5.7x, AVPT would trade at a premium to CommVault (CVLT), an enterprise competitor in data management and protection space. CVLT's P/S is trading at 4.4x, though due to its consistent single-digit revenue growth, I consider AVPT a much more interesting opportunity.

Conclusion

AVPT has overcome a turbulent post-SPAC debut to exhibit promising signs of growth. We recommend a Buy rating with a 1-year target price of $9.80, representing a 22% potential upside. Steady demand for AVPT's enterprise data management and protection offerings, coupled with the company's strategic shift towards a SaaS model, are expected to drive valuation multiple expansion and propel further price appreciation.