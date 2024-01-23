Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
SQM: A Lithium Major With Long-Term Prospects

Ben Short
Summary

  • SQM is a Chilean chemical company with a strong focus on the lithium business, which currently accounts for over 75% of their revenue.
  • The company's key asset is the Salar de Atacama, the premier lithium brine asset in the world with the highest concentration of lithium.
  • SQM is expanding its lithium operations and seeking to diversify its asset portfolio and jurisdiction to meet future demand.
  • The price of lithium has fallen and should stay low for a few more quarters.
  • They may be a more attractive entry point for this great company in the next few quarters.

Chile extracts lithium from Atacama desert

Anadolu/Anadolu via Getty Images

Sociedad Química y Minera or SQM (NYSE:SQM) is a Chilean chemical company currently in the news for its lithium business. Today the majority of their revenues come from their lithium business, and they are one of the

I am a retail investor who spends a lot of reading about businesses and companies in my spare time. I have been researching semiconductors and lithium companies as my two areas of interest.

