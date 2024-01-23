Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

DIVB: How This ETF Influenced My Next Core Dividend Growth Holding

Nicholas Bratto profile picture
Nicholas Bratto
259 Followers

Summary

  • A meticulous quest to find a suitable dividend growth ETF partner for Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF between iShares Core Dividend ETF and iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF.
  • Deep dive into a comprehensive analysis of DIVB's portfolio strategy, performance, and fit as a contender for a dividend growth focused fund.
  • DGRO's dividend growth stability, conservative weighting, and enhanced diversification lead to a strategic decision in favor of DGRO over DIVB.

business process concept, flowchart

Business Decision Flow Chart.

anyaberkut

Seeking A Dividend Growth Partner

Figuring out your what you want to do for work and solving day to day problems often forces us to face "what it is" and "what it is not". I once worked a

This article was written by

Nicholas Bratto profile picture
Nicholas Bratto
259 Followers
I am a dividend growth investor with a goal of not needing an emergency fund. I believe my financial philosophy enables people to live a more financially prosperous & secure lifestyle than traditional FP&A. My investment strategy prioritizes using a taxable brokerage account & debt-free lifestyle. The conviction in my portfolio of dividend paying stocks & ETFs are derived from their performance, diversification, and sustainability to ensure peace of mind. Along the way, I share my unique insights and risk assessment & management. My tax-advantaged retirement funds are 100% S&P 500. I do not invest in Roth accounts. In my professional capacity, I am an Inhouse Business Consultant at a private company.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SCHD either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial cash secured put position or similar derivatives in DGRO over the next 72 hours.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About DIVB ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate (TTM)
Yield (TTM)
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on DIVB

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
DIVB
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.