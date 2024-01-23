Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
T-Mobile US Q4 Earnings Preview: Will Market Dominance Continue Amidst Slowing Growth?

Jan. 23, 2024
Summary

  • T-Mobile US is continuing its dominance of the wireless market, gaining market share and growing FCF at a high rate.
  • Analysts expect a 2.9% decrease in revenue and a 66% increase in EPS for the T-Mobile's Q4 earnings report, driven by synergies and reducing 5G spending.
  • While T-Mobile's FCF growth is expected to slow to below 6% in FY24, the buyback program, cost-cutting initiatives, and reduced 5G spending imply double-digit EPS growth.
  • Even though TMUS stock is sitting just shy of its all-time high, it still presents compelling value to investors before earnings, with the potential for almost 20% total returns.

Roseville, Minnesota, Exterior logo of the T-Mobile wireless network communications company.

UCG/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

Back in October, I wrote an article on T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) and my expectations for the company to continue outperforming the other wireless carriers such as AT&T (T) and Verizon (VZ).

With significantly

I'm a Financial Analyst at a major Fortune 500 firm. My aim is to create an outstanding Dividend Growth Portfolio to grow passive income. I focus on selecting top-tier companies known for their strong market presence, fortified brands, and competitive advantages. My strategy involves picking businesses with reasonable valuation, ready for significant earnings growth, all while achieving annual dividend growth surpassing 10% across both, US and European markets.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (1)

Article Update Today, 8:32 AM
