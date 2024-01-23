Anadolu/Anadolu via Getty Images

Sociedad Química y Minera or SQM (NYSE:SQM) is a Chilean chemical company currently in the news for its lithium business. Today the majority of their revenues come from their lithium business, and they are one of the big five lithium producers.

Their share performance will be closely tied to the price of lithium. They have a durable competitive advantage in their lithium asset: the Salar de Atacama. They will do very well as the growing EV boom creates future demand for lithium. However, I believe that the company shares are not yet at the bottom as lithium prices will remain depressed for at least another quarter.

Their Businesses

SQM has a diversified portfolio of chemical businesses. Apart from lithium, they have an iodine business, a potassium business, a fertilizer business, and a small chemicals business.

SQM Revenue Breakdown (SQM Presentation)

A few years ago they began focusing on lithium. Today lithium is over 75% of their revenue, and this number should increase as they are making large investments in spodumene mines in Australia.

The Salar de Atacama

The crown jewel of the company is its brine asset, the Salar de Atacama. The salar is an underground reservoir of salt water located in the mountainous flats in North West Chile. The brines are salty waters high in several chemicals, including lithium and potassium. The company pumps the salty brine into evaporation ponds where the liquid sits for 12-24 months. There the liquid evaporates away water, creating a lithium concentrate. The company also adds chemicals that get rid of impurities.

Salar de Atacama (SQM site)

The lithium concentrate is trucked to another location in Antofagasta, where it is converted into lithium carbonate, the main sale product. Some are also converted into lithium hydroxide.

In general, high-quality brines are the cheapest way to produce lithium chemicals. The Salar de Atacama is the premier lithium brine asset in the world because it has the highest concentration of lithium. The Hombre Meurto salar in Argentina has grades around 700 mg/L. This is the second highest in the world. Many companies are looking at salars with concentrations that are below 200 mg/L. The Salar de Atacama has 1,840 mg/L.

Below is a picture of the lithium cost curve. The mine sitting at the very left is the Salar de Atacama. Albemarle (ALB) and SQM are the two companies operating here, with SQM producing ~4X more than Albemarle from the salar.

Lithium Cost Curve (S&P Global Market Index)

This graph must be immediately qualified though. This graph is the cash cost of operating, not the all-in-sustaining cost. The AISC includes royalties and transport costs. In the case of SQM, the company operates the Salar in Chile under a special lease. The company pays an astounding 40% royalty on any lithium sales over $10,000/t. In 2022 Q4 their average sale price was $59,000/t, so they were paying this large royalty on most of their lithium sales. Compared to the 3% royalty in Argentina, this is very high.

SQM Royalty Structure (SQM Presentation)

The result is that SQM pays a lot of taxes. In 2022 they paid $5 billion in taxes if you include the royalty, almost half of their $10.7 billion in revenue. By Sept 2023 their TTM total taxes were $2.4 billion which is %25.8 of their $9.3 billion TTM revenue. The changing percentages reflect the fact that lithium prices have fallen.

SQM Taxes and Royalties (SQM Presentation)

Whenever the lithium prices are low SQM will remain at the bottom of the cost curve and be profitable for lithium. But they also look more like a diversified chemicals business then. When lithium prices are high they look like a lithium producer that pays a lot of taxes and has a side chemicals business.

My opinion is that even though the taxes are so high, the Salar is so good that SQM remains an attractive long-term business with a durable competitive advantage.

Salar Expansion

Over the past few years, SQM has greatly expanded its lithium operations in the Salar de Atacama. They have been spending CAPEX since 2019 and have grown from around 45,000 tpa to 160,000 tpa. We can see that SQM's output was flat from 2014 to 2019. During 2020, the price of lithium started to take off.

SQM and Albemarle historical lithium production (Author Chart)

SQM operates at the Atacama with a lease from the government. This lease has a cap on the total amount of lithium they can extract. Nonetheless, the graph above shows that SQM has the operational ability to expand production at the best asset in the world.

Future Lithium Expansion

SQM has demonstrated they are seeking to expand their lithium business to meet future demand. In 2021 SQM launched a 50/50 JV with Australian company Wesfarmers (OTCPK:WFAFF) on the Mt Holland lithium project in lithium Western Australia. This will be mining spodumene and refining it into lithium hydroxide in the Kwinana location, also in Australia.

In 2021 SQM began building a lithium hydroxide plant in China.

SQM World Operations (SQM Presentation)

Further, SQM has recently made a proposal bid to purchase the Andover Asset, also in WA, from Azure Minerals (OTCPK:AZRMF) valued at around AUD 1.7 billion. This is a large, high-grade spodumene deposit, that is still in the exploration phase. SQM will purchase the company as a JV with Gina Rinehart.

You can see from the chart below they are increasing their lithium capacity at a rate of around 14% each year.

SQM Lithium Capacity (SQM Presentation)

Overall the picture that emerges is that the company is growing its lithium business and seeking to diversify its asset portfolio and asset jurisdiction.

SQM and Chile

It is worth knowing a little about the political history before investing in Chile. The book Volt Rush by Henry Sanderson explains that in the 80's SQM was a dying national operation. It was made a private business in 1983 and control was given to Julio Ponce Lerou who had family links to the president of Chile. The book also mentions that the evaporation ponds of SQM are around 44 square km or 10873 acres.

Last year, there were fears about the proposal to nationalize the lithium industry in Chile. The fear was that SQM may be taken over as a government asset after their lease ran out in 2035. Recently, SQM inked a new deal to continue their Atacama operations until 2060.

One of the outcomes of the new Chilean policy is that the country is against evaporation ponds. These are now considered environmentally unfriendly, so new expansions should include DLE. SQM has announced they will create a new DLE operation, spending $1.5 billion in capex.

My opinion is that this will slow down their lithium growth in Chile. DLE is still a technology in development, and the capex numbers seem very large. The evaporation pond technology works well for the Atacama!

The Lithium Price

So SQM has a great lithium business that is growing and diversifying. They are one of the large lithium players and will continue to expand. The problem for them in the short term is that the price of lithium has crashed.

Lithium Carbonate Spot Price (Trading Economics)

The company last reported in November, when the price was around 160000 CNY/t or $22,000/t. The price has now fallen to around 95000 CNY, or $13,000/t. SQM's lithium price is partly connected to contacts and partly connected to the spot prices. This implies that SQM's price in the next quarter should be lower in the November quarter.

SQM Lithium Sales Price (SQM Presentation)

In the last quarter, they reported $30/kg, or $30,000/t. They will publish their next earnings on Feb 28th. I expect a drop in the top and bottom line connected with a drop in the price of lithium.

Balance Sheet and CAPEX

In the last quarter, the company had $2.7 billion in cash and equivalents and $2.5 billion in long-term debt. They did just open a new 750 million dollar debt facility of unsecured notes with a 6.5% interest rate. Presumably, this is to aid their Azure bid.

The company expects to pay $2.2 billion in capex over three years, 2023-2025, meaning an average of $733 million a year, or $183 million a quarter.

SQM CAPEX Numbers (SQM Presentation)

SQM produced $419 million in operating cash flow last quarter. I expect this to be much less in the next few quarters, but they should be able to sustain their CAPEX.

Dividend Policy

SQM has a clear dividend policy. The amount they pay is related to their debt ratios and their earnings. As of the last report they had $6.2 billion in assets and $2.7 billion in liabilities, but I expect the liabilities to increase to $3.4 billion. Therefore their Asset-Liability ratio is 1.8, meaning that they could pay up to 60% of their net income. If ratios fall lower they pay a minimum of 50%.

SQM Dividend Policy (SQM Presentation)

Last year they paid a total of $5.0234/share in dividends. I expect this to be less for the coming year as the price of lithium has been dropping.

The Earnings Call

Speaking of earnings call: here are a few things to look out for. Firstly, I expect that the price of lithium could stay low for a few more quarters. SQM typically gives forward-looking commentary. They usually speak about the long-term picture, but they may also talk about the price for the next few quarters.

Also, look out for any changes in capital spending. There are a number of companies that are beginning to cut capital costs as the price of lithium tanks. Albemarle has done this. Liontown has just done this. It may not make sense to bring Mt. Holland online if the mine just as the price of spodumene falls would make the mine unprofitable. Core Lithium has come into care and maintenance.

Conclusion

SQM is a company with great operations in an amazing lithium asset. They will continue to make money from their lithium business as the world needs more of the white metal to make batteries for EVs and storage solutions.

Their business has some advantages and disadvantages. Their wonderful asset means that they will be a low-cost producer, making profits even when the price of lithium is down. They will be the one man left standing for the price of lithium tanks. However, their upside is capped by the large Chilean royalty.

For the future, their Atacama asset doesn't look like it's under threat from nationalization, but they may not expand too much here. They are looking to diversify their lithium portfolio with expansions in Australia and China.

SQM will be positioned to grow in the next five years, continuing its position as a lithium major. I rate this company a hold, however, because in the short term, the price of lithium has fallen, and should stay fallen for a few more quarters. If the share reaches a price as low as $38 I will buy more.