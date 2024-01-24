Bilionaire Investors Buy Farmland (And You Should Too)

Paul Morigi

An asset class that gets very little coverage on Seeking Alpha and elsewhere is farmland.

I have always thought that this was odd because it is a huge asset class, it has a great track record, and some of the world's most prolific investors regularly talk about its investment merits.

You have probably heard that Bill Gates is today one of the biggest farmland owners in the US. Similarly, 'the big short' Michael Burry has accumulated a lot of farmland over the years and often tweets about it.

And even Warren Buffett is a fan!

He often discusses farmland in televised interviews and investor letters to illustrate how great of an investment it is. Here is an example from a previous letter to the shareholders of Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) (BRK.B):

"In 1986, I purchased a 400-acre farm, located 50 miles north of Omaha, from the FDIC... I knew nothing about operating a farm. But I have a son who loves farming and I learned from him both how many bushels of corn and soybeans the farm would produce and what the operating expenses would be. From these estimates, I calculated the normalized return from the farm to then be about 10%. I also thought it was likely that productivity would improve over time and that crop prices would move higher as well. Both expectations proved out. I needed no unusual knowledge or intelligence to conclude that the investment had no downside and potentially had substantial upside. There would, of course, be the occasional bad crop and prices would sometimes disappoint. But so what? There would be some unusually good years as well, and I would never be under any pressure to sell the property. Now, 28 years later, the farm has tripled its earnings and is worth five times or more what I paid. I still know nothing about farming and recently made just my second visit to the farm."

Farmland Partners

So in short, Warren Buffett liked the simplicity of farmland, its defensiveness, its diversification benefits, and its reward prospects.

In hindsight, this was likely one of his best investments of all time - on a risk-adjusted basis.

Since then, farmland has outperformed most other asset classes, including the S&P500 (SPY), REITs (VNQ), Bonds (VCLT), and Gold (GLD). That's despite also being the least volatile of all these investments:

FarmTogether

But most investors missed out on these exceptional returns because until recently, it was nearly impossible for the average investor to invest in farmland.

This has now changed and in what follows, I will highlight 3 different ways I am investing in farmland. But before that, I want to briefly explain why I am investing in farmland.

Why Farmland in 2024

Today, farmland is a lot more expensive than it was back when Warren Buffett bought 400 acres in Nebraska, but that is also true for all other asset classes. Valuation multiples have expanded, interest rates have declined, and the cap rates of farmland have also compressed.

As a result, future returns may not be quite as high as in the past. Keep in mind that the returns displayed in the chart above are "unleveraged", meaning that if you had used a mortgage, your annual returns would have been closer to 15-20% annually.

I would not expect that going forward, but I would still expect competitive risk-adjusted returns. If you buy a well-located piece of farmland at a 4% cap rate and it gains 4% of value annually, that still gets you to an 8% annual total return without using any leverage. That rate of appreciation would be below historic average, and given that we have a persistent demand/supply imbalance, I think that it is quite conservative.

But I am not buying farmland expecting to earn huge returns. I want to be rewarded of course, but the main reason why I buy farmland is for its diversification benefits.

I invest heavily in stocks, some of which are quite speculative, so I want to diversify my portfolio to reduce its risks in case of a major black swan event.

For some people, this means buying gold (GLD) or even Bitcoin (BTC-USD).

For me, it means buying farmland.

I see it as a form of insurance/protection against a terrible event that could crush the rest of my portfolio. A good example would be if China decided to invade Taiwan or if the war in the Middle East or Europe expanded. I think that we are closer to World War III than a lot of people imagine. No one predicted that Putin would invade Ukraine, let alone still be fighting his barbaric war two years later, but here we are.

In that context, I think Gold and Bitcoin have appeal to investors, but just like Buffett, I prefer to own productive assets and this is why I favor farmland.

It will always be needed. It is limited in supply. Growing in demand. It is simple. It is absolutely essential. And importantly, it also produces something that has value, resulting in a predictable cash return for shareholders.

So in a way, farmland is like gold with a dividend. Investing a portion of my portfolio into farmland helps me sleep better at night without sacrificing much in terms of the future returns of my portfolio.

Here are three ways how you can invest in farmland today:

How To Invest in Farmland in 2024

Farmland Investment #1: Direct Ownership

My family owns a small piece of farmland. It is well-located and has gained substantial value over the years. We don't farm it ourselves and the management is very passive. We will probably still own it decades from now and we really don't worry much about its returns. It is a nice asset to have as part of a well-diversified portfolio.

However, from a risk-to-reward perspective, direct ownership is generally not very attractive for most investors. That's because you need to be an expert in farmland to know what to buy and at what price. In our case, we inherited it because my great-grandfather was a farmer.

Beyond that, investors will likely face substantial concentration risk if they buy farmland directly. This means that your crop, weather, location, and tenant risks won't be properly diversified.

The main benefit is that you are in full control and not reliant on anyone else. For this reason, it may make sense for some people, but I probably wouldn't recommend it to most.

Farmland Investment #2: Publicly Listed Companies

This is the easiest way to invest in farmland.

There are today some stocks that will give you exposure to the asset class.

As an example, there are REITs that own farmland. There are two in the US: Gladstone Land (LAND) and Farmland Partners (FPI), and there are more abroad. I know of one in Brazil: BrazilAgro (AGRO3), one in the Baltics: INVL Baltic Farmland (INL1L), and one in Australia: Rural Funds Group (RFF). Let us know in the comment section if you know any other.

They allow you to invest in their portfolio by buying their stock. It makes it very easy and cost efficient. You gain the benefits of diversification, liquidity, and professional management.

On the flip side, you are still buying a stock, which means that you will lose some of the diversification benefits. To give you an example, all of these stocks crashed with the rest of the stock market early into the pandemic.

Data by YCharts

Moreover, in recent years, they have also struggled along with the rest of the REIT market even as farmland kept gaining value:

Data by YCharts

This may be frustrating to some investors, but it is also an opportunity for others who can ignore the near term volatility, buy when valuations are low in the public market, and focus on long-term prospects.

Over the long run, the returns of farmland REITs will still likely closely correlate with the returns of farmland. After all, these REITs own nothing else than farmland.

If that's not the case and the disconnect persists, REITs also have tools to correct the mispricing. To give you an example, Farmland Partners (FPI) is today selling assets to buy back shares to take advantage of the discount. Eventually, they may end up fully liquidating their portfolio if their stock fails to reprice higher. So I think that a farmland REIT can be a great way to invest in farmland assuming that you are getting a good deal, paying less than the NAV, and the REIT is well-managed.

Farmland Investment #3: Crowdfunding

This last option is a bit of a hybrid between direct ownership and a REIT, and it may be the best option for some of you.

Crowdfunding is the traditional real estate partnership of the modern world. These platforms pool capital together from many investors, using technology, and they then acquire and manage investments for you. As such, they allow you to invest in private farmland, which will give you real diversification benefits, but you still enjoy also the benefits of professional management and it makes it easy for you to build a diversified portfolio of farmland.

But there are downsides as well. First of all, you won't enjoy liquidity and therefore, this won't be suitable for you unless you have a long investment horizon. Secondly, there are investment minimums, typically $15,000. Thirdly, there are management fees just like when investing in a REIT, and you need to make sure that the manager is well-aligned with investors.

There are today quite a few farmland crowdfunding platforms. The biggest are FarmTogether, Acretrader, and FarmFundr.

I have previously invested in FarmTogether. I know their founder and think that they are well-aligned with investors. As an example, they personally also invest in the deals available on their platform. I also like their unique approach of typically favoring higher-yielding crops with value-add potential. For instance, they are offering a 9.2% yielding farmland deal on their platform at the moment:

FarmTogether

Higher yield of course comes with higher risk, but they have significant experience in this space, co-invest with you, and you then get to build a diversified portfolio to mitigate risks.

Closing Note

The best approach is probably a combination of all three, and that's what I do.

The point of this article is that farmland is a very attractive asset class that shouldn't be overlooked. It used to be nearly impossible to invest in farmland for most investors but that isn't the case anymore today.