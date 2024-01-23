UCG/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

Back in October, I wrote an article on T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) and my expectations for the company to continue outperforming the other wireless carriers such as AT&T (T) and Verizon (VZ).

With significantly lower leverage, better growth opportunities, and an aggressive buyback, TMUS has done just that, not only outperforming its peers but also delivering an 18.5% total return, which outperformed even the tech-heavy S&P 500 (SPY), which returned 13.1% over the same duration.

Last Coverage (Seeking Alpha)

TMUS is expected to report Q4 earnings on January 25th after the market close, and analysts anticipate $19.69 billion in revenue, reflecting a 2.9% decrease from the previous year. The company is expected to report $1.96 EPS, a significant 66% increase from the prior year's $1.18.

With the elevated expectations and its strong recent performance, we need to raise the question of whether the stock is still trading at a reasonable level and whether one should consider buying it at today's levels.

Let's have a look.

T-Mobile US Business Update & Q4 Expectations

The 4th quarter has been an eventful one for TMUS, as the company has finally resolved the overhang between Deutsche Telekom (OTCQX:DTEGY), which owns more than 50% of TMUS, and the former part, SoftBank, related to the Sprint acquisition back in 2020. At that time, T-Mobile issued over 48 million shares to SoftBank for $7.6 at no cost.

T-Mobile announced a new $15 billion stock buyback through 2024 on Sept. 6. This follows a $14 billion buyback authorized last year. Additionally, T-Mobile announced a new $3 billion annual dividend, which equals the current 1.58% dividend yield expected to grow at around 10% annually, with the main emphasis staying on the buyback.

While T-Mobile continues to grab market share for high-spending subscribers, even its revenue growth has slowed amid a mature wireless market, which is also felt by other large wireless carriers. Most customers already own phones these days, but T-Mobile is still expected to gain market share in the corporate markets and gain a better foothold in the rural areas of the US, a market segment often overlooked.

At the same time, I am closely watching the merger synergies from the T-Mobile and Sprint acquisition, which are expected to bring in at least $7.5 billion.

With the 2020 acquisition of Sprint, T-Mobile now owns more 5G radio spectrum than AT&T or Verizon. This has provided an important edge as 5G wireless services are rolled out.

To maintain its edge, TMUS has been strategic, further purchasing 5G airwaves from Comcast (CMCSA), a deal valued between $1.2 billion to $3.3 billion, expected to close in 2028. Until then, TMUS will lease access from Comcast, ensuring a smooth transition.

One concern is that wireless competition will intensify. Cable TV companies are bundling wireless services with their broadband products. We can see that also with Verizon offering a Netflix & Max streaming bundle for $10 available to Verizon customers.

Amidst the disappointing 5G smartphone revenue, T-Mobile decided back in August to eliminate approximately 5,000 positions, just under 7% of its workforce, to further drive its efficiency and bottom-line earnings.

TMUS is expected to report Q4 earnings on January 25th after the market close, and analysts anticipate $19.69 billion in revenue, reflecting a 2.9% decrease from the previous year. The company is expected to report $1.96 EPS, a significant 66% increase from the prior year's $1.18.

EPS Estimates (Seeking Alpha)

Having said that, let's now examine what to look for during the Q4 earnings:

Adjusted EBITDA less lease revenues, should fall within the range of $29.0 billion to $29.2 billion. Adjusted FCF, including payments for Merger-related costs, is expected to be between $13.4 billion and $13.6 billion. Merger synergies are expected to be approximately $7.5 billion. Wireless firms have scaled back aggressive promotions in recent quarters, aiming to improve profit margins. I will be looking for management views on whether the less intense wireless competitive environment will continue for the time being and whether it will positively impact TMUS's bottom line. A key metric I'm monitoring is the number of 5G fixed broadband subscribers TMUS added in 2023. With an ambitious goal of signing up 7 to 8 million 5G fixed broadband subscribers by 2025, making the services available to approximately 40 million households, the company successfully added 2 million new customers in 2022 alone. In Q3, TMUS gained 1.2m net postpaid customer additions. I am looking to see if the company can accelerate the growth of new additions in Q4 and deliver on the 5.7 to 5.9m customers as per guidance. Considering the churn rate increased last quarter due to seasonality, it's crucial to understand whether it will fall below 0.8% once again. I expect TMUS to provide a constructive outlook for 2024, with anticipated price increases, growing margins resulting from layoffs and lower spending, declining capital expenditures as 5G investments decelerate, growing free cash flow, and deleveraging becoming a priority with the $70 billion net debt outstanding. As is the case every year, my expectations are for TMUS to offer a rather conservative guidance and then, as usual, outperform their own expectations.

It's worth noting that in the last four quarters, TMUS has consistently outperformed analysts' estimates, achieving a 100% success rate. I expect a similar trend for Q4, but it's important to recognize that most of the positive developments are likely already reflected in the current stock price.

Beyond Q4 earnings, I anticipate the trend of TMUS outperforming its peers to continue in 2024, resulting in the highest revenue growth rate in the industry. The operating leverage from faster revenue growth, announced cost initiatives, the increase in 5G broadband subscribers, and a lack of exposure to legacy wireline revenue declines are expected to drive the highest EBITDA and FCF growth in the sector, even though the FCF growth is expected to slow significantly in 2025 to 5.5% YoY, although its FCF margin is expected to remain robust at 20.5%.

Adjusted FCF (TMUS IR)

What that means in practice is TMUS might undergo a growth normalization phase in the next years and the question is whether that has been reflected in today's valuation.

TMUS Stock Valuation

In the last 12 months, TMUS stock performed well, reaching an all-time high of $165.95 on January 19th and has since slightly pulled back.

Price Change (Seeking Alpha)

Currently, the stock is trading at 22.37 times its blended PE, a notable decrease from the 41.26x observed since 2008.

The annual EPS growth since 2008 has consistently been 17.2%, and there is no expectation for a slowdown.

Although 2023 witnessed a remarkable growth of 249% in EPS, attributed to the Sprint acquisition and recovery from declines in 2020 through 2022, the expectations for the coming years remain promising:

2024: EPS of $9.93E, 38% YoY growth

EPS of $9.93E, 38% YoY growth 2025: EPS of $12.12E, 22% YoY growth

EPS of $12.12E, 22% YoY growth 2026: EPS of $13.88E, 15% YoY growth

The projected EPS growth in the coming years is expected to average an annual rate of 24.5%, signifying an acceleration from historical growth rates.

Instead of being driven solely by revenue growth, which I anticipate slowing down as the market saturates, the bottom line is anticipated to benefit from cost-cutting initiatives, reduced investments in 5G, and positive impacts from deleveraging, thereby affecting interest expenses positively.

Despite the anticipated robust growth, I foresee a normalization of the PE with a fair target of approximately 19.3. its earnings. This remains notably higher than Verizon's 8.41x and AT&T's 6.91x.

This suggests a potential annual total return of 19.5% between today and the end of 2026, assuming the projected growth materializes and the PE doesn't contract too far from its present levels.

TMUS Potential Return (Fast Graphs)

Takeaway

Over the past decade, major wireless providers have consistently underperformed the market due to a combination of stagnant growth, high debt loads, and 5G not meeting expectations.

However, T-Mobile US has defied these challenges, showing growth in both market share and earnings, rewarding shareholders handsomely.

TMUS is set to release its Q4 earnings on January 25th after the market closes, with high expectations for a 66% EPS growth and an increase in 5G broadband and net postpaid customers.

Historical trends suggest TMUS will likely surpass estimates, continuing its growth and market dominance. Although the growth rate is expected to slow to around 5.5% in FCF. FCF margins are projected to stay above 20% in 2024.

With reduced 5G spending and cost-cutting initiatives, the company is anticipated to deliver double-digit EPS growth in the coming years, suggesting today's price presents a good entry point for long-term investors.