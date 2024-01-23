Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

LVMH/Christian Dior: Setups Are Not Certainties; When And How To Adjust Your Stance

World Markets profile picture
World Markets
276 Followers

Summary

  • LVMH's stock price has corrected but faces uncertainty in the luxury market due to weak consumption in China.
  • The structure of price in LVMH suggests a potential prolonged corrective move.
  • A bounce in price is expected, but the structure of the bounce will determine the next likely move.

Flexibility and adaptation concept. Arrows on cubes following a flexible path.

cagkansayin

By Levi at Elliott Wave Trader; Produced with Avi Gilburt

Back in September, we had our eye on a potential setup for "All Things Luxury". You can see the specifics of that projection here. And since we view

This article was written by

World Markets profile picture
World Markets
276 Followers
World Markets features wave analysis on 10 international indices and a coverage list of 30 world stocks, led by Garrett Patten. The indices are the FTSE100, DAX, Euro STOXX 50, Nikkei, Hang Seng, India's Nifty 50, Mexico's IPC Index, Brazil's Bovespa, Australia's ASX 200, & the Shanghai Composite.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in LVMHF, CHDRF over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About LVMHF Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on LVMHF

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
LVMHF
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.