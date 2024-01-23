cagkansayin

By Levi at Elliott Wave Trader; Produced with Avi Gilburt

Back in September, we had our eye on a potential setup for "All Things Luxury". You can see the specifics of that projection here. And since we view the markets from a probabilistic vantage point, at that moment in time, the probabilities suggested that the price would hold support and then turn up in the next phase of the rally.

It is quite evident that said scenario did not take place. So, where does that leave us now? First and foremost, to be long-term successful in this venture as traders/investors, we know that we must preserve and protect capital. Risk management and proper stop losses are paramount to survival and sanity. Therefore, it is quite possible that if any had entered the buy setup, they are now stopped out and waiting for another one to present itself.

What we need to look at though is the structure of price and, more importantly, the form that has taken off the last high from back in April of last year. We can reasonably identify what appears to be 5 waves down from that peak. What does that mean for the longer-term outlook? How would we go about trading this type of a move? What other information may we glean from the current fundamental snapshot in LVMH Moët Hennessy (OTCPK:LVMHF)? We'll also take a bonus look at Christian Dior (OTCPK:CHDRF) stock, as it is quite similar in its stance.

The Fundamental Snapshot With Lyn Alden

"LVMH's stock price has corrected down to more appropriate valuation levels, but the company faces a lot of uncertainty during 2024. In particular, the consumption side of China's economy has been weak lately, and that is a large market for luxury sellers like LVMH. Overall, I have a neutral outlook on LVMH, indicating that it is not necessarily overvalued, but not exactly a screaming buy either. I would rely on technicals to determine the next intermediate-term direction." - Lyn Alden

FastGraphs

Note Lyn's concluding comment regarding technicals. We use that term in this context to indicate the structure of price on the chart. Please do not confuse what we share here with what many have come to call 'technicals'. That word brings to the mind of most things like moving averages, divergences, stochastic models, trendlines, and more. However, the 'technicals' that we are referring to have to do with human behavior as it is manifested via the structure of price on the chart. Let's delve a bit deeper into this and see how it can help us with the LVMH chart.

Sentiment Speaks Via The Structure Of Price

If you follow our work here and also have read Avi Gilburt's articles available to the readership, then you will have seen the phrase "Sentiment Speaks". There are extensive discussions and analyses regarding what this means and how it can provide guidance to traders and investors.

Let's assume for the purpose of discussion concerning LVMH that you have a working understanding of Elliott Wave Theory and how we apply it in our methodology. From this, you will know that markets advance in 5 wave moves and regress in 3 waves. We now have a salient point regarding the structure of price in LVMH.

Chart by Garrett Patten - World Market Waves - Elliott Wave Trader

Just in the last few days, price has now undercut the October low and has formed what can be viewed as a viable five waves down from the last major high struck in April 2023. What does that mean for us going forward, and how can we use this to our advantage?

Garrett Patten has closely been watching the developments in this name as well as 29 other major names across World Markets. We update these tickers on a continuing basis for members. It is always our earnest endeavor to provide guidelines and key levels for the readership. However, given the dynamic and fluid nature of markets, when price does move through those levels, whether in consonance with the primary projected path or against that, one must adjust and adapt.

When the price did not hold the near-term support levels as identified in the article from September 5th, Garrett deftly adjusted expectations and projections. What is now counting as a 5 waves down may be telling us that the luxury sector is in danger of a more prolonged corrective move. Lyn's comments above also echo this sentiment.

This is not to say that the price will not rebound from this current level of $663 as of today's close. What it does signify though is that should we see a corrective type bounce play out here in a 3-wave structure, it will put us on high alert for a potential sell setup. As an initial possible path, should price hold the recent low of $644 then it may bounce up in a 38-62% retracement of the move down from $905. That would project to approximately $733-795.

We will be able to further narrow down the likely target overhead in a corrective bounce by the structure of price and the likely a-b-c form it should take. What's more, this potential bounce zone is predicated against the $644 low. If the price moves lower, then that zone will be recalculated.

Price does appear to be in an area where it can find a low and bounce higher. It will be the structure of that bounce and then the reaction once 3 waves up complete that will show us what's most likely next.

Chart by Garrett Patten - World Market Waves - Elliott Wave Trader

Take note that the Dior chart is telling us a similar story. To be clear: Price in both LVMH and Dior should find a swing low soon and then bounce in a corrective fashion. It is plausible to project a direct move lower here, but we find it more likely that it rebounds first.

Conclusion

Using Fibonacci Pinball, we are now able to track the likely turning points for LVMH and Dior as this move progresses. This is a forward-looking method, not something that explains what just took place.

Yes, there are nuances to the analysis. Once familiar with our methodology, our members discover a powerful ally on their side to provide guidance and risk management in their trading/investing. This methodology, if you give it the chance, will change the way you invest forever. More on that can be found here.

There are many ways to analyze and track stocks and the market they form. Some are more consistent than others. For us, this method has proved the most reliable and keeps us on the right side of the trade much more often than not. Nothing is perfect in this world, but for those looking to open their eyes to a new universe of trading and investing, why not consider studying this further? It may just be one of the most illuminating projects you undertake.

