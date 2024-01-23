Wall Street Breakfast: Live Free Or Die

Live free or die

With Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis dropping out of the presidential race, a one-on-one matchup in New Hampshire today will help determine the Republican nominee for 2024. Donald Trump is hoping for a replay of his performance in 2016, when his first win in the Granite State ultimately paved his path to the White House. Facing a double-digit lead, Nikki Haley will have to score an upset victory or a strong finish to stay relevant in the presidential race, giving her momentum before the next primary in her home state of South Carolina, where she served as governor from 2011 to 2017.



On the economy: Fiscal discipline has been a big talking point as the U.S. began the new year with the national debt surpassing $34T for the first time. The discussion to balance the budget has roped in tax policy and tax cuts, trade practices with China, how to handle tariffs, and subjects that involve the word "security." Both GOP candidates agree on closing the southern border and defunding sanctuary cities, though there has been disagreement over how to structure social security benefits, especially with interest rates at their current high levels.



Voters in New Hampshire are also known for their independent streak. Topics like the economy are definitely on the top of the ballot, but it may be challenging to see exact policy differences without a formal Trump-Haley debate, and things could boil down to posture, rhetoric and personality. Foreign policy and funding also make up a big part of their platforms, with Trump advocating for a more isolationist view in place of "endless spending and wars," while Haley's stance reiterates that the U.S. disengaging from the world would result in power vacuums quickly filled by adversaries like China and Russia.



How to trade? Digital World Acquisition Corp. (DWAC), the SPAC seeking to merge with Trump's media company, has been trading as a barometer of sorts, bringing back memories of the meme stock heyday seen in 2021. Shares jumped 29% last Tuesday after the former president's win in the Iowa caucuses, and have continued to advance since then, skyrocketing another 88% to $49.69 yesterday after DeSantis quit the primary race. "DWAC stock trading performance is influenced by Donald Trump's political moves in 2024, making it a key catalyst for short to medium-term movements," SA analyst Bernard Zambonin wrote back in early December. "I believe it's not suitable for long-term ownership but rather for trading as a sort of 'gambling' component of an investor's portfolio." (370 comments)

Rally on

Major Wall Street indices have notched new record highs, with gains lifting the blue-chip Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) above 38K for the first time ever, while the S&P 500 (SP500) ended at an all-time high for the second day in a row. Investing Group Leader Victor Dergunov expects this uptrend to continue, predicting that the S&P500 could reach 5,200-5,500 and the Nasdaq around 18,000-20,000 before year-end. While the Federal Reserve takes a backseat as it enters a blackout period ahead of its first meeting of 2024, earnings will dominate headlines this week, with results from Netflix (NFLX) and Baker Hughes (BKR) due out today. (5 comments)

Fresh strikes

U.S. and U.K. military forces, with support from four other countries, have conducted a fresh round of strikes in Yemen, targeting eight Houthi sites in response to the militant group's growing attacks on vessels traveling through the Red Sea. The disruptions to global shipping are already more damaging to the supply chain than the early COVID-19 pandemic, according to maritime advisory firm Sea-Intelligence, which could affect energy markets and product tanker rates. The longer transit around the Cape of Good Hope is also having a significant impact on vessels available to pick up containers, but unlike during the pandemic, there is excess vessel capacity now unused that could be put back into service. (62 comments)

Behind the hack

Remember the hack on the SEC's X account in early January? The one that said the agency had approved spot bitcoin ETFs before they did, triggering a brief spike in bitcoin's (BTC-USD) price? Well, it turns out that a hacker obtained control of a staffer's phone number in a SIM swap attack, allowing the fake post to be published on the platform formerly called Twitter. The SEC also noted that multi-factor authentication of its X account was disabled last July, but was re-enabled after it was compromised. The regulator subsequently greenlit 11 spot bitcoin ETFs on the day following the hack, allowing them to start trading on U.S. exchanges. (6 comments)