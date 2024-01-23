DIVB: How This ETF Influenced My Next Core Dividend Growth Holding

Business Decision Flow Chart. anyaberkut

Seeking A Dividend Growth Partner

Figuring out your what you want to do for work and solving day to day problems often forces us to face "what it is" and "what it is not". I once worked a job far beyond my realization I didn't want to do it anymore, to the point where I'm actually glad I did because it helped me figure out what I really wanted to do instead.

For some time, I've been seeking to pair my Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) core holding with another core dividend growth ETF. I wrote articles in September and December 2023 covering SCHD mainly focused on the years dividend growth prospects. Investors were hit with a low raise in 2023 ,while other dividend growth ETFs achieved a significantly higher raise. While SCHD is diversified and has showcased excellent performance, I feel it could use a partner for two reasons:

Stabilize annual raises Diversification

Realizing this, would give me more confidence to scale my portfolio into substantial positions, as I personally feel overdue to exit a majority portion of my high yielding interest rate dependent accounts: HYSAs, money markets, and floating rate note investments and into the market.

ETF Screening Design

To find a suitable partner, I iterated through Seeking Alpha's ETF Screener Tool with the following criteria:

Traditional Stocks

Asset Class: Large Value

5Y Total Return between > 70%

5Y Dividend Growth > 8%

Dividend Growth ETF Screener Criteria (Seeking Alpha)

I included the above image so subscribers can re-create the screen easily.

Setting the 5Y Total Return and Dividend Growth minimums took some thoughtful consideration. Not setting a reasonable cut off would still leave dozens more of mediocre choices. I extended the range and decided those cut offs so not to exclude any "underdogs" for those metrics based of SCHD's performance which are 84.57% 5Y Total Return and 13.05% Dividend Growth. I noticed a pretty significant gap between the 60% and 70% range for 5Y total return and felt the top ETFs of this criteria should be considered. Below are the results in graphical and tabular form, a total of 11 ETFs resulted:

Dividend Growth Screen Graph (Seeking Alpha, Nicholas Bratto) Dividend Growth Screen Table (Seeking Alpha, Nicholas Bratto)

In addition to the 5Y Total Return and Dividend Growth metrics, I added each funds 4Y Average Yield, as a high yield and high dividend growth are mutually beneficial for income investors. I then took a geometric mean (equally weighted average of the metrics) of all three metrics and ranked them in descending order as shown in the above figures. I tediously reviewed each of these funds dividend growth results and split again if the fund had uninterrupted dividend growth or not. This is a pretty significant decision. As a dividend growth investor, I have little tolerance for years where we get pay deductions. If a fund is unable to provide a consistent raise, it may be because its criteria is not optimal for the strategy or the market is in serious pain.

Uninterrupted Dividend Growth Screen Graph (Seeking Alpha, Nicholas Bratto)

Finally, this left only three funds: SCHD, iShares Core Dividend ETF (BATS:DIVB), and iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO). I wrote an article on DGRO in November 2023 and ultimately took a neutral position, even though its strategy and performance was appealing. I therefore, will not do a deep dive on the fund. DIVB however, is new to me, with only $291M AUM it ranked #2 on the screening list, it prompted me to do a deep dive to be a potential partner.

DIVB Portfolio Strategy & Performance

DIVB, incepted in November 2017, seeks to track the investment results of the Morningstar US Dividend and Buyback Index. The fund invests in U.S. companies that return capital to shareholders through dividends and/or stock buybacks. The ETF may include large-, mid- and small-capitalization companies; with the largest dividend and share buyback programs in the market measured by an adjusted shareholder yield, which measures a composite of both dividend and buyback yield. To be screen, select, and weigh holdings for the fund, the following rules are applied:

An aggregate dividend & net buyback yield > 0.1%

75% and 25% weighting to TTM dividend and two-year net buyback yields respectively

Companies in the top 5% of total shareholder yield and with a negative total shareholder yield are excluded

The remaining companies are selected by decreasing order of adjusted shareholder yield until 50% coverage of total shareholder payout dollars of the Index is reached The "total shareholder payout dollars” is the total shareholder yield multiplied by the float adjusted market capitalization of the company

Individual holding weights are capped at 4.9%

Sector weights must be within a 5% tolerance of the Parent Index

Data by YCharts

Comparing to DIVBs since inception, all three dividend growth candidates are within 5% total return of each other, with DIVB right in the middle at 90.20%. SPY outperformed all three in 2023, but this is a small window of time. Even this window of only ~6 years is not a large window of time to draw any major conclusions and should only be used as a relative reference.

Why DGRO Over DIVB Is Right For Me

Looking at all our numbers thus far, I should be by now writing about the risks and making my conclusion to buy DIVB and partner it with SCHD. However, a deeper dive into my conviction on strategy made me decide against DIVB in favor of DGRO, despite the slightly higher total return compared to DGRO.

Misleading Dividend Growth

Referring back to the screening table, DIVB's 5Y Dividend Growth is a blistering 18.83%. Now, if that sustains, I may have another place for this fund in a high double-digit dividend growth concept, but drilling down on the dividend growth itself I notice a significant 72% jump in 2023s dividend growth. If I remove both 2023s and 2018s dividend growth numbers (2018 is a 500+% jump since the fund paid out little since it was founded in November 2017) this leaves me with four data points for an average of 6.28% dividend growth:

Year 2019 2020 2021 2022 Average Dividend Growth 6.7% 8.75% 1.19% 8.49% 6.28% Click to enlarge

Now, the 72% is real as is the 18.83% but I don't think that's sustainable and as more years pass, this fund will very likely stabilize its yield and be brought more in line with SCHD and DGRO. I also noticed when screening out many of the other ETFs, when a funds dividend growth has such wild variations, it typically reflects at least one future cut, which is indicative of a sub-optimal strategy for compositing enough durable companies to give a raise each year.

Weighting Strategy

The next tactic with DIVB I don't want to rely on is their weighting and focus on stock buybacks. Stock buybacks are not guaranteed every year and historically, weren't always legal. When I think long term, I intuitively don't want to rely on this as a way to achieve dividend growth, though it may be reflected in total return, but fundamentally I do not plan to sell shares to generate income if my dividend income is sub-par to my needs.

Pivoting off this point, I also don't like that we could have 10 stocks making up almost 50% of the index, that's even more than SCHD allows which I am trying to move away from for more diversification. Additionally, the method of determining total shareholder payout dollars is market cap dependent, which is not a value based investing driven metric and highly variable. It's along the same lines as the methodology issue I pointed out in my DGRW article: the method implicitly correlates what they think will increase dividends, rather just measuring it directly.

DGRO Focus

Shifting the focus to DGRO, I'll elaborate what this fund does have which I see as an advantage. DGRO is the opposite of my many complaints on the dividend growth and weighting methodology of DIVB: it's more established, no wild dividend growth swings, the weighting is more conservative, and simply based on > 5 years of uninterrupted dividend growth.

I also appreciate their weighting methodology by dividend dollars because when a high ranked holding paying a high dividend dollar amount gets an annual raise, the overall payout amount increases a lot more relative to a holding of say, 0.1%. Extending this, if a lower weight holding does not increase its dividend, it has less of an effect on the portfolio while a larger weighting is getting a big raise. Reversing this, if a 3% holding does not increase their dividend, it's limited to this conservative 3% allocation, so its effect is also limited, with numerous more refined positions to affect payout changes. If a small weighting increases big anyways, well that year it didn't pay much anyways so the raise was unlikely to make or break the fund. You can see, there is a lot of risk management scenarios baked into the dividend growth of the fund.

To my second requirement in the thesis, DGRO has superior diversification relative to SCHD with 8.7% of holdings overlapping with 25% by weight compared to 17.2% and 32% for DIVB relative to SCHD. The average yearly dividend growth between DGRO and SCHD are not too big of a difference. For me, to have more peace of mind of added diversification and growth stability, like in 2023, is well worth it. I compiled each funds data below as shown in the table below:

Year DGRO Average of DGRO & SCHD SCHD 2023 12.68% 8.23% 3.77% 2022 8.97% 11.44% 13.90% 2021 4.18% 7.53% 10.88% 2020 10.55% 14.10% 17.64% 2019 14.85% 17.32% 19.79% 2018 14.86% 10.91% 6.96% 2017 7.44% 7.21% 6.97% 2016 1.44% 5.58% 9.72% Average 9.37% 10.29% 11.20% Click to enlarge

Positioning Risk Management

The foremost risk for substantiating a position in DGRO is: what happens if DGRO has a year of negative dividend growth? If this were to occur I would hope that it happens when there's far more data points to then again screen and compare against other competing funds to see if the trend is true all around.

What also happens if a better fund emerges or DGRO's dividend growth significantly lowers but stays uninterrupted? If I change my mind and sell my shares, this will realize an unwanted tax liability of 15% on the capital gains (assuming I have them). This is not the end of the world but introduces more tax drag than I'd like for this strategy. On the flip side, if DGRO lags in dividends to say SCHD, but keeps up in total return, it gives me a more tax efficient option to sell shares when extra income is needed. Again, not my ultimate vision, but a risk to be prepared to deal with.

Another course of action is if a better fund emerges and you have significant gains, simply allocate new capital to the better fund. I think we get caught up in being optimized at all times in the investing world to the point where we may already have achieved our goals and are scrapping and squeezing for every last possible fraction of a basis point.

Moving Forward

So, I've decided to take a substantial position this year in DGRO in order to execute and continue confidently scaling my dividend growth portfolio. I will adjust my previous rating to a "Buy". Below $50/share is a great entry point, though I'm not sure we will see that again. For now, I'm content around $53/share entry point, certainly I'm trying to keep it below $55/share.

Regarding DIVB, I would rate the fund also as a "Buy" for those interested in a mixed dividend and stock buyback strategy for an income + growth play. It has showcased great performance since inception and contains high quality companies, it just ended up not being for my strategic taste. Though I was glad to have a competitor to help show me what is and is not a buy for me.